UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State Nittany Lion wrestling program and the Penn State Olympic RTC helped lead Team USA to a dominant performance at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. Led by former Nittany Lion great David Taylor’s second world title at 86 kg, the Penn State Olympic RTC had four wrestlers competing for Team USA and all four finished in the top two with to Gold Medalists and two Silver Medalists.

Former Nittany Lions David Taylor (86kg) rolled to the 2022 World Championship finals with three straight tech falls, including an 11-0 tech over Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov in the semis. He met Iran’s Hassan Yazdani Charati in the Gold Medal bout. After falling behind 1-0 on passivity, Taylor took a 2-1 lead into the bout’s midway break with a takedown in the latter half of the opening period. Taylor dominated the second period, notching a takedown, forcing a step out and finishing of the bout with another takedown to win going away, 7-1. Taylor is now a two-time World Champion in addition to winning the Gold Medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

