WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner doesn’t call his softball players the cardiac kids for nothing.
The Green Dragons have tested the strength of their coach’s heart a number of times this season, and they did so again in Thursday’s District 4 Class 3A semifinal against Loyalsock.
After the Lancers scored a couple of runs early, the Green Dragons pecked away at their deficit until plating what turned out to be the game’s winning run in the fifth to edge Loyalsock, 3-2, at Elm Park.
An RBI single ripped to right by Alexis Walter plated Sydney Bolinsky with the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to send the Green Dragons into the finals.
“We keep calling them the cardiac kids, and they keep testing my heart,” said coach Wagner. “But I tell you what, the girls are resilient. They keep battling, they don’t give up and they just keep fighting until the end.
“And that’s what we needed today, (because) we weren’t the sharpest hitting wise,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Now, No. 2-seeded Lewisburg (15-3) is on the verge of accomplishing something the program hasn’t done in 26 years — qualify for the state tournament.
The last trip to states for the Green Dragons came in 1996 when Lewisburg beat Central Columbia 4-2 in the Class 2A final.
And in order to punch their tickets to states this time around, the Green Dragons will have to do so against the No. 1-seeded Blue Jays. The two teams will battle it out in the district final at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday back at Elm Park after Central beat North Penn-Liberty 2-0.
“The girls have been talking about (making history by reaching the district finals), and we’ve talked about it (as coaches) — that it’s been back in (1996) since we last won a district title,” said coach Wagner. “The girls have a chance to do great things. Last year’s team had a chance to do great things, but they were just cut short a little bit.
“We’ll just keep battling and keep going at it,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “The girls are excited. They know that they’re (right there).”
No. 2 Loyalsock (14-7) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Mallory Rodarmel’s two-run single poked to right field.
Lewisburg halved its deficit in the third when Erin Field reached on an error that allowed Ryan Brouse to score.
The Green Dragons tied the game an inning later on Gracie Murphy’s RBI single to right. Bolinsky scored that run too after she reached base on an error.
“That little dink Loyalsock had down the first base line that was barely fair, a lot of teams would’ve folded right there,” said coach Wagner. “We’re down 2-0 in the first inning and the girls could’ve packed it in and gone home. Being down 2-0 didn’t faze the girls. They came out and they kept battling and battling, (winning pitcher) Kimmy Shannon got stronger (as the game went on), and we just kept fighting.”
Lewisburg’s rally in the fifth began with two outs after Bolinsky reached on a fielder’s choice. A key stolen base by Bolinsky then put her in scoring position for Walter, who drove a 3-2 pitch into right to bring Bolinsky home.
“I was kind of scared and nervous there because I’m pretty sure it was a full count,” said Walter. “I fouled off a pitch, and then (on the next pitch) I managed to hit the ball right over the top of (Loyalsock right fielder Hailey Berkheiser’s) head, and it felt really good.”
Said coach Wagner, “That was real good to see. Lexi has been struggling a little bit lately, and she’s just been starting to, even at practice, she starting to hit more lasers like she can hit. So, I think we’re going to see a lot more from her as we go forward here. I think she’s going to get some big hits for us (in our upcoming games).”
For Shannon, she only got stronger as the game went on after she gave up those two runs in the first. Shannon only allowed one more hit and one more walk the rest of the way to finish with the complete-game victory with three strikeouts and three walks.
And no one on Lewisburg’s team was happier to see Walter plate the go-ahead run than Shannon.
“I was ecstatic, and I may have been happier for (Walter) than she was for herself. That hit was huge, and Lexi deserved it. Our dugout was on fire the entire game, which I love, and I think the energy was super high,” said Shannon.
“(Recovering from the 2-0 hole) was definitely a matter of just warming up. My pitching grew stronger as the game went on, and so did our defense and our offense. Those are the three big things you need to win the game, and they definitely worked for us tonight.”
All three facets of Lewisburg’s game will need to keep working next week when the Dragons face Central and ace pitcher Mea Consentino for the third time this season.
Lewisburg and Central split their two games during the regular season, with the Green Dragons taking a 2-1 victory in the second game on Apri. 28.
“Every game against Central has been a one-run, two-run game the last few years and each game has been a back-and-forth battle,” said coach Wagner. “I think that one win where we finally broke the ice was like, ‘Hey, we can beat them.’
“We’re looking forward to the game, and it’s going to be a battle and probably be a 1-0 or 2-1 game for seven innings, maybe 10, 11 or 12, who knows?
District 4 Class 3A Semifinal
at Elm Park, Williamsport
No. 2 Lewisburg 3, No. 3 Loyalsock 2
Loyalsock 200 000 0 — 2-2-1
Lewisburg 001 110 x — 3-5-0
Hannah Winter, Marissa Helmrich (4) and Grace Shaible. Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Shannon. LP: Helmrich.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Shaible, walk; Allyia Kennedy, walk; Anne Luxenburger, run scored; Mallory Rodarmel, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Rylie French, 1-for-2.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Rylee Dyroff, 1-for-3; Bolinsky, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Alexis Walter, 1-feor-2, walk, RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, RBI; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3, run; Shannon, walk.
