MILTON - Lewisburg heads into the postseason on a roll as the Green Dragons completed an undefeated season with a 4-1 Heartland-I victory over Milton on Tuesday.
Eddie Monaco IV won 6-0, 6-0 over Hagan Hanselman-Reigel at No. 1 singles, plus Will Cecchini also won 6-0, 6-0 over Tyler Geiswite at No. 2.
A forfeit at the No. 3 singles match gave Lewisburg (15-0) the win.
Milton (1-14) prevented the Green Dragons from getting the shutout by getting a super tiebreak win at No. 2 doubles from Keegan Gill and Gaven Russell. The Black Panthers' duo defeated Daniel Ren and Grant Rowe, 3-6, 6-2, 14-12.
Lewisburg now enters the District 4 Team Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Green Dragons host No. 8 Galeton at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 4, Milton 1
at Milton
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Tyler Geiswite, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Trace Witter-Deven Shoemaker, 6-3, 6-0.
2. Keegan Gill-Gaven Russell (M) def. Daniel Ren-Grant Rowe, 3-6, 6-2, 14-12.
Baseball
Central Columbia 7,
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG - The Blue Jays broke open a tied game with three runs in the fourth inning to take the Heartland-II matchup.
Central Columbia (5-5, 2-5 HAC-II) took a 4-1 lead in fourth prior to adding an insurance run in the sixth and two more in the seventh.
Lewisburg (7-8, 3-5) scored a run in the first to get the early lead. Max Mitchell had the RBI and Landen Wagner scored it. Derek Asche added a double for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next plays at Midd-West in a Division II contest at 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 7, Lewisburg 1
At Lewisburg
Central 010 301 2 – 7-11-2
Lewisburg 100 000 0 – 1-3-3
Ryan Hons and Jansen Sarisky. Jack Blough, Shea Girton (5) and Girton, Max Mitchell (5).
WP: Hons. LP: Blough.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Larson Kocher, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Parker Day, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Ioannis Stout, 1-for-4, run scored; Logan Welkom, walk, run; Hons, 3-for-4, RBI, run; Alex Zeisloft, walk, run; Joey Bierly, RBI; Derik Fester, 3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Aidan Smith, 1-for-4, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Landen Wagner, 1-for-4, run scored; Michael Casale, walk; Mitchell, RBI; Logan Heyman, 1-for-3; Derek Asche, 1-for-2, double.
Girls lacrosse
Danville 14,
Lewisburg 5
LEWISBURG - The Green Dragons fell short in handing the Ironmen their first league loss after Danville scored 10 goals in the second half to cruise to the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win.
Danville (12-2 overall) got five goals and an assist from Addison Reidle, who also dominated in draw controls, winning nine of them. Addy Palm added four goals and an assist for the Ironmen.
Lewisburg (8-4) got a pair of goals from Ella Koontz, plus a goal and an assist from Serena DeCosmo and single goals from Callie Hoffman and Elsa Fellon.
Izzy Wood also made eight saves for the Green Dragons, while Kaitlyn Gabel made seven stops for the Ironmen.
Lewisburg next plays at Wyoming Seminary at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Tuesday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Baseball
Milton at Williamsport, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 17
Mifflinburg at Danville, postponed to 4:30 p.m. Thursday
Softball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 10
Montoursville at Milton, Cancelled
Milton at Central Columbia (from April 29), postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.