LEWISBURG — When Lewisburg scored the opening goal against Wyoming Seminary in Wednesday’s nonleague contest, the excitement level was pretty high for the Green Dragons.
But Lewisburg was quickly grounded when the undefeated Blue Knights scored three goals in quick succession to end the opening period.
Wyoming Seminary carried that sudden turn of momentum into the second quarter, and beyond, to take a 12-4 victory at Lewisburg Area High School.
“Wyoming Seminary is a very good program, coming in with an 8-0 record. I was excited by the way we started out and jumped on them and got that first goal, and we got some excitement,” said Lewisburg coach John Vaji, whose team suffered its second consecutive tough loss after Saturday’s 16-3 loss to a previously undefeated Crestwood team that just suffered its first loss to Emmaus.
“Hey, losses are going to happen. In the last two games we payed two teams that were undefeated. Look, Crestwood outscored its opponents 96-12 (coming into our game) and Wyoming Seminary has outscored their opponents by 60-some points this year, so they are two very good teams. We have to look at the positives (in Wednesday’s game). We jumped out on Wyoming Seminary and we played a solid second half against them.
“We’re right there and if we get a break or two, like we had a couple of shots hit the pipes, and if they would’ve snuck in things could’ve been different,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Matt Reish scored off an Alex Koontz assist just 1 minute into the game to give Lewisburg (4-2) the early lead.
The Blue Knights didn’t crack the scoring column until there was 4:13 left in the opening quarter when Jack Herron scored the first of two back-to-back goals in a span of 2 minutes. Those goals and a tally by Cooper Wood moments later gave the Blue Knights a 3-1 lead.
“Wyoming Seminary came back and got two goals, and the thing with a young team is when things go against you they tend to hang their heads,” said Vaji. “I just think it’s a matter of the maturation of the guys, and a growing process we have to get as the season goes on.”
Wyoming Seminary then began the second quarter with four straight goals before Lewisburg closed the opening half with an unassisted goal from Rowen Martin with 1:55 left to make the score 7-2.
In the third period, the game went back and forth as Lewisburg traded goals with Wyoming Seminary.
First, the Blue Knights got a goal from Brady Wood a few seconds into the quarter before Matt Spaulding answered for the Green Dragons a half-minute later.
Wyoming Seminary came right back with a goal from Herron, and after Collin Starr scored unassisted for Lewisburg the Blue Knights got another tally from Herron to result in a 10-4 lead.
“Down 7-2 at half, we came back and played a good third quarter and we played them even. We have to work on the confidence factor of being a young team, and the guys have to stop second guessing themselves until they get that confidence in their abilities,” said Vaji.
“We’re just trying to do everything we can — being positive to keep everybody’s spirits up. We’re really trying to talk to the guys about encouragement and helping each other through some rough times and helping each other become a good lacrosse team, which I think we can (still) become.”
Now, Lewisburg has to move on from two straight tough losses and get ready for another challenging game when the Green Dragons hit the road to play Mechanicsburg on Friday.
“We’ve lost the last two games, but you got to look at the caliber of those teams. We have to look for the positives from those losses as we head down the road and play other teams this season,” said Vaji. “Early on this season things were clicking for us. Unfortunately, we ran up against some good lacrosse players and we got to learn from that and take it into the Mechanicsburg game.”
Wyoming Seminary 12, Lewisburg 4at Lewisburg
Wy. Seminary 3 4 3 2 — 12 Lewisburg 1 1 2 0 — 4
First quarter
Lew-Matt Reish, assist Alex Koontz, 11:00. WS-Jack Herron, unassisted, 4:13. WS-Herron, assist Marshall Standis, 2:18. WS-Cooper Wood, unassisted, 1:49.
Second quarter
WS-Herron, unassisted, 11:11. WS-Ford Boock, unassisted, 8:05. WS-Lucas Bartron, assist Dylan Ostroski, 6:43. WS-Wood, unassisted, 3:33. Lew-Rowen Martin, unassisted, 1:55.
Third quarter
WS-Brady Wood, unassisted, 11:51. Lew-Matt Spaulding, unassisted, 11:27. WS-Herron, unassisted, 7:58. Lew-Collin Starr, unassisted, 7:16. WS-Herron, unassisted, 6:39.
Fourth quarter
WS-Herron, unassisted, 4:29. WS-Bartron, unassisted, 3:20.
Saves: Wyoming Seminary, Quinn Kelly, 13; Lewisburg, Jimmy Bailey, 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.