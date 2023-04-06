MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Wildcats’ late-game rally fell just short as they lost their second close game in a row when Montoursville held on for a 9-8 Heartland-II victory Wednesday.
Mifflinburg (4-2, 0-2 HAC-II) trailed 9-3 going into the seventh inning, but the Wildcats would make things interesting.
Beginning with an RBI single by Andrew Diehl, Zach Wertman followed with a two-run double before Troy Dressler and Lucas Whittaker both grounded out to bring two more runs home to get the Wildcats within a run.
However, Zeb Hufnagle then struck out with the bases empty to end the game.
Wertman doubled twice in a 2-for-4 day, and he also had three runs scored and two RBI, and Whittaker also drove in three runs for Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats next hosts Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Montoursville 9, Mifflinburg 8
At Mifflinburg
Montoursville 030 042 0 – 9-7-2 Mifflinburg 000 201 5 – 8-5-5 Mathew Conklin, B. Aldenderfer (6), J. Mussina (6), Grayson Rinker (7) and M. Albert. Troy Dressler, Luke Rokavec (2), Zach Wertman (5), Cyruss Scholvin (7) and Lucas Whittaker. WP: Conklin. LP: Rokavec.
Top Montoursville hitters:
Cale Frame, 2-for-5, RBI, run scored; Quinn Ranck, run; Jaden Wilson, run; Rinker, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs; Conklin, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Aiden Evans, 2-for-3, double, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Cole Johnson, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run; James Batkowski, 2 RBI; Matthias Albert, 2 walks.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Andrew Diehl, 1-for-4, RBI, run scored; Wertman, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Dressler, RBI; Rokavec, walk; Whittaker, stolen base, 3 RBI, run; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-4; Derek Hackenberg, 1-for-2, run; Zach Kerstetter, walk; Kaiden Kmett, walk, run; Tanner Zimmerman, walk, run. L. Traugh two-out single to center to plate L. Zentner with GW run.
Bloomsburg 8,
Warrior Run 7 (9 innings)
BLOOMSBURG — The Panthers’ Logan Traugh hit a two-out, RBI single to center to plate Liam Zentner with the game-winning run in the ninth inning as the Defenders fell in the Heartland-III matchup.
Warrior Run (1-2 overall) out-hit Bloomsburg (4-2) 13-8, but the Defenders couldn’t push a run across in the final three innings.
James Keifer and Cohen Zechman paced Warrior Run by both going 3-for-4, with Zechman also doubling and driving in a pair of runs. Mason Sheesley, Griffen Harrington and Landon Polcyn all had two hits on the day for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next plays at Benton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Bloomsburg 8, Warrior Run 7 (9 innings)At Bloomsburg
Warrior Run 104 002 000 – 7-13-1 Bloomsburg 400 012 001 – 8-8-2 Aden Lewis, Owen Reese (2), Griffen Harrington (5) and Gabe Engel. Bradyn Zeisloft, Liam Zentner (6) and Hughie Curran. WP: Zentner. LP: Harrington.
Top Warrior Run hitters:
Mason Sheesley, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored; Engel, RBI; Harrington, 2-for-4, walk, RBI, run; Stone Allison, walk, run; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-5, RBI; Landon Polcyn, 2-for-5, RBI; Lewis, walk, run; James Keifer, 3-for-4, walk, RBI, run; Cohen Zechman, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run.
Top Bloomsburg hitters:
Dylan Kreisher, 1-for-4, walk, run scored; Zeisloft, 1-for-4, walk, 3 runs, RBI; Zentner, 3-for-4, double, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Sam Staib, walk, run; Curran, 2 walks, RBI; Chase Fornwald, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Logan Traugh, 1-for-1, RBI; Tommy Klingerman, 1-for-4; Jackson Lunger, walk; Zane Smith, walk, run.
Softball
Central Columbia 14,
Warrior Run 8
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders had the Blue Jays on the ropes in the seventh inning of their nonleague matchup, but Central scored six runs in the final inning to take the victory.
Ava Klingerman keyed the seventh for Central (3-1) with a grand slam home run.
Prior to Klingerman’s heroics, Warrior Run (2-3) rallied twice to take a pair of leads.
The Defenders came back from a 5-0 deficit with a six-run fifth, which was highlighted by a three-run homer from Kayla Swartchick.
Then after the Blue Jays scored three runs in the sixth to go back in front 8-6, Warrior Run plated two runs of its own to knot the score back up.
Lakesha Hauck led Warrior Run with a 3-for-5 day, plus Swartchick and Mackenzie Watts both went 2-for-4.
The Defenders next play at Hughesville today at 4:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 14, Warrior Run 8At Warrior Run
Central 310 103 6 – 14-17-3 Warrior Run 000 062 0 – 8-9-4 Emma Yoder and Peyton Crawford. Isabella Shupp, Mackenzie Watts (7) and McKenna Forman. WP: Yoder. LP: Shupp.
Top Central hitters:
Alyx Flick, 3-for-5, 2 runs scored, RBI; Crawford, 2-for-5, 2 doubles, RBI; Kendra Zimmerman, 2-for-5, RBI; Reece Knorr, 3-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; G. Hashagen, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; A. Haught, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Ava Klingerman, 2-for-3, HR (7th, grand slam), 4 RBI, 2 runs.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Lakesha Hauck, 3-for-5, RBI, run scored; Kayla Swartchick, 2-for-4, HR (6th, 2 on), double, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Watts, 2-for-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.