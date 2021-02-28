WILLIAMSPORT — A pair of local wrestlers — Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner and Mifflinburg Emmanuel Ulrich — won Northeast Regional titles Saturday and will join three others advancing to Saturday’s Super Regional to be held at Pottsville’s Martz Hall.
Wagner (132) topped Meadowbrook Christian School’s Cade Wirnsberger in the final. Both will advance. Ulrich, back in Williamsport after attaining his first District 4 title, pinned Hughesville’s Caleb Burkhart to take the Northeast Regional title.
Advancing as third-place finishers: Milton’s Kyler Crawford at 145 and Mifflinburg’s Gabe Gramly at 126.
For complete coverage, see sports on pages 10-14.
