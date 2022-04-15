MOUNT CARMEL — Mifflinburg’s boys and girls track and field teams both had a number of top-five finishes at Thursday’s Breslin Invitational at Mount Carmel Area High School.
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Daniel Reimer, Carter Breed, Arnold Troup and Ben Reitz claimed the team’s only first-place finish by winning in 45.40 seconds.
In addition, Mifflinburg 1600 relay team of Daniel Reimer, Breed, Joshua Reimer and Cannon Griffith was third in 3:35.61; and the 3200 relay team of Griffith, Daniel Walter, Josh Reimer and Collin Dreese was fourth in 8:40.52.
Dreese also was fourth in the 1600 (4:46.20) and Breed was fifth in the long jump (19-11 1/4).
Other top finishers for Mifflinburg, which finished 7th in the team standings with 42 points, included Lane Yoder in the high jump (5-10) and Josh Antonyuk in the discus (3rd, 142-9), shot put (4th, 47-4) and javelin (5th, 152-0).
On the girls side for Mifflinburg, which also took 7th with 42 points, Makayla Weber led the way with a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles (48.65).
Weber also helped the Wildcats’ 400 relay team finish second in 52.57. Other team members included Peyton Yocum, Ally Shaffer and Avery Metzger.
Mifflinburg’s 1600 relay team of Natalie Osborne, Metzger, Yocum and Weber was fourth in 4:19.67.
In addition, Cassidy McClintock took third in the pole vault (8-0) and Taylor Beachy was fifth in the 800 (2:32.94).
Breslin Invitational
At Mount Carmel Area High School
Boys
Team scores: 1. Shikellamy, 84; 2. (tie) Selinsgrove and Northampton, 78; 4. Shamokin, 58; 5. Southern Columbia, 52; 7. Mifflinburg, 42.
Individual results (top three and locals only)
100: 1. Benjamin Henry, Northampton, 11.37; 2. Chase Morgan, Shikellamy, 11.47; 3. Christian Gilmore, East Stroudsburg, 11.53; 9. Ben Reitz, Mifflinburg, 12.21; 24. Arnold Troup, Miff, 12.75.
200: 1. Henry, North, 22.52; 2. Morgan, Shik, 22.69; 3. Gilmore, ES, 23.00.
400: 1. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 51.45; 2. Tim Gale, Shik, 52.37; 3. Henry, North, 53.58; 17. Sean Grodotzke, Miff, 58.16; 24. Ben Reimer, Miff, 59.54.
800: 1. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 2:01.11; 2. Zane Cassell, Green, 2:01.31; 3. Brady Dolak, North, 2:05.51; 9. Daniel Walter, Miff, 2:11.90; 15. Jacob Bingaman, Miff, 2:15.27.
1600: 1. Liam Davis, ES, 4:41.13; 2. Cassell, Green, 4:42.93; 3. Zellers, Shik, 4:44.13; 4. Collin Dreese, Miff, 4:46.20; 21. Kellon Brubaker, Miff, 5:21.99.
3200: 1. Strawser, EJ, 10:25.70; 2. Derick Blair, Sel, 10:26.38; 3. Zellers, Shik, 10:32.10.
110HH: 1. Jake Rose, SC, 14.41; 2. Carter Smink, Sham, 16.17; 3. Dylan Wagner, Sel, 16.61; 18. Bryant Groff, Miff, 19.52; 23. Ethan Allen, Miff, 21.25.
300IH: 1. Rose, SC, 40.55; 2. Shaun Apsley, North, 40.70; 3. Wagner, Sel, 41.50; 16. Groff, Miff, 48.03; 24. Allen, Miff, 51.85.
400R: 1. Mifflinburg (Daniel Reimer, Carter Breed, Troup, Reitz), 45.12; 2. Selinsgrove, 45.37; 3. Shamokin, 45.40.
1600R: 1. Shikellamy, 3:31.91; 2. Shamokin, 3:32.46; 3. Mifflinburg (D. Reimer, Breed, J. Reimer, Cannon Griffith), 3:35.61.
3200R: 1. Shikellamy, 8:27.82; 2. Northampton, 8:38.87; 3. Shamokin, 8:39.21; 4. Mifflinburg (Griffith, Walter, J. Reimer, Dreese), 8:40.52.
Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley, MC, 49-2; 2. Max Maurer, Sel, 48-0 ½; 3. Ron Blake, ES, 47-4 ½; 4. Josh Antonyuk, Miff, 47-4; 22. Ben Reitz, Miff, 35-5.
Discus: 1. Matt Scicchitano, MC, 153-6; 2. Maurer, Sel, 149-7 ½; 3. Antonyuk, Miff, 142-9.
Javelin: 1. Michael Farronato, MC, 164-2; 2. Tyler Arnold, SC, 157-1; 3. Aiden Shay, Sel, 156-5; 5. Antonyuk, Miff, 152-0; 19. Michael Lesher, Miff, 131-6.
Long jump: 1. Rose, SC, 21-8 ¼; 2. Henry, North, 21-1 ¼; 3. Colin Burdian, ES, 20-5 ¾; 5. Breed, Miff, 19-11 ¼; 13. Alex Miller, Miff, 18-5.
Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard, Bloom, 42-10 ½; 2. Henry, North, 42-4 ½; 3. Alex Morrison, SC, 40-1; 13. Alex Miller, Miff, 37-0 ½; 15. Lane Yoder, Miff, 35-7.
High jump: 1. Leyti Ndiaye, ES, 6-0; 2. Michael Steigerwalt, Tamaqua, 5-10; 3. Marcus Moyer, Sham, 5-10; 4. Yoder, Miff, 5-10.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer, Shik, 13-0; 2. Tyson Aurand, Juniata, 11-6; 3. Luis Berrios, Shik, 11-6; 13. (tie) J. Reimer, Miff, 8-6; Sean Grodotzke, Miff, 8-6.
Girls results
Team standings: 1. Selinsgrove, 101; 2. Shikellamy, 93; 3. Bloomsburg, 72; 4. Southern Columbia, 58; 5. Hazleton, 55; 7. Mifflinburg, 42.
Top three and locals only
100: 1. Emma Koontz, Shikellamy, 13.39; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 13.43; 3. Avery Peluszak, Northampton; 10. Ally Shaffer, Mifflinburg, 14.02.
200: 1. Aument, Sel, 27.15; 2. Gabriella Bredbenner, Hazleton, 27.41; 3. Peluszak, Northampton, 27.44; 7. Shaffer, Miff, 29.02; 14. Cailynn Blannard, Miff, 29.63.
400: 1. Elli Ronk, Shik, 1:01.28; 2. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 1:02.13; 3. Maggie Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:02.23; 9. Natalie Osborne, Miff, 1:05.08.
800: 1. Kate Moncavage, SC, 2:25.27; 2. Emily Fry, Sel, 2:25.30; 3. Tyler, North, 2:30.12; 5. Taylor Beachy, Miff, 2:32.94; 9. Maria Darrup, Miff, 2:37.04.
1600: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bloom, 5:12.37; 2. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 5:17.29; 3. Alysa Keeley, Shik, 5:22.01; 6. Darrup, Miff, 5:49.36; 15. Marissa Allen, Miff, 6:24.91.
3200: 1. Kruskie, Sel, 11:06.51; 2. Aikey, Bloom, 11:12.81; 3. Bri Hennett, Shik, 11:44.99.
100H: 1. Makayla Weber, Miff, 17.33; 2. Abby Parise, Sel, 17.40; 3. Gina Carapellucci, Shamokin, 17.44; 17. Peyton Yocum, Miff, 19.28.
300H: 1. Weber, Miff, 48.65; 2. Danika Cuchran, North, 50.23; 3. Rebekah Brinser, Greenwood, 50.56; 8. Yocum, Miff, 52.83.
400R: Shikellamy (Cameron Hoover, Sophia Feathers, Paige Fausey, Koontz), 52.22; 2. Mifflinburg (Yocum, Shaffer, Avery Metzger, Weber), 52.57; 3. Hazleton, 52.64.
1600R: 1. Selinsgrove (Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Parise, Fry, Aument), 4:10.53; 2. Shikellamy, 4:11.09; 3. Southern Columbia, 4:18.07; 4. Mifflinburg (Osborne, Metzger, Yocum, Weber), 4:19.67.
3200R: 1. Southern Columbia (Heather Cecco, Haley Conner, Evelyn Cook, Kate Moncavage), 10:17.26; 2. Selinsgrove, 10:27.47; 3. Shamokin, 10:36.66.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, MC, 37-10; 2. Meghan Bussey, Shik, 32-7 ½; 3. Liv Kopitsky, MC, 32-6; 24. Anna Klinefelter, Miff, 24-3 ½.
Discus: 1. Alyssa Reisinger, MC, 98-5; 2. Bussey, Shik, 96-4; 3. Shyann Weighknecht, Tamaqua, 94-0; 21. Meg Shively, Miff, 67-4.
Javelin: 1. Abbey Hengst, Haz, 125-4; 2. Dowkus, MC, 108-04; 3. Quinn Johnston, SC, 105-2; 6. Shively, Miff, 99-0.
Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloom, 16-1 ¾; 2. Parise, Sel, 15-8 ¾; 3. Lauren Festa, Haz, 15-6 ¾; 12. Schlegel, Miff, 14-0.
Triple jump: 1. Schlauch, Bloom, 36-0 ¾; 2. Festa, Haz, 33-5 ¼; 3. Leah Jenkins, North, 32-7 ¼; 11. Kendall Houtz, Miff, 29-1; 17. Anna McClintock, Miff, 27-11.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Sham, 5-1; 2. Brynna Zentner, Bloom, 4-10; 3. Loren Gehret, SC, 4-10; 15. (tie) Mackenzie Vasbinder, Miff, 4-2.
Pole vault: 1. Emma Bronowicz, Shik, 10-9; 2. Jade Drogan, Bloom, 9-0; 3. Cassidy McClintock, Miff, 8-0; 7. (tie) Adelynn Schlegel, Miff, 7-0.
