Baseball

MLB Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 40 15 .727 _

Toronto 33 22 .600 7

Tampa Bay 32 23 .582 8

Boston 28 27 .509 12

Baltimore 24 33 .421 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 32 25 .561 _

Chicago 26 27 .491 4

Cleveland 25 26 .490 4

Detroit 22 33 .400 9

Kansas City 17 37 .315 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 36 20 .643 _

Los Angeles 27 29 .482 9

Texas 26 29 .473 9½

Seattle 25 31 .446 11

Oakland 20 37 .351 16½

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 38 20 .655 _

Atlanta 29 27 .518 8

Philadelphia 26 29 .473 10½

Miami 23 30 .434 12½

Washington 21 36 .368 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 33 24 .579 _

St. Louis 32 24 .571 ½

Pittsburgh 24 29 .453 7

Chicago 23 33 .411 9½

Cincinnati 20 35 .364 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 35 20 .636 _

San Diego 34 22 .607 1½

San Francisco 29 24 .547 5

Arizona 26 31 .456 10

Colorado 23 31 .426 11½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Toronto 7, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5

Tuesday's Games

Miami 12, Washington 2

Atlanta 3, Oakland 2

Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 9 3 .750 —

Chicago 7 3 .700 1

Atlanta 7 5 .583 2

Washington 7 5 .583 2

New York 4 8 .333 5

Indiana 3 10 .231 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 10 2 .833 —

Dallas 6 5 .545 3½

Seattle 6 5 .545 3½

Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5

Phoenix 3 8 .273 6½

Minnesota 3 9 .250 7

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York 88, Minnesota 69

Seattle 72, Atlanta 60

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Women's soccer

NWSL Glance

W L T Pts GF GA

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 1 13 10 5

Houston 3 1 3 12 11 3

Chicago 3 1 2 11 11 8

ANGEL CITY FC 3 3 1 10 4 6

Portland 2 1 3 9 9 5

Gotham FC 3 2 0 9 5 5

OL Reign 2 2 3 9 5 5

Louisville 2 3 2 8 6 9

Orlando 2 3 2 8 9 17

Washington 1 2 4 7 6 7

Kansas City 1 4 2 5 5 11

North Carolina 1 3 1 4 6 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie

Friday, June 3

Houston 5, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Angel City FC 0

Saturday, June 4

Chicago 1, OL Reign 0

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 3, Louisville 0

San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie

Tuesday, June 7

Houston 0, Angel City FC 0, tie

Wednesday, June 8

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 17

Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

