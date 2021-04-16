Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 3 .625 _ Philadelphia 6 6 .500 1 Miami 5 7 .417 2 Atlanta 5 8 .385 2½ Washington 3 7 .300 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cincinnati 7 5 .583 _ Milwaukee 7 5 .583 _ St. Louis 6 6 .500 1 Chicago 5 7 .417 2 Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 11 2 .846 _ San Francisco 8 4 .667 2½ San Diego 9 5 .643 2½ Arizona 5 8 .385 6 Colorado 3 10 .231 8

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Miami 6 San Diego 8, Pittsburgh 3 Arizona 11, Washington 6 L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 5 Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-1), 2:20 p.m. Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Miami (Castano 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-1), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-1) at Colorado (González 1-0), 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. St. Louis at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Miami, 6:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 9 4 .692 _ Toronto 6 7 .462 3 New York 5 7 .417 3½ Baltimore 5 8 .385 4 Tampa Bay 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 7 4 .636 _ Cleveland 7 5 .583 ½ Chicago 6 7 .462 2 Detroit 6 7 .462 2 Minnesota 6 7 .462 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 8 5 .615 _ Los Angeles 7 5 .583 ½ Houston 6 6 .500 1½ Oakland 6 7 .462 2 Texas 6 7 .462 2

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 4, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 1st game Minnesota 4, Boston 3 Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2 Seattle 2, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4, 10 innings Kansas City 7, Toronto 5 Oakland 8, Detroit 4

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Boston (Pivetta 2-0), 7:10 p.m. Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (López 0-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 0-2), 8:05 p.m. Toronto (Matz 2-0) at Kansas City (Minor 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-1), 9:38 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m. Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 38 17 .691 — Brooklyn 37 18 .673 1 Boston 30 26 .536 8½ New York 29 27 .518 9½ Toronto 22 34 .393 16½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 30 26 .536 — Miami 28 27 .509 1½ Charlotte 27 27 .500 2 Washington 21 33 .389 8 Orlando 18 37 .327 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 35 20 .636 — Indiana 26 28 .481 8½ Chicago 22 32 .407 12½ Cleveland 20 35 .364 15 Detroit 16 39 .291 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 30 24 .556 — Memphis 27 26 .509 2½ San Antonio 26 27 .491 3½ New Orleans 25 30 .455 5½ Houston 14 41 .255 16½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 41 14 .745 — Denver 35 20 .636 6 Portland 31 23 .574 9½ Oklahoma City 20 35 .364 21 Minnesota 14 42 .250 27½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 40 15 .727 — L.A. Clippers 39 18 .684 2 L.A. Lakers 34 22 .607 6½ Golden State 28 28 .500 12½ Sacramento 22 34 .393 18½

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 120, Atlanta 109 Golden State 119, Cleveland 101 Phoenix 122, Sacramento 114 Boston 121, L.A. Lakers 113

Friday’s Games

Indiana at Utah, 3 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Houston, 8 p.m. Memphis at Chicago, 8 p.m. Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. New York at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 4:30 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 8 p.m. Golden State at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 1 p.m. New Orleans at New York, 1 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami, 3:30 p.m. Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Toronto, 7 p.m. Portland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 44 28 12 4 60 154 132 N.Y. Islanders 43 27 12 4 58 126 102 Pittsburgh 43 27 13 3 57 147 120 Boston 41 23 12 6 52 116 107 N.Y. Rangers 43 21 16 6 48 140 112 Philadelphia 43 20 17 6 46 125 155 New Jersey 42 14 22 6 34 103 139 Buffalo 43 11 25 7 29 105 149

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 28 10 4 60 137 103 Tampa Bay 43 29 12 2 60 146 110 Florida 44 27 12 5 59 138 120 Nashville 45 24 20 1 49 120 127 Chicago 44 20 19 5 45 123 139 Dallas 42 16 14 12 44 117 108 Columbus 45 15 21 9 39 113 149 Detroit 45 16 23 6 38 103 141

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 43 30 9 4 64 154 101 Vegas 42 29 11 2 60 138 96 Minnesota 41 25 13 3 53 124 111 St. Louis 42 19 17 6 44 122 132 Arizona 44 19 20 5 43 118 139 San Jose 42 18 20 4 40 114 141 Los Angeles 42 16 20 6 38 114 127 Anaheim 44 14 23 7 35 101 138

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 44 28 12 4 60 145 117 Winnipeg 44 27 14 3 57 144 117 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 Montreal 40 18 13 9 45 123 114 Calgary 43 19 21 3 41 115 127 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 44 14 26 4 32 118 164 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0 Winnipeg 5, Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT Carolina 4, Nashville 1 Buffalo 5, Washington 2 Boston 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Philadelphia 2, Pittsburgh 1, SO Detroit 4, Chicago 1 Dallas 4, Columbus 1

Friday’s Games

Calgary at Montreal, 6 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, ppd Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 4 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 6 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Boston, 12 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 3 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 3 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 4 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39 Hartford 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 52 Bridgeport 17 3 13 1 0 7 36 66

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Belleville 22 9 12 1 0 19 55 73 Stockton 23 9 13 1 0 19 67 73

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54 Texas 27 12 13 2 0 26 83 91 Iowa 23 10 9 4 0 24 69 83 Cleveland 16 10 5 1 0 21 63 45 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Rockford 21 7 13 1 0 15 59 81

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 19 10 8 1 0 21 66 57 Rochester 18 8 7 2 1 19 58 70 WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69 Utica 13 8 4 0 1 17 45 41 Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 25 19 6 0 0 38 82 56 San Diego 31 19 12 0 0 38 106 97 Bakersfield 26 15 10 0 1 31 92 75 San Jose 25 10 9 4 2 26 71 85 Colorado 23 11 9 2 1 25 71 71 Ontario 29 9 16 4 0 22 90 116 Tucson 24 9 13 2 0 20 65 79 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 2 Belleville 4, Stockton 2 San Diego 2, Ontario 1 Henderson 2, Tucson 1 Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd Toronto at Laval, ppd

Friday’s Games

Utica at Providence, 3 p.m. Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m. Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m. Bridgeport at Hartford, 1 p.m. Rochester at Cleveland, 4 p.m. Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m. Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m. San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 8 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended and fined Cub’s P Ryan Tepera for three-games and an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Brandon Woodruff in an April 13 game at Milwaukee. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Cole Sulser from the alternate training site for first game and then assigned him back to the alternate training site. BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to the alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled SS Tim Anderson from the IL. Designated OF Nick Williams for assignment. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RF Nomar Mazara on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Joe Jimenez from the alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Jack Mayfield to the alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Cody Stashak and RF Alex Kirilloff to the alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from the taxi squad. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Ross Stripling on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Jordan Romano on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 14. Recalled LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Joel Payamps from the alternate training site. National League ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of OF Scott Hurst from the alternate training site. Optioned OF Lane Thomas to the alternate training site. Transfered RHP Dakota Hudson to the 60-day IL from the 10-day IL. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with INFs Giovanny Alfonzo and Michael Russell on a contract. LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS — Signed LF Trayvon Robinson. SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed P Matt Latos. Frontier League LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF General McArthur. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded LHP Hunter Cervenka to West Virginia Power (ALPB). BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Named James Cadogan executive director of national basketball social justice coalition. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLBs Dennis Gardick and Kylie Fitts to exclusive rights one-year contracts. Signed WRs Andre Baccelli and Darece Roberson Jr., DL Ryan Bee, RB Tavien Feaster and LB Jamell Garcia-Williams. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Duron Harmon and RB Cordarrelle Patterson to one-year contracts. Waived RB Ito Smith. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OG Forrest Lamp. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Porter Gustin. DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed (ERFA) WR Diontae Spencer. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed G Lane Taylor. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Dakota Allen. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived DT Maurice Hurst and DE Arden Key. Released QB Kyle Sloter. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jalen McCleskey. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Vince Williams. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Aldon Smith. HOCKEY National Hockey League BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from the minor league taxi squad. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Jeremy Helvig to South Carolina (ECHL) from Chicago (AHL). Recalled C Morgan Geekie and D Jake Bean from the minor league taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from the minor league taxi squad.Assigned F Josh Dickinson to Indy (ECHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled C Josh Dunne from the minor league taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Frans Nielson from the minor league taxi squad. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed G Tomas Vomacka to a two-year, entry-level contract. Recalled C Rem Pitlick and Tanner Jeannot from the minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled C Ben Street from Binghantom (AHL) to the taxi squad. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from the minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled LW Gabriel Fontaine from loan by New York (NHL) taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled RW Wade Allison from the minor league taxi squad. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Greg Pateryn from San Jose (AHL) loan to the taxi squad. Returned D Nicolas Meloche to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Alex Barre-Boulet from the minor league taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed LW Rodion Amirov to a three-year, entry-level contract. Recalled C Adam Brooks from the minor league taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Bobby Nardella to Hershey (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled D Ville Heinola from the minor league taxi squad. Minor League Hockey American Hockey League CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Will Lockhead to PTO contract and added to roster. COLORADO EAGLES — Released D Miles Gendron from PTO contract. HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski from New York (AHL). HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned G Zach Fucale by Washington (NHL) to NHL taxi squad. Acquired D Bobby Nardella from Djurgardens (SHL) added to roster. LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled LW Andy Andreoff from loan by Philadelphia (NHL). ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Austin Strand on loan from Los Angeles (NHL). ROCKFORD ICE HOGS — Signed Carson Gicewicz to a standard player contract added to roster. TORONTO MARLIES — Acquired C Antti Suomela. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Released C Matt Alfaro from his professional tryout contract. East Coast Hockey League FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Larkin Saalfrank from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Placed F Zach Pochiro on injured reserve. INDY FUEL — Signed F Colton Heffley to the active roster. Activated F Matt Marcinew from the reserve list. Place F Spencer Watson and Ds Anthony Wyse and Tim Shoup on the reserve list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released G Parker Milner from emergency backup and F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from his standard player contract. Activated G Kris Oldham from injured reserve. Released G Parker Milner to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). SAN DIEGO GULLS — Returned LW Andrew Agozzino, D Kodie Curran and RW Vinni Lettieri on loan from Anaheim (NHL). Returned RW Jacob Perreault from loan by Anaheim (NHL). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Greg Pateryn from loan by San Jose (NHL). Returned D Nicolas Meloche on loan from San Jose (NHL). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Assigned F Yannick Turcotte to Bridgeport (AHL). Placed F Dylan Steman on injured reserve. TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled fD Timothy Liljegren and D Rasmus Sandin from loan by Toronto (NHL). Added C Antti Suomela. TUSCON ROADRUNNERS — Returned G David Tendeck on loan from Arizona (NHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Released F Vladislav Mikhalchuk from standard player contract. Acquired F Matt Alfaro on loan from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Activated Ds Matt Foley and Matt Miller from the reserve list. Placed F Jackson Keane and D Adam Smith on the reserve list. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Released C Matt Alfaro from PTO. Recalled G Max Lagace from loan by Pittsburgh (NHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Josh Bauer to a one-year contract with three additional option years. INTER MIAMI CF — Loaned D Patrick Seagrist to Indy (USL). MINNESOTA UNITED — Named Hilary Obert director of sports medicine, Cameron Knowles Sr. video analyst and Kayce Godwin assistant athletic trainer. NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Vuk Latinovich to a contract with options through 2024. SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Loaned MF Shandon Hopeau to San Antonio (USL). SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed G Parker Siegfried on loan from USL Championship side Louisville City FC after acquiring protected rights from New York City FC in exchange for a 2023 SuperDraft third round pick. United Soccer League RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC — Signed MF Rodrigo Lopez for the 2021 season pending league and federation approval. COLLEGE EVANGEL UNIVERSITY — Promoted Bert Capel to head men’s basketball coach. RICE UNIVERSITY — Promoted Greg Howell to assistant coach. TEMPLE UNIVERSITY — Acquired C Emmanuel Okpomo in transfer from Wake Forest.

