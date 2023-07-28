NEWTOWN SQUARE — When Brayden Resseguie stepped to the plate with a runner on and one out in the fifth inning of Thursday's elimination game against West Point, Mifflinburg Major Division manager Chris Snyder signaled for a hit-and-run play.
Oh, Resseguie got the hit and the resulting run(s), but it came via a two-run homer he hit off the right field foul pole to help propel Mifflinburg to a 6-1 victory over West Point as the team stayed alive in the Little League Baseball PA State Championship.
"It's kind of great to just being able to go out and win, and being able to move on to another round of states," said Resseguie. "That (homer) felt great. At first I thought it was going foul because it was tailing (away), but other than that it felt great."
Mifflinburg's nice bounce-back win now pits the team against East Side Little League in another elimination game at 6 p.m. today.
"The boys were definitely more upbeat before the game today. I think the jitters were out of them, and they came ready to play," said Chris Snyder. "We hit the ball very well today. It can still be a little bit better, but we're just trying to keep them getting the line drives and keeping their hands up so we're not popping up.
"Hey, we're making contact, so we'll take it any way we can get it," added Mifflinburg's manager.
Resseguie, however, wasn't the only player to hit a home run for Mifflinburg in the game.
Andrew Yerger drove a two-run blast over the left field fence in the second inning to give Mifflinburg the spark it needed. Yerger's homer came off a 1-2 count, and it also plated Lukas Shaffer after the latter singled to lead off the inning.
"That was a good start to the game. (The West Point pitcher) threw off-speed the last two pitches, and I just laid back and drove it the other way," said Yerger, who sprinted around the bases until he saw his ball clear the fence.
"I thought it was a double. I didn't think it was going over," added Yerger. "The win is a big boost for us, because after our first loss (Wednesday), we were down, but now we're back up and hitting like we were," said Yerger.
Yerger's homer certainly gave Mifflinburg a boost - offensively and defensively - through the remaining four innings.
"When he hit it, I could see where the left fielder was and I was yelling to Lukas, 'It's down, it's down, it's down', and the ball just kept carrying and carrying," said Snyder. "It gave the boys a little bit of a jump there after we went down 1-2-3 in the first inning."
West Point closed to within a run after it scored on an error in the third, but Mifflinburg's defense redeemed itself moments later.
With two runners on, Yerger fielded a hard-hit liner at third that took his glove off, but he calmly picked up the ball, stepped on third for a force out before he fired the ball to Brennen Snyder at second to complete the double play.
Collin Brandt also had an outfield assist in the fourth to prevent a West Point rally from happening.
"Our defense and pitching have been phenomenal so far in the first two games here. The boys have been playing great defense," said Chris Snyder.
Mifflinburg's lead grew to 4-1 in the third when Callen Hommel hit a leadoff double, moved to third on a bunt base hit by Dylan Catherman before scoring on an error. Catherman later came home on Hayden Showalter's sacrifice fly to right.
Then in the fifth, Resseguie gave Mifflinburg some much-needed cushion with his two-run shot off the right field foul pole.
"That was a hit-and-run, too, and I guess that's one way you don't have to worry about running afterwards. You can just hit it, and hit the pole. That was amazing, because Brayden struck out early in the game and he was down on himself, and then he made a bad throw to first base, so he was really down," said Chris Snyder.
"So that (homer) was great to see to get Brayden's confidence back up. We were definitely hoping for some more runs there to give us a little bit more cushion. West Point is a good ball team, and we knew they could hit, and we knew they were coming back to the top of their lineup (in the sixth), so we were trying to tack on as many runs as we could."
On the mound, Shaffer started and went three innings. He got the win after he struck out two, walked two, and gave West Point's only run off two hits. Vaughn Yoder relieved him in the fourth, and he had three strikeouts, one walk and gave up one hit.
"Lukas wasn't as sharp today, but he had to come out because his arm was bothering him," said Chris Snyder. "Then Vaughn comes in, and he did a good job of closing working that knuckle curve, and he pitched very well."
Put it all together, and Thursday's win was a good sign for Mifflinburg, which doesn't have much room for error now that it's in the elimination bracket and now has to win four games in four days to come away with the state title.
"I said to the guys after the game, 'We're pitching great and we're playing great defense, but the hitting will come. It might not be like we want it to be with an explosion of runs, but we'll get some hits," said Chris Snyder.
"But as long as we keep playing good defense and get solid pitching, we're going to be in games. We told the boys we need four more wins to win the tournament. It's not over and it's an uphill climb and it's going to be difficult, but we can do it if we put our heads down and keep playing every game."
Little League Baseball PA State Tournament
at Newtown-Edgmont Little League
Mifflinburg 6, West Point 1
West Point 001 000 - 1-3-2
Mifflinburg 022 02x - 6-7-2
Santino Facciani and Connor Donahue. Lukas Shaffer, Vaughn Yoder (4) and Brayden Resseguie.
WP: Shaffer. LP: Facciani.
Top West Point hitters: Chase Schlesman, walk; Joseph Monios, 1-for-2; Facciani, 2-for-2; Grant Gardner, walk; Garrett Repar, walk, run scored.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Hayden Showalter, RBI; Shaffer, 1-for-2, run scored; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-2, HR (2nd, 1 on), 2 RBI; Jaxson Kaskie, 1-for-2; Yoder, walk; Hudson Troup, 1-for-2, run; Resseguie, 1-for-2, HR (5th, 1 on), 2 RBI; Callen Hommel, 1-for-2, double, run; Dylan Catherman, 1-for-1, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.