ALMEDIA — Three players scored in double figures to help Milton pull out a 49-44 nonleague win over Central Columbia on Tuesday.
Xzavier Minium led the way with a game-high 18 points for the Black Panthers (2-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Jace Brandt added 12 points and Nijel Hunter chipped in 10 for Milton, which outscored Central (1-4) 16-10 in the fourth to pull ahead.
Milton next plays at Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 49, Central Columbia 44
Xzavier Minium 4 6-6 18; Ashton Krall 1 1-2 3; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 1 4-6 6; Nijel Hunter 4 2-4 10; Jace Brandt 5 0-0 12. Totals: 15 13-18 49.
3-point goals: Minium 4, Brandt 2.
Brian Prezioso 1 0-0 2; Pete Lanza 0 0-0 0; Dylan Gregory 0 0-2 0; Kemp Bowman 1 0-0 3; Larson Kocher 0 0-0 0; Cam Humphrey 0 0-0 0; Connor McKinnon 1 0-0 2; Ellis Turner 4 0-0 9; Ellis Turner 4 0-0 9; Logan Welkom 5 2-4 13; Andrew Beagle 3 4-4 10; Jackson Gump 2 0-0 5. Totals: 17 6-10 44.
3-point goals: Bowman, Turner, Welkom, Gump.
JV score: CC, 63-41. High scorers: CC, Woodring, 14; Milton, Knarr, 8.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.