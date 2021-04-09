College softball
Game 1: Lock Haven 2, Mansfield 1Game 2: Lock Haven 7, Mansfield 2Notes:
In game two, pitcher Madi Waltman, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, turned in another strong outing in the circle. She struck out eight while scattering just four hits over seven innings on the way to victory. Waltman helped her own cause with a 3-for-3 plate appearance. The sweep pushes Lock Haven to a three-game win streak and the Bald Eagles are now 6-12 overall (6-12 PSAC East). Mansfield is 2-12, 2-12.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 5 1 .833 _ New York 2 2 .500 2 Washington 1 2 .333 2½ Atlanta 2 4 .333 3 Miami 1 6 .143 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 5 1 .833 _ St. Louis 5 2 .714 ½ Chicago 4 3 .571 1½ Milwaukee 3 4 .429 2½ Pittsburgh 1 6 .143 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 2 .714 _ San Diego 4 3 .571 1 San Francisco 3 3 .500 1½ Colorado 3 4 .429 2 Arizona 2 5 .286 3
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 2 Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2 Colorado 7, Arizona 3 St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1
Friday’s Games
Washington (Ross 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0), 4:10 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 4:35 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-1), 7:20 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Baltimore 4 3 .571 _ Boston 4 3 .571 _ New York 3 3 .500 ½ Toronto 3 4 .429 1 Tampa Bay 2 4 .333 1½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 5 2 .714 _ Chicago 4 4 .500 1½ Detroit 3 3 .500 1½ Kansas City 3 3 .500 1½ Cleveland 2 3 .400 2
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 6 1 .857 _ Los Angeles 5 2 .714 1 Texas 3 3 .500 2½ Seattle 3 4 .429 3 Oakland 1 7 .125 5½
Thursday’s Games
Boston 7, Baltimore 3 Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0 Minnesota 10, Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 7, Toronto 5, 11 innings Houston 6, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 0-0), 3:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Teheran 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Musgrove 1-0) at Texas (Arihara 0-0), 8:05 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 4:05 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Texas, 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Islanders 40 26 10 4 56 121 92 Washington 40 25 11 4 54 134 122 Pittsburgh 40 25 13 2 52 135 112 Boston 37 21 10 6 48 106 93 Philadelphia 39 18 15 6 42 116 141 N.Y. Rangers 39 18 16 5 41 127 108 New Jersey 38 14 18 6 34 97 121 Buffalo 39 9 24 6 24 90 137
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 39 27 9 3 57 128 94 Tampa Bay 40 27 11 2 56 138 101 Florida 41 26 11 4 56 132 111 Nashville 41 22 18 1 45 109 116 Chicago 41 18 18 5 41 114 129 Dallas 38 14 14 10 38 105 100 Columbus 42 15 19 8 38 106 137 Detroit 42 13 23 6 32 91 135
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 39 26 9 4 56 140 95 Vegas 38 25 11 2 52 120 88 Minnesota 38 24 12 2 50 116 97 Arizona 40 19 16 5 43 110 122 St. Louis 39 17 16 6 40 107 125 San Jose 38 17 17 4 38 106 127 Los Angeles 38 15 17 6 36 104 110 Anaheim 40 12 21 7 31 92 131
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 40 27 10 3 57 133 100 Edmonton 41 25 14 2 52 134 115 Winnipeg 40 24 13 3 51 129 109 Montreal 37 17 11 9 43 118 103 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Calgary 40 16 21 3 35 103 124 Ottawa 41 13 24 4 30 107 153 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Thursday’s Games
Edmonton 3, Ottawa 1 New Jersey 6, Buffalo 3 Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 2 Winnipeg 4, Montreal 2 Carolina 3, Florida 0 Boston 4, Washington 2 Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 4 N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, SO Nashville 7, Detroit 1 Dallas 5, Chicago 1 Vancouver at Calgary, ppd
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Philadelphia, 2 p.m. Florida at Dallas, 2 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m. Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, ppd Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 17 13 3 1 0 27 57 33 Hartford 14 7 6 1 0 15 48 45 Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 24 17 5 1 1 36 76 55 Toronto 19 10 8 0 1 21 61 61 Manitoba 22 9 11 2 0 20 64 66 Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65 Belleville 18 7 11 0 0 14 44 61
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 18 14 3 0 1 29 80 46 Texas 23 11 10 2 0 24 73 78 Iowa 20 8 9 3 0 19 57 76 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Cleveland 14 8 5 1 0 17 49 40 Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 20 13 5 2 0 28 64 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 16 9 6 1 0 19 58 48 Rochester 15 7 5 2 1 17 49 54 WB/Scranton 18 6 7 3 2 17 52 63 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 18 4 9 4 1 13 46 67
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 23 18 5 0 0 36 77 50 San Diego 27 16 11 0 0 32 88 82 Bakersfield 22 12 9 0 1 25 75 63 San Jose 21 8 7 4 2 22 59 71 Ontario 26 9 14 3 0 21 84 102 Colorado 19 8 8 2 1 19 56 62 Tucson 21 8 12 1 0 17 54 68 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Manitoba 8, Belleville 5
Friday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Jose at Bakersfield, 9 p.m. Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m. Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m. Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m. Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m. Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 36 16 .692 — Philadelphia 35 16 .686 ½ Boston 26 26 .500 10 New York 25 27 .481 11 Toronto 20 32 .385 16
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 26 24 .520 — Atlanta 27 25 .519 — Miami 27 25 .519 — Washington 18 32 .360 8 Orlando 17 34 .333 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 32 19 .627 — Indiana 23 27 .460 8½ Chicago 22 28 .440 9½ Cleveland 19 32 .373 13 Detroit 16 36 .308 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 29 22 .569 — Memphis 26 23 .531 2 San Antonio 24 25 .490 4 New Orleans 22 29 .431 7 Houston 14 37 .275 15
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 39 13 .750 — Denver 33 18 .647 5½ Portland 30 21 .588 8½ Oklahoma City 20 32 .385 19 Minnesota 13 39 .250 26
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 36 15 .706 — L.A. Clippers 35 18 .660 2 L.A. Lakers 32 20 .615 4½ Golden State 24 27 .471 12 Sacramento 22 30 .423 14½
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 122, Toronto 113 Cleveland 129, Oklahoma City 102 Miami 110, L.A. Lakers 104 Dallas 116, Milwaukee 101 Detroit 113, Sacramento 101 Utah 122, Portland 103 L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 103
Friday’s Games
Indiana at Orlando, 7 p.m. Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Denver, 9 p.m. Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Washington at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.