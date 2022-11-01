Football
NFL Glance
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98
Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192
N.Y. Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159
New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138
Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157
Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158
Houston 1 5 1 .214 116 154
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183
Cincinnati 4 4 0 .500 186 164
Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199
Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189
Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132
Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 7 0 0 1.000 196 118
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133
N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157
Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205
New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151
Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181
Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173
Detroit 1 6 0 .143 173 225
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147
L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157
Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210
___
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 27, Tampa Bay 22
Sunday's Games
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17, London, GBR
Atlanta 37, Carolina 34, OT
Dallas 49, Chicago 29
Miami 31, Detroit 27
Minnesota 34, Arizona 26
New England 22, N.Y. Jets 17
New Orleans 24, Las Vegas 0
Philadelphia 35, Pittsburgh 13
Tennessee 17, Houston 10
San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 14
Seattle 27, N.Y. Giants 13
Washington 17, Indianapolis 16
Buffalo 27, Green Bay 17
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday's Games
Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13
Thursday, Nov. 3
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday, Nov. 7
Baltimore at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 4 2 .667 —
New York 3 3 .500 1
Toronto 4 3 .571 ½
Philadelphia 4 4 .500 1
Brooklyn 2 5 .286 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 3 .571 —
Charlotte 3 4 .429 1
Washington 3 4 .429 1
Miami 2 5 .286 2
Orlando 1 6 .143 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 6 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 5 1 .833 1
Chicago 3 4 .429 3½
Indiana 3 5 .375 4
Detroit 2 6 .250 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 5 2 .714 —
New Orleans 4 2 .667 ½
Memphis 4 3 .571 1
Dallas 3 3 .500 1½
Houston 1 7 .125 4½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 5 1 .833 —
Utah 6 2 .750 —
Minnesota 4 3 .571 1½
Denver 4 3 .571 1½
Oklahoma City 3 3 .500 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 5 1 .833 —
Golden State 3 4 .429 2½
L.A. Clippers 3 4 .429 2½
Sacramento 2 4 .333 3
L.A. Lakers 1 5 .167 4
___
Sunday's Games
New Orleans 112, L.A. Clippers 91
Boston 112, Washington 94
Cleveland 121, New York 108
Detroit 128, Golden State 114
San Antonio 107, Minnesota 98
Dallas 114, Orlando 105
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 118, Washington 111
Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108
Toronto 139, Atlanta 109
Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108
Utah 121, Memphis 105
L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 9 8 1 0 16 39 21
Buffalo 9 6 3 0 12 37 25
Florida 9 5 3 1 11 29 28
Tampa Bay 9 5 4 0 10 28 28
Montreal 9 5 4 0 10 27 27
Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 28 32
Toronto 10 4 4 2 10 27 30
Ottawa 8 4 4 0 8 30 27
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 9 6 2 1 13 29 25
New Jersey 9 6 3 0 12 31 23
N.Y. Rangers 10 5 3 2 12 31 31
Philadelphia 8 5 2 1 11 24 21
Washington 10 5 4 1 11 30 29
N.Y. Islanders 9 5 4 0 10 33 24
Pittsburgh 9 4 4 1 9 32 29
Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 9 5 3 1 11 28 21
Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 26 25
Chicago 9 4 3 2 10 31 31
Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27
Minnesota 9 4 4 1 9 31 35
Nashville 9 3 5 1 7 22 29
St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 20 35
Arizona 8 2 5 1 5 23 35
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 10 8 2 0 16 32 17
Edmonton 9 6 3 0 12 34 28
Los Angeles 11 6 5 0 12 46 43
Calgary 7 5 2 0 10 24 20
Seattle 10 4 4 2 10 33 34
Vancouver 9 2 5 2 6 28 35
San Jose 11 3 8 0 6 24 34
Anaheim 9 2 6 1 5 20 39
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
New Jersey 7, Columbus 1
Minnesota 4, Chicago 3, SO
N.Y. Rangers 3, Arizona 2
Vegas 2, Winnipeg 1, OT
Anaheim 4, Toronto 3, OT
Monday's Games
Buffalo 8, Detroit 3
Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO
Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1
Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Florida at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.