WILLIAMSPORT – With three goals and two assists in a pair of games to open the 2021 season for the Lycoming College women’s soccer team, junior Bella Green (South Williamsport) has earned her first career MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Week award, the conference office announced this week.
Green opened the year with a two-goal, two-assist effort as the Warriors ran past Gwynedd Mercy, 8-0, on Saturday afternoon. She assisted on two goals in the first 11 minutes before adding a goal later in the first half and one late in the second.
On Sunday, she scored the first goal in a 2-1 setback against Mount Aloysius, finding the left corner to tie senior teammate Jayden Leighow (Hughesville) for the conference lead in goals.
Green is the first Warrior to win a conference weekly honor since seniors Bailey Gilmore (offensive) and Jess Riordan (defensive) swept MAC Commonwealth honors on Nov. 14, 2019. She is the first Warrior to earn MAC Freedom weekly honors since Danielle Curry was the offensive player of the week on Sept. 5, 2005.
The Warriors get back on the field at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, when they head to Goucher College.
