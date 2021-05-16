North Sectional
Warrior Run’s track program has had a challenging couple of seasons with COVID and construction at the high school complex preventing the teams from practicing at home. Additionally, the school allowed the teams to only compete in dual meets, therefore there were no invitationals to use as a measuring stick, and thus, many questions lingered as the postseason approached.
Any questions surrounding the girls 4x800 relay team were answered resoundingly Saturday as Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger and Lauren Trapani torched the field at Saturday’s PHAC North Sectional held at Hughesville High School.
The team finished in a blistering 9:49.28, more than 12 seconds ahead of Montoursville.
Siena got the team off to a great start, leading from the sound of the starting gun, and each subsequent runner increased that lead until Trapani finished a good 100 meters ahead of Montoursville distance standout Lily Saul.
Hoffman took the baton second and extended the lead over her second 400 meters. Sage did the same and provided a near-100-meter cushion for anchor Trapani.
The Defenders placed four more atop the podium during the day.
In the 1,600, the Warrior Run girls went 1-2-3, as Hoffman took gold in 5:27.38, followed by Alanna Ranck (5:29.48) and Trapani (5:37.59).
Warrior Run’s Mikaela Majcher was first in the 3,200 (12:30.43) and Kelsey Hoffman finished sixth. Ranck took fifth in the 800, Sage was sixth and Sienna was eighth.
Sydney Hoffman won the discus (110-3) and was fifith in the shot put.
Mya Shoemaker won the pole vault (9-6) and Emma Miller was third (8-6).
On the boys side, Warrior Run went 1-2 in the pole vault with Kaden Majcher taking gold with a vault of 12-6. Max Kennel was second with a vault of 12-0. Isaac Butler was sixth for the Defenders.
Spencer Tanner won the triple jump (41-7.75) and took third in the high jump (6-0). He also finished fifth in the long jump (19-2.5).
Caden Dufrene took second in the 1,600, clocking in at 4:41.26 behind Jersey Shore’s Raidan Francis (4:35.92). Dufrene took fifth in the 800 (2:10.91). Nathan McCormack was third in the javelin (136-4), fourth in the triple jump (39-9) and sixth in the discus, Coltin Pentycofe was fifth in the high jump (5-6). Noah Pick took sixth in the 110 hurdles and Caleb Long sixth in the shot put.
South Sectional
Lewisburg’s boys and girls took the team titles at Shikellamy High School.
The girls were paced by a trio of two-event first-place finishers. Elena Malone, placed first in the 400 (58.97) and 200 (26.03), Siena Brazier who won the 100 hurdles (15.93) and 300 hurdles (46.74) and Madison Downs won the discus (121-03) and shot put (34-10.75).
Amelia Kiepke won the long jump (16-1.25) and took second in the triple (33-0.5) and third in the high jump (4-6).
Madeline Ikeler clocked second (16.44) in the 100 as did Sarah Mahoney in the 1,600 (5:26.22) and Maggie Daly in the 800 (2:27.0). Madeleine Still was second in the javelin (103-7).
The Dragons went 1-2-3 in the 300 hurdles. Following Brazier was Ikeler (48.24) and Madison Cardello (48.34).
Also for Lewisburg, Asha Hohmuth was third in the 100 (13.04) and fourth in the 200 (27.18), Kyra Binney fourth in the 800 (2:30.60), Cardello was fifth in the 100 hurdles (17.6) and Torrence Spicher sixth in the 100. Samantha Wakeman, Hannah Mirshahi and Grace Evans finished 4-5-6 in the 3,200 (12:41.53, 12:49.14, 12:58.13).
Emma Freeman and Spicher tied for fourth in the pole vault (8-0) and Morgan Harris was third in the long jump (15-8.25) fourth in the high jump (32-6).
The Dragons won both the 4,800 relay (Delaney Humphrey, Binney, Mahoney, Malone, 9:55.96) and the 4x400 relay (Brazier, Hohmuth, Ikeler, Malone, 4:07.15).
For the boys, Jacob Hess won the 1,600 (4:26.55) and 3,200 (9:42.27).
Dragons went 1-2-3 in the 800 with Thomas Hess (1:58.33), Gianluca Perrone (2:00.66) and Elijah Adams (2:02.79).
Anthony Bhangdia won the triple jump (44-5) and took second in the long (21-6.5) and tied teammate Joel Harris for fifth in the high jump.
Calvin Bailey took second in the 1,600 (4:29.50) and sixth in the 400 (53.32) and Adam Seasholtz was second in the pole vault (13-6). Alan Daniel was third in the 3,200 (9:53.36) followed by Connor Murray (10:36.06). Zach Gose was second in the discus (127-4) and third in the shot (43-8.25).
Cam Michaels was third in the 100 (11.37) and 200 (22:68), Simon Stumbris was third in the triple jump (42-3) and high jump (5-10), James Koconis fourth in the 400 (51:53), Julien Mercado-Bonann was fourth in the 110 hurdles (42.23) and sixth in the 110 hurdles.
Central Sectional
Milton’s Leah Walter won the 800 (2:26.43) while teammates Mackenzie Lopez and Anita Shek went 1-2 in the javelin (108-2 and 97-6) Saturday at Central Columbia. Shek also took third in the shot put (30-9.5) and discus (81-4).
Also for Milton, Janae Bergey was second in the 100 (13.08), Riley Murray third in the pole vault (9-6) and Emma East fourth in the 3,200 (12:47.40). Aliana Ayala was fourth in the triple jump (31-11) and sixth in the long jump (14-5.5) while Sara Dewyer was fifth in the long (14-6) and sixth in the triple (31-1.5). Regi Wendt clocked fifth in the 200 (27.34). Alexis Beaver was sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Mifflinburg’s Peyton Yocum (49.48) and Makayla Weber (49.62) went 3-4 in the 300 hurdles.
Also for Mifflinburg, Ella Shuck was fifth in the triple jump (31-11) and the 800 (2:40.70), Marissa Allen was fifth in the 3,200 (13:26.03) and Maria Darrup sixth in the 1,600 (6:03.42). Avery Metzger was fifth in the 400 (1:03.11).
On the boys side, Milton’s Nathan Barnett won the 800 (2:10.26) and finished fourth in the 1,600 (4:46.90), while Cole Goodwin won the discus (141-11) and took fourth in the shot put (43-7.25). Mifflinburg’s Josh Antonyuk won the javelin (157-3) and placed second in the shot put (45-3).
Mifflinburg’s Joshua Reimer (2:13.74) was second in the 800 and Wildcat sprinters took three of the top-five spots in the 100. Daniel Reimer was second (11.87), Carter Breed took fourth (12.05) and Ashton Breed was fifth (12.15). Reimer was third in the 200 (23.61) and Ashton sixth. Nasir Berry notched a fifth-place finish (55.07) in the 400 and Jacob Bingaman was seventh. Daniel Walter clocked sixth in the 800.
Also for the Wildcats, Austin Osman was third in the shot (44-7), Lane Yoder third in the high jump (5-8), Carter Breed fourth in the long jump (19-2.5) and high jump (5-4) and Ethan Hendricks fifth in the triple jump (38-2). Carson Brubaker was fifth in the 110 hurdles (44.59) and 300 hurdles (44.59).
Milton’s Chris Aviles was second in the 200 (23.39) and Anthony Wendt was second in the high jump (5-8). Brody Bender took third in the 3,200 (10:47.72), Drew Harris was third in the pole vault (11-0), Dale-Curtis Mitchell was fourth in the discus (112-9.5). Ryan Bickhart was fifth (10:53.99) in the 3,200. Chase Bilodeau was sixth and Ashton Krall seventh in the 300 hurdles. Bilodeau took seventh in the 110 hurdles.
PHAC North SectionalSaturday at HughesvilleGirls
4x800 relay: 1. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani) 9:49.28; 2. Montoursville, 10:01.63; 3. Hughesville, 10:24.23; 4. Williamsport; 5. Jersey Shore; 6. Central Mountain 100H: 1. Ashley Rich, Central Mountain, 16.68; 2. Sarah Gardner, Hughesville, 17.22; 3. Jessica Robinson, Williamsport, 17.26; 4. Prynn Sidleck; 5. Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore; 6. Kylie Liebersohn, Hughesville 100: 1. Tionna Collier, Williamsport, 12.69; 2. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 13.28; 3. Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore, 13.40; 4. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville; 5. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock; 6. Alainya Sherwood, Hughesville 1,600: 1. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 5:27.38; 2. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run, 5:29.48; 3. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 5:37.49; 4. Gabrielle Shearer, Montoursville; 5. Ella Wilson, Williamsport; 6. Emily Hale, Williamsport 4x100 relay: 1. Williamsport, 50.38; 2. Hughesville, 52.37; 3. Jersey Shore, 52.62; 4. Central Mountain; 5. Loyalsock; 6. Montoursville 400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 57.76; 2. Elizabeth Fortin, Hughesville, 1:02.91; 3. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 1:03.50; 4. Ellie Fisher, Williamsport; 5. Izzy Dadzie, Loyalsock; 6. Carli McConnell, Jersey Shore 300H: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 49.87; 2. Jillian Irion, Montoursville, 49.91; 3. Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore, 50.07; 4. Emma Cline, Montoursville; 5. Sarah Gardner, Hughesville; 6. Devon Walker, Jersey Shore 800: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:19.36; 2. Aubrey Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 2:22.17; 3. Cierra Getz, Hughesville, 2:26.98; 4. Danyse Washington, Williamsport; 5. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run; 5. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run; 6. Raya Pauling, Moontoursville 200: 1. Tionna Collier, Williamsport, 26.54; 2. Kenna Ammar-Khodja, Hughesville, 27.11; 3. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.11; 4. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville; 5. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain; 6. Olivia Strother, Hughesville 3,200: 1. Mikaela Majcher, Warrior Run, 12:30.43; 2. Erin Witter, Montoursville, 12:35.30; 3. Ella Wilson, Williamsport, 13:32.92; 4. Alivia McDonald, Montoursville; 5. Madi Paulhamus, Hughesville; 6. Kelsey Hoffman, Warrior Run 4x400 relay: 1. Hughesville, 4:08.72; 2. Williamsport, 4:15.13; 3. Jersey Shore, 4:!6.77; 4. Montoursville; 5. Central Mountain High jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 5-0; 2. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 4-10; 3T. Ava Lilley, Montoursville; Jayden Phillips, Montoursville, 4-8; 5. Madelyn Gerst, Jersey Shore; 6. Marley Green, Hughesville Pole vault: 1. Mya Shoemaker, Warrior Run, 9-6; 2. Josslyn Davis, Montoursville, 9-0; 3. Emma Miller, Warrior Run, 8-6; 4. Jocelyn Renninger, Central Mountain; 5T. Mallory Pardoe, Williamsport; Ashlyn Maris, Hughesville Long jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 16-2; 2. Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock Township, 16-1.75; 3. Jessica Robinson, Williamsport, 16-0.75; 4. Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore; 5. Countess Lingard, Williamsport; 6. Prynn Sidleck, Williamsport Triple jump: 1. Kiahna Jones, Central Mountain, 32-7; 2. Makenzi Leitenberger, Hughesville, 31-8.75; 3. Devon Walker, Jersey Shore, 31-8; 4. Maya Trump, Williamsport; 5. Zoey Pophal, Williamsport; 6. Danica Kelly, Central Mountain Shot put: 1. Mallory Eck, Central Mountain, 36-3.5; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 35-2.75; 3. Alyssa Vangorder, Central Mountain, 33-1; 4. Alex Snyder, Hughesville; 5. Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run; 6. Karlee Wallis, Hughesville Discus: 1. Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run, 110-3; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 104-8; 3. Mckenna Fox, Central Mountain, 98-2; 4. Olivia Holmes, Williamsport; 5. Karlee Wallis, Hughesville; 6. Grace Rizzo, Central Mountain Javelin: 1. Alex Snyder, Hughesville, 126-8; 2. Alexis Keefer, Loyalsock, 119-1; 3. Enya Green-Pratt, Williamsport, 113-8; 4. Valerie Badger, Montoursville; 5. Mallory Eck, Central Mountain; 6. Erika Haag, Williamsport.
Boys
4x800 relay: 1. Hughesville, 8:13.38; 2. Williamsport, 8:20.43; 3. Jersey Shore, 9:13.27; 4. Loyalsock; 5. Montoursville; 6. Central Mountain 110H: 1. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 14.28; 2. Ezra Miller, Jersey Shore, 15.43; 3. Jamaire Harden, Williamsport, 16.12; 4. Josiah Schans, Montoursville; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock Township; 6. Noah Pick, Warrior Run 100: 1. Ry’mer Brown, Williamsport, 11.59; 2. Anthony Nanton, Hughesville, 11.72; 3. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 11.81; 4. Nelson Macdonald, Williamsport; 5. Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore; 6. Keanu Singh, Loyalsock Township 1600: 1. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:35.92; 2. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 4:41.26; 3. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 4:41.55; 4. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport; 5. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport; 6. Andrew Adams, Warrior Run; 9. Spencer Fogelman, Warrior Run 4x100 relay; 1. Williamsport, 44:04; 2. Montoursville, 45.26; 3. Hughesville, 46.39; 4. Central Mountain, 47.13; 5. Jersey Shore, 47.25 400: 1. Elliott Wannop, Williamsport, 52.33; 2. Keanu Singh, Loyalsock, 52.44; 3. Treyvon Eiswerth, Williamsport, 52.81; 4. Patrick Gerrity, Williamsport; 5. Logan Long, Hughesville; 6. Brady Dowell, Loyalsock 300H: 1. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 40.24; 2. Jamaire Harden, Williamsport, 42.95; 3. Ezra Miller, Jersey Shore, 43.03; 4. Will Burdett, Loyalsock; 5. Josiah Schans, Montoursville; 6. Jacob Foster, Montoursville; 7. Noah Pick, Warrior Run 800: 1. Gavin Furey, Williamsport, 2:06.22; 2. Logan Hall, Wiliamsport, 2:07.04; 3. Kenneth Draper, Hughesville, 2:09.78; 4. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore; 5. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run; 6. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville 200: 1. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 23.42; 2. Nelson Macdonald, Williamsport, 23.50; 3. Damond Greene, Williamsport, 23.60; 4. Tristen Steele, Montoursville; 5. Dominick Kennedy, Central Mountain; 6. Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore 3,200: 1. Henry Lyon, Williamsport, 9:29.22; 2. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 10:11.66; 3. Gavin Furey, Williamsport, 10:40.99; 4. Kenneth Draper, Hughesville; 5. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport; 6. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville 4x400 relay: 1. Williamsport, 3:35.73; 2. Jersey Shore, 3:40.52; 3. Central Mountain; 4. Montoursville High jump: 1. Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 6-0; 2. Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 6-0; 3. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 6-0; 4. Carter Stackhouse, Jersey Shore; 5T. Coltin Pentycofe, Warrior Run and Caleb Porter, Central Mountain Pole vault: 1. Kaden Majcher, 12-6; 2. Max Kennel, Warrior Run, 12-0; 3. Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 12-0; 4. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville; 5. Carter Stackhouse, Jersey Shore; 6. Isaac Butler, Warrior Run Long jump: 1. Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 21-1.5; 2. Maxwell Goode, Williamsport, 20-4.75; 3. Nelson Macdonald, Williamsport, 19-10.5; 4. Will Burdett, Loyalsock; 5. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run; 6. Mason Winslow, Montoursville Triple jump: 1. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 41-7.75; 2. Shaheem Hill, Williamsport, 41-2; 3. Brett Gerlach, Central Mountain, 41-0.5; 4. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run; 5. Andrew Reed, Loyalsock; 6. Jacob Watson, Central Mountain Shot put: 1. Gavin Farquharson, Montoursville, 45-4.5; 2. Avery Campbell, Williamsport, 44-8.5; 3. Brayden Brown, Montoursville, 43-11.25; 4. Logan Dawes, Central Mountain; 5. Lane Stuzman, Montoursville; 6. Caleb Long, Warrior Run Discus: 1. Garrett Laver, Williamsport, 135-9 2. Anthon Strats, Central Mountain, 135-3; 3. Avery Campbell, Williamsport, 123-4; 4. Lane Stutzman, Montoursville; 5. Brayden Brown, Montoursville; 6. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run Javelin: 1. Gavin Livermore, Montoursville, 156-10; 2. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 143-0; 3. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 136-4; 4. Brayden Brown, Montoursville; 5. Gus Meyers, Jersey Shore; 5. Gus Meyers, Jersey Shore; 6. Garrett Laver, Williamsport
PHAC South SectionalSaturday at ShikellamyGirls
4x800 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Delaney Humphrey, Kyra Binney, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone) 9:55.96; 2. Danville, 10:05.58; 3. Shikellamy, 10:06.29; 4. Mount Carmel; 5. Southern Columbia 100H: 1. Siena Brazer, Lewisburg, 15.93; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.44; 3. Claudia Morris, Mount Carmel, 16.82; 4. Gina Carapellucci, Shamokin; 5. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg; 6. Sarah Sharp, Danville 100: 1. Jordan Moten, Shikellamy, 12.85; 2. Sophia Feathers, Shikellamy, 12.89; 3. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 13.04; 4. Myranda Malacusky, Southern Columbia; 5. Kaitlyn Lupatsky, Southern Columbia; 6. Torrence Spcher, Lewisburg 1,600: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 5:23.97; 2. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:26.22; 3. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:29.54; 4. Talia Mazzatesta, Mount Carmel; 5. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy; 6. Alivia Shen, Danville 4x100 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Karly Renn, Myranda Malacusky, Peyton Wisloski, Loren Gehret) 51.74; 2. Lewisburg (Torrence Spicher, Medha Yenireddy, Mikayla Long, Jiali Pickering), 54.18; 3. Mount Carmel, 54.54; 4. Shamokin; 5. Danville 400: 1. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.97; 2. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 1:03.92; 3. Esabella Trujillo, Mount Carmel, 1:05.85; 4. Jenna Angel, Danville; 5. Natissja Lapotsky, Mount Carmel; 6. Melia Raker, Shikellamy 300H: 1. Siena Brazer, Lewisburg, 46.74; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 48.24; 3. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 48.34; 4. Sarah Sharp, Danville; 5. Claudia Morris, Mount Carmel; 6. Kaitlyn Lupatsky, Southern Columbia 800: 1. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:25.55; 2. Maggie Daly, Lewisburg, 2:27.00; 3. Talia Mazzatesta, Mount Carmel, 2:29.32; 4. Kyra Binney, Lewisburg; 5. Caroline Fletcher, Mount Carmel; 6. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia 200: 1. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 26.03; 2. Sophia Feathers, Shikellamy, 26.48; 3. Jordan Moten, Shikellamy, 26.52; 4. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg; 5. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia; 6. Myranda Malacusky, Southern Columbia 3,200: 1. Grace Petrick, Danville, 11:53.19; 2. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 12:09.29; 3. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 12:31.24; 4. Samantha Wakeman, Lewisburg; 5. Hannah Mirshahi, Lewisburg; 6. Grace Evans, Lewisburg 4x400 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Asha Hohmuth, Madeline Ikeler, Elena Malone) 4:07.15; 2. Shikellamy, 4:15.58; 3. Southern Columbia, 4:23.20; 4. Danville; 5. Shamokin Discus: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 121-03; 2. DaniRae Renno, Mount Carmel, 112-06; 3. Briannan Eckard, Danville, 107-0; 4. Caillie Fish, Danville; 5. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia; 6. Jordan Brookhart, Danville Shot put: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 34-10.75; 2. Caillie Fish, Danville, 33-3.5; 3. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 32-7.25; 4. Aubrey Shultz, Shamokin; 5. DaniRae Renno, Mount Carmel; 6. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel Long jump: 1. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 16-1.25; 2. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 15-10; 3. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 15-8.25; 4. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy; 5. Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel; 6. Emily Chillis, Danville Triple jump: 1. Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel, 33-10; 2. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 33-0.5; 3. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 32-6.5; 4. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg; 5. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel; 6. Rhyse Pursel, Southern Columbia High jump: 1. Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia, 5-0; 2. Madison Lippay, Shamokin, 4-8; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 4-6; 4. Zoe Betz, Shikellamy; 5. Zoe Betz, Shikellamy; 5T: Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel, Chloe Rishel, Mount Carmel Pole vault: 1. Karly Renn, Southern Columbia, 11-3; 2. Emma Branowicz, Shikellamy, 10-0; 3. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 8-0; 4T. Emma Freeman, Lewisburg, Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, 8-0; 6. Gia Yancoski, Mount Carmel Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 127-0; 2. Madeleine Still, Lewisburg, 103-7; 3. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 97-02; 4. Melanie Minnier, Shikellamy; 5. Myranda Malacusky, Southern Columbia; 6. Hazel Buonopane, Lewisburg
Boys
4x800 relay: 1. Danville (Rory Lieberman, Nick Krohn, Evan Klinger, Douglas Hoouser) 8:11.62; 2. Shikellamy, 8:26.98; 3. Lewisburg (Thomas Hess, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone, James Koconis) 8:36.82; 4. Southern Columbia; 5. Mount Carmel 110H: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.34; 2. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 14.40; 3. Benjamin Bulger, Danville, 15.65; 4. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy; 5. Carter Smink, Shamokin; 6. Julien Mercado-Bonann, Lewisburg 100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 11.20; 2. Gavin Colescott, Shikellamy, 11.36; 3. Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 11.37; 4. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy; 5. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia; 6. Garrett Timco, Mount Carmel 1,600: 1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 4:26.55; 2. Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg, 4:29.50; 3. Paul Snyder, Shikellamy, 4:44.39; 4. Micah Zellers, Shikellamy; 5. Nick Krohn, Danville; 6. Evan Klinger, Danville 300H: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 39.20; 2. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 39.75; 3. Benjamin Bulger, Danville, 40.79; 4. Julien Mercado-Bonann, Lewisburg; 5. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy; 6. Rashawn Martin, Shikellamy 400: 1. Billy Delbaugh, Shamokin, 48.74; 2. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 50.88; 3. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 51.30; 4. James Koconis, Lewisburg; 5. Tim Gale, Shikellamy; 6. Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg 4x100 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Gavin Garcia, Jake Rose, Jake Davis, Braeden Wisloski) 42.89; 2. Shikellamy, 44.87; 3. Shamokin, 45.22; 4. Mount Carmel; 5. Lewisburg 800: 1. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:58.33; 2. Gianluca Perrone, Lewisburg, 2:00.66; 3. Elijah Adams, Lewisburg, 2:02.79; 4. Nolan Reynolds, Shikellamy; 5. Tim Gale, Shikellamy; 6. Ryan Williams, Shikellamy 200: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 22:0; 2. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 22.28; 3. Cameron Michaels, Lewisburg, 22.68; 4. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy; 5. Joniel Bruno, Shikellamy; 6. Garrett Timco, Mount Carmel 3,200: 1. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:42.27; 2. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 9:47.25; 3. Alan Daniel, Lewisburg, 9:53.36; 4. Connor Murray, Lewisburg; 5. Paul Snyder, Shikellamy; 6. Micah Zellers, Shikellamy 4x400 relay: 1. Southern Columbia (Jake Davis, Jake Rose, Braeden Wisloski, Gavin Garcia) 3:25.34; 2. Shamokin, 3:27.54; 3. Lewisburg, 3:30.38; 4. Shikellamy; 5. Mount Carmel; 6. Danville Discus: 1. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy, 149-01; 2. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 127-04; 3. Matthew Scicchitano, Mount Carmel, 126-10; 4. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy; 5. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; 6. Stephen Tiffin, Lewisburg Shot put: 1. Jared Oakes, Shikellamy, 51-05; 2. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 48-03; 3. Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 43-8.25; 4. Mike Keer, Mount Carmel; 5. Ian Paul, Shamokin; 6. Eric Shoch, Shikellamy Long jump: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 21-9; 2. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 21-6.5; 3. Jake Davis, Southern Columbia, 19-8.5; 4. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy; 5. Nick Zeigler, Southern Columbia; 6. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg Triple jump: 1. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, 11-5; 2. Jagger Dressler, Danville, 44-5; 3. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 42-3; 4. Benjamin Bulger, Danville; 5. Jake Davis, Southern Columbia; 6. Alex Morrison, Southern Columbia High jump: 1. Marcus Moyer, Shamokin, 6-0; 2. Michael Balichik, Mount Carmel, 5-10; 3. Simon Stumbris, Lewisburg, 5-10; 4. Nathaniel Long, Mount Carmel; 5T. Anthony Bhangdia, Lewisburg, Joel Harris, Lewisburg Pole vault: 1. Mason Brubaker, Shikellamy, 15-0; 2. Adam Seasholtz, Lewisburg, 13-6; 3. Jayden Packer, Shikellamy, 10-6; 4. Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel; 5. Wade Alleman, Shamokin; 6. Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia Javelin: 1. Kayden Riley, Danville, 168-03; 2. Bronson Krainak, Danville, 159-08; 3. Cael Amerman, Shikellamy, 156-09; 4. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel; 5. Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia; 6. Ian Paul, Southern Columbia
PHAC Central SectionSaturday at Central ColumbiaGirls
100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.79; 2. Jane Bergey, Milton, 13.08; 3. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 13.17; 4. Natalya Heard, Bloomsburg; 5. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg; 6. Rilee McMahan, Central Columbia 200: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 26.32; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 26.86; 3. Natalya Heard, Bloomsburg, 26.95; 4. Lilian Poust, Selinsgrove; 5. Regi Wendt, Milton; 6. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg 400: 1. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 1:00.93; 2. Maggie Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:01.09; 3. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 1:01.24; 4. Madison Whitesell, Central Columbia; 5. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg; 6. Alyssa Hoover, Midd-West 800: 1. Leah Walter, Milton, 2:26.43; 2. Zoe Tomko, Central Columbia, 2:33.37; 3. Madelyn Blake, Central Columbia, 2:33.37; 4. Laura Kratzer, Midd-West; 5. Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg. 6. Olivia Hoffman, Selinsgrove 1,600: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:16.88; 2. Shaela Krsukie, Selinsgrove, 5:24.68; 3. Zoe Tomko, Selinsgrove, 5:27.85; 4. Breia Mayes, Selinsgrove; 5. Lydia Bowersox, Midd-West; 6. Maria Darrup, Mifflinburg 3,200: 1. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:48.79; 2. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:53.64; 3. Breia Mayes, Selinsgrove, 12:46.26; 4. Emma East, Milton; 5. Marissa Allen, Mifflinburg; 6. Myah Stackhouse, Bloomsburg 100H: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16.49; 2. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.99; 3. Makenna Dietz, Midd-West, 17.02; 4. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West; 5. Rylee Weaver, Midd-West; 6. Alexis Beaver, Milton 300H: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 47.42; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 49.38; 3. Peyton Yocum, Mifflinburg, 49.48; 4. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg; 5. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg; 6. Makenna Dietz, Midd-West 4x100 relay: 1. Selinsgrove, 50.27; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.33; 3. Milton, 50.35; 4. Central Columbia 4x400 relay: 1. Selinsgrove, 4:08.83; 2. Central Columbia, 4:08.88; 3. Milton, 4:19.87; 4. Mifflinburg; 5. Midd-West 4x800 relay: 1. Selinsgrove, 10:10.20; 2. Milton, 10:21.02; 3. Mifflinburg, 10:43.55; 4. Midd-West High jump: 1. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 4-10; 2. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 4-8; 3. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove, 4-6; 4. Megan Minnig, Central Columbia; 5. Lindsey Fogelsanger, Bloomsburg; 6. Avery Defazio Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16-1.5; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 15-7.5; 3. Lilian Poust, Selinsgrove, 15-4; 4. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove; 5. Sara Dewyer, Milton; 6. Aliana Ayala, Milton Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 34-11.25; 2. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 32-4.5; 3. Alyssa Heckman, Midd-West, 32-0; 4. Aliana Ayala, Milton; 5. Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg; 6. Sara Dewyer, Milton Pole vault: 1. Annalise Bond, Selinsgrove, 11-6; 2. Sarah Bower, Bloomsburg, 10-6; 3. Riley Murray, Milton, 9-6; 4. Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg; 5. Rebecca Reimer, Mifflinburg; 6. Ava Snyder, Central Columbia Discus: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 104-11; 2. Vanessa Regester, Midd-West, 86-10; 3. Anita Shek, Milton, 81-4; 4. Leah Ferster, Midd-West; 5. Rachel Heggenstaller, Central Columbia; 6. Nadja Hartmann, Bloomsburg Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 108-2; 2. Anita Shek, Milton, 97-6; 3. Vanessa Regester, Midd-West, 88-11; 4. Katrina Bennage, Mifflinburg; 5. Emily Davis, Selinsgrove; 6. Meg Shively, Mifflinburg Shot put: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 34-9; 2. Leah Ferster, Midd-West, 39-4.5; 3. Anita Shek, Milton, 30-9.5; 4. Abigail Paternostro, Central Columbia; 5. Rachel Heggenstaller, Central Columbia; 6. Vanessa Regester, Midd-West
Boys
