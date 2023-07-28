NEWTOWN SQUARE — When Brayden Resseguie stepped to the plate with a runner on and one out in the fifth inning of Thursday's elimination game against West Point, Mifflinburg Major Division manager Chris Snyder signaled for a hit-and-run play.

Oh, Resseguie got the hit and the resulting run(s), but it came via a two-run homer he hit off the right field foul pole to help propel Mifflinburg to a 6-1 victory over West Point as the team stayed alive in the Little League Baseball PA State Championship.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.