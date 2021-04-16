Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 5 3 .625 _ Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1 Miami 5 7 .417 2 Atlanta 5 8 .385 2½ Washington 3 7 .300 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _ Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _ St. Louis 6 6 .500 1 Chicago 5 7 .417 2 Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 11 2 .846 _ San Francisco 8 4 .667 2½ San Diego 9 5 .643 2½ Arizona 5 8 .385 6 Colorado 3 10 .231 8
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Miami 6 San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3 Arizona 11, Washington 6 L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5 Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 2:20 p.m. Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (Castano 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 9 4 .692 _ Toronto 6 7 .462 3 New York 5 7 .417 3½ Baltimore 5 8 .385 4 Tampa Bay 5 8 .385 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Kansas City 7 4 .636 _ Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½ Chicago 6 7 .462 2 Detroit 6 7 .462 2 Minnesota 6 7 .462 2
West Division
W L Pct GB Seattle 8 5 .615 _ Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½ Houston 6 6 .500 1½ Oakland 6 7 .462 2 Texas 6 7 .462 2
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game Minnesota 4, Boston 3 Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2 Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings Kansas City 7, Toronto 5 Oakland 8, Detroit 4
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 8:05 p.m. Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:38 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 38 17 .691 — Brooklyn 37 18 .673 1 Boston 30 26 .536 8½ New York 29 27 .518 9½ Toronto 22 34 .393 16½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 30 26 .536 — Miami 28 27 .509 1½ Charlotte 27 27 .500 2 Washington 21 33 .389 8 Orlando 18 37 .327 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 20 .636 — Indiana 26 28 .481 8½ Chicago 22 32 .407 12½ Cleveland 20 35 .364 15 Detroit 16 39 .291 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 30 24 .556 — Memphis 27 26 .509 2½ San Antonio 26 27 .491 3½ New Orleans 25 30 .455 5½ Houston 14 41 .255 16½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 41 14 .745 — Denver 35 20 .636 6 Portland 31 23 .574 9½ Oklahoma City 20 35 .364 21 Minnesota 14 42 .250 27½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 40 15 .727 — L.A. Clippers 39 18 .684 2 L.A. Lakers 34 22 .607 6½ Golden State 28 28 .500 12½ Sacramento 22 34 .393 18½
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 120, Atlanta 109 Golden State 119, Cleveland 101 Phoenix 122, Sacramento 114 Boston 121, L.A. Lakers 113
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Utah, 3 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m. Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. New York at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Utah at L.A. Lakers, 4:30 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 8 p.m. Golden State at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 1 p.m. New Orleans at New York, 1 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 44 28 12 4 60 154 132 N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 126 102 Pittsburgh 43 27 13 3 57 147 120 Boston 41 23 12 6 52 116 107 N.Y. Rangers 43 21 16 6 48 140 112 Philadelphia 43 20 17 6 46 125 155 New Jersey 42 14 22 6 34 103 139 Buffalo 43 11 25 7 29 105 149
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 28 10 4 60 137 103 Tampa Bay 43 29 12 2 60 146 110 Florida 44 27 12 5 59 138 120 Nashville 45 24 20 1 49 120 127 Chicago 44 20 19 5 45 123 139 Dallas 42 16 14 12 44 117 108 Columbus 45 15 21 9 39 113 149 Detroit 45 16 23 6 38 103 141
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96 Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111 St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132 Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139 San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117 Winnipeg 44 27 14 3 57 144 117 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114 Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0 Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT Carolina 4, Nashville 1 Buffalo 5, Washington 2 Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO Detroit 4, Chicago 1 Dallas 4, Columbus 1
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Boston, 12 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39 Hartford 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 52 Bridgeport 17 3 13 1 0 7 36 66
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 73 Stockton 23 9 13 1 0 19 67 73
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54 Texas 27 12 13 2 0 26 83 91 Iowa 23 10 9 4 0 24 69 83 Cleveland 16 10 5 1 0 21 63 45 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Rockford 21 7 13 1 0 15 59 81
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 19 10 8 1 0 21 66 57 Rochester 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 70 WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69 Utica 13 8 4 0 1 17 45 41 Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 25 19 6 0 0 38 82 56 San Diego 31 19 12 0 0 38 106 97 Bakersfield 26 15 10 0 1 31 92 75 San Jose 25 10 9 4 2 26 71 85 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Ontario 29 9 16 4 0 22 90 116 Tucson 24 9 13 2 0 20 65 79 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 2 Belleville 4, Stockton 2 San Diego 2, Ontario 1 Henderson 2, Tucson 1 Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd Toronto at Laval, ppd
Friday’s Games
Utica at Providence, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m. Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
