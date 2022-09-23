SELINSGROVE — With one slick move, Lewisburg’s Reese Dieffenderfer gained possession of the ball, broke the ankles of a Selinsgrove defender and then proceeded to chip the ball over the Seals’ goalkeeper and into the net.
The goal by the senior forward broke a tied ballgame and helped the Green Dragons retake the lead late in the first half.
Dieffenderfer added another goal in the second half to power Lewisburg to a big 4-1 victory over Selinsgrove in a Heartland-I showdown Thursday night at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
The victory is the sixth in a row for Lewisburg (6-0-1), which controlled play in a fast-paced game from start to finish.
“I was pleased with (my guys),” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “We talked about this; Selinsgrove has talented players, and if we could just corral them and slow them down, we could give ourselves a chance.
“I thought my guys did that for the most part,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Selinsgrove (8-2) tied the game at 1 with 20:39 left in the first half when Nick Ritter broke free and made Lewisburg pay for a defensive miscue.
But late in the opening half Dieffenderfer led a rush to the Seals’ goal to put the Green Dragons back in front for good.
After he juked Selinsgrove defender Ben Gearhart and put him on his back, Dieffenderfer dribbled the ball a few yards and chipped it over Jonah Erb when the Seals’ keeper came out of the net to help.
“Yeah, we gave Ritter that one opportunity, and when you do that he’s going to put the ball away,” said Kettlewell. “Our guys are a tight group. Even though we have a lot of young guys, the senior class has really absorbed a lot of them in there, and nothing really gets these guys down.
“They are a pretty upbeat group, so I wasn’t worried (when Selinsgrove scored). It’s early in the season; we didn’t win anything, and we didn’t lose anything at the same time, but it was a good test for us,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Dieffenderfer made the Seals pay one more time with 18:34 remaining in the game when he received a perfect through ball from Alfred Romano prior to chipping it over Erb one more time to result in a 3-1 lead.
“I think (my first goal) was a big momentum change, and overall, it pushed us and kept us going for the rest of the first half to get it done,” said Dieffenderfer. “(The win) is nice and we’re going to enjoy this tonight, but tomorrow we’re going to focus on our next opponent (Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Monday) and get ready for them.”
Said Kettlewell, “Reese reads the game really well, and he reads the situations (well); he knows how to work, and he knows what we need. He’s experienced and he provided our spark tonight. He was dancing around and (Selinsgrove’s coaches) were asking if that was (Reese’s older brother) Jack up there, and I said no. He has some moments just like Jack, so he’s just another Dieffenderfer.”
Lewisburg’s final goal came off a corner kick from Romano, who’s service was put into the goal by Zak Kreisher with 9:28 left.
A Romano corner kick resulted in a 1-0 lead for the Green Dragons when Matt Reish outleaped a Seals defender for the header 12:37 in.
“Alfred needed to play a different role for us tonight. He dropped back and kind of was the playmaker, and he was able to do that because a lot of times he’s the guy up top,” said Kettlewell.
And as the result showed, Lewisburg is really starting to jell and come together as a unit.
“I feel like we’re connecting better as a team,” said Dieffenderfer. “I think we’re all good players, and once we get together and play and work on our chemistry, we’ll be up there (atop the league and District 4).”
Lewisburg 4, Selinsgrove 1
at Selinsgrove
First half
Lew-Matt Reish, assist Alfred Romano (corner kick), 27:23.
Sel-Nick Ritter, unassisted, 20:39.
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, unassisted, 2:55.
Second half
Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Romano, 18:34.
Lew-Zak Kreiser, assist Romano (corner kick), 9:28.
Shots: Lewisburg, 11-7; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 4-1; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 5; Selinsgrove (Jonah Erb), 5.
