Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 57 33 .633 _ Baltimore 51 35 .593 4 New York 48 40 .545 8 Toronto 48 40 .545 8 Boston 45 43 .511 11
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 45 43 .511 _ Cleveland 43 44 .494 1½ Detroit 38 48 .442 6 Chicago 37 52 .416 8½ Kansas City 25 63 .284 20
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 51 37 .580 _ Houston 49 39 .557 2 Los Angeles 45 44 .506 6½ Seattle 43 43 .500 7 Oakland 25 64 .281 26½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 58 28 .674 _ Miami 51 38 .573 8½ Philadelphia 47 39 .547 11 New York 41 46 .471 17½ Washington 34 53 .391 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 49 39 .557 _ Milwaukee 47 41 .534 2 Chicago 40 46 .465 8 Pittsburgh 40 47 .460 8½ St. Louis 36 51 .414 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Arizona 50 38 .568 _ Los Angeles 49 38 .563 ½ San Francisco 47 40 .540 2½ San Diego 41 46 .471 8½ Colorado 33 55 .375 17
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4 Oakland 12, Detroit 3 Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4 Boston 4, Texas 2 Minnesota 5, Kansas City 0 Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3 Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1 San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3 San Francisco 2, Seattle 0 Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 9, Oakland 0 Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1 Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1 Boston 10, Texas 6 Seattle 5, Houston 1 Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (Manoah 1-7) at Detroit (Faedo 1-3), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Medina 2-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 5-4), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 5-6) at Houston (Brown 6-5), 8:10 p.m. St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m. Oakland at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Houston 6, Colorado 4 Philadelphia 8, Tampa Bay 4 Miami 10, St. Louis 9 Atlanta 8, Cleveland 1 Cincinnati 9, Washington 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3 San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 3 San Francisco 2, Seattle 0 N.Y. Mets 2, Arizona 1 L.A. Dodgers 6, Pittsburgh 4
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 3, Miami 0 Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0 L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-2), 6:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Miami (Alcantara 3-7), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Washington (Williams 5-4), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Abbott 4-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-5), 8:10 p.m. St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-4) at San Diego (Darvish 5-6), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Hill 7-8) at Arizona (Gallen 10-3), 9:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-3), 10:10 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 6-7) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-2), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Texas at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
New York 12 4 .750 — Connecticut 13 5 .722 — Washington 9 7 .563 3 Atlanta 8 8 .500 4 Chicago 8 9 .471 4½ Indiana 5 12 .294 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 16 1 .941 — Minnesota 8 9 .471 8 Dallas 8 9 .471 8 Los Angeles 7 11 .389 9½ Seattle 4 13 .235 12 Phoenix 3 13 .188 12½
Wednesday’s Games
New York 99, Phoenix 95 Minnesota 90, Indiana 83 Las Vegas 89, Dallas 82 Atlanta 90, Los Angeles 79
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 93, Seattle 73
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Washington, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at New York, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 3 p.m. Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m. Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m. Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League Baseball
MLB — Suspended minor league free agent pitcher Welington Santana 56 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of joint minor league drug prevention and treatment program.
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Traded RHP Chris Vallimont to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Jorge Alfaro on a one-year contract. Designated C Caleb Hamilton for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHPs Jimmy Lambert and Nick Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 5. Sent LHP Garrett Crochet to Charlotte on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed RHP Cal Quantrill on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Cody Morris from Columbus (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Ronel Blanco and INF David Hensley from Sugar Land (PCL). Placed 2B Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Claimed LHP Anthony Misiewicz off waivers from Detroit and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Delvi Garcia to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Chad Smith outright to Las Vegas (PCL). SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Isaiah Campbell from Arkansas (TL). Designated LHP Tommy Milone for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Patino to Durham. TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Jose Leclerc from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Joe Barlow to Round Rock (PCL). TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch to Buffalo (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Tony Santillan from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ricky Karcher for assignment. Optioned RHP Brett Kennedy to Louisville (IL). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Nick Robertson and LHP Alex Vesia from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Yency Almonte on the paternity list. Placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 15-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LHP Justin Wilson to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Ke”Bryan Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Roansy Contreras to Indianapolis (IL). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Leahy from Memphis (IL). Optioned LHP Matthew Liberatore to Memphis. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of RHP Mauricio Llovera from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Keaton Winn to Sacramento. Designated OF Dalton Guthrie for assignment.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Noah Cole and William Shea and LHP Joe LaFiora. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Chris Cepeda. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Daniel Fregio.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Seth Lundy and F Miles Norris to two-way contracts. BOSTON CELTICS — Signed F Oshae Brisset and G Jordan Walsh. BROOKLYN NETS — Re-signed F Cameron Johnson. CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Re-signed G LaMelo Ball to a rookie scale contract extension. CHICAGO BULLS — Waived C Marko Simonovic. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed G Caris LeVert. Signed F Georges Niang and G Ty Jerome. Acquired G Max Strus from Miami in exchange for draft considerations. DALLAS MAVERICKS — Acquired F Richaun Holmes from Sacramento. DENVER NUGGETS — Signed Gs Jalen Pickett and F Hunter Tyson. Signed G Julian Strawther to a rookie scale contract. Signed F Justin Holiday. DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G/F Joe Harris and 2027 and 2029 second-round draft picks from Brooklyn in exchange for cash considerations. Acquired G Monte Morris from Washington. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Acquired G Chris Paul from Washington in exchange for Gs Ryan Rollins and Jordan Poole, F Patrick Baldwin Jr. and draft considerations. Signed G Cory Joseph and F Trayce Jackson-Davis. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Acquired G Patty Mills and draft considerations from Brooklyn in exchange for draft considerations. Signed C Jock Landale. INDIANA PACERS — Signed G Bruce Brown. Re-signed G Tyrese Haliburton to a rookie scale contract extension.. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Mason Plumlee. Re-signed G Russell Westbrook. LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Gabe Vincent, Fs Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and C Jaxson Hayes. Re-signed G Austin Reaves and F Rui Hachimura. MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Kevin Love. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Khris Middleton and C Brook Lopez. Signed G Malik Beasley. Signed C Robin Lopez. NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Signed F Cody Zeller. Re-signed Fs Herbert Jones and E.J. Liddell. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Davis Bertans from Dallas. Acquired G Victor Oladipo and draft considerations from Miami. PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Eric Gordon. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Re-signed F John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract. SACRAMENTO KINGS — Acquired G Chris Duarte from Indiana in exchange for draft considerations. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Julian Champagnie. Acquired Fs Lamar Stevens and Cedi Osman from Cleveland in exchange for draft considerations. TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Jalen McDaniels and re-signed C Jakob Poeltl.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Thakarius Keyes to a one-year contract. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Brandon Aubrey.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed Cs Ben Jones and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts. DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed RW Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Tanner Molendyk and F Kalan Lind to three-year, entry-level contracts. NEW YORK ISLANDERS —Placed LW Andy Andreoff on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Zack McEwen to a three-year contract. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed LW Hugh McGing to a one-year, two-way contract. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed LW Andrew Cristall to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Minor League HockeyAmerican Hockey League
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed Fs Jeff Kubiak, Cole Bardreau and Joey Cipollone.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Adam Goodsir.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
