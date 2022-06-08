Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 40 15 .727 _
Toronto 33 22 .600 7
Tampa Bay 32 23 .582 8
Boston 28 27 .509 12
Baltimore 24 33 .421 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 25 .561 _
Chicago 26 27 .491 4
Cleveland 25 26 .490 4
Detroit 22 33 .400 9
Kansas City 17 37 .315 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 36 20 .643 _
Los Angeles 27 29 .482 9
Texas 26 29 .473 9½
Seattle 25 31 .446 11
Oakland 20 37 .351 16½
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 20 .655 _
Atlanta 29 27 .518 8
Philadelphia 26 29 .473 10½
Miami 23 30 .434 12½
Washington 21 36 .368 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 24 .579 _
St. Louis 32 24 .571 ½
Pittsburgh 24 29 .453 7
Chicago 23 33 .411 9½
Cincinnati 20 35 .364 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 20 .636 _
San Diego 34 22 .607 1½
San Francisco 29 24 .547 5
Arizona 26 31 .456 10
Colorado 23 31 .426 11½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 0
Seattle 7, Houston 4
Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 6, Texas 3, 1st game
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Texas 6, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Toronto 7, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings
N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5
Tuesday's Games
Miami 12, Washington 2
Atlanta 3, Oakland 2
Cincinnati 14, Arizona 8
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Skubal 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Naughton 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 9 3 .750 —
Chicago 7 3 .700 1
Atlanta 7 5 .583 2
Washington 7 5 .583 2
New York 4 8 .333 5
Indiana 3 10 .231 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 10 2 .833 —
Dallas 6 5 .545 3½
Seattle 6 5 .545 3½
Los Angeles 5 7 .417 5
Phoenix 3 8 .273 6½
Minnesota 3 9 .250 7
___
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York 88, Minnesota 69
Seattle 72, Atlanta 60
Wednesday's Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Women's soccer
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 4 2 1 13 10 5
Houston 3 1 3 12 11 3
Chicago 3 1 2 11 11 8
ANGEL CITY FC 3 3 1 10 4 6
Portland 2 1 3 9 9 5
Gotham FC 3 2 0 9 5 5
OL Reign 2 2 3 9 5 5
Louisville 2 3 2 8 6 9
Orlando 2 3 2 8 9 17
Washington 1 2 4 7 6 7
Kansas City 1 4 2 5 5 11
North Carolina 1 3 1 4 6 6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, June 1
Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie
Friday, June 3
Houston 5, Orlando 0
Portland 3, Angel City FC 0
Saturday, June 4
Chicago 1, OL Reign 0
Gotham FC 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 3, Louisville 0
San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie
Tuesday, June 7
Houston 0, Angel City FC 0, tie
Wednesday, June 8
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 17
Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
Chicago at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Angel City FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
Orlando at Portland, 3 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Gotham FC, 4 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina, 5 p.m.
