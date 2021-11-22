College football
Grove City 49, Utica 7
Lewisburg grad Lance Klinefelter, a senior, tallied a tackle and an interception as Grove City wrapped its season at 8-3.
Women’s soccer
NCAA Division IISecond RoundNo. 2 Concord Mountain 4, Bloomsburg 0Saturday at Beckley, W.Va.
Bloomsburg’s season edned at 16-5-2. The Lions improved to 19-0-3.
Women’s basketball
Lock Haven 81, Salem 80 (OT)Saturday at Seton Hill (Thanksgiving Classic)Lock Haven 66, Tiffin 62Sunday at Seton Hill
Lock Haven improved to 3-0.
Pitt-Johnstown 51, Bloomsburg 46Saturday at Johnstown
Emma Saxton tallied 18 points to lead Bloom (1-3), including her 1,000th career point.
Ohio Northern 75, Lycoming 50Saturday at Juniata (Tip-Off Tournament)
Diana Rantz had a career-high 11 points and Kenzie Reed added 10 for the Warriors (
Men’s basketball
Lock Haven 95, Chestnut Hill 67Saturday at Lock Haven
Mark Anthony Fidelis scored a game-high 26 for LHU (2-0). Chestnut Hill is 1-3.
Felician 89, Bloomsburg 83Saturday at Bloomsburg
Matt Bengel scored 21 for BU (0-2). Felician is 1-1.
Lycoming 67, Penn College 62Saturday at Williamsport
Steven Hamilton had 15 for Lyco (3-2) while Jessie White led the Wildcats (0-3) with 13.
College wrestling
Lehigh 26, No. 15 Pitt 9 Sunday at Lehigh 125 – Jaret Lane (Lehigh) dec. Colton Camacho (Pitt) 4-1 133 – Malyke Hines (Lehigh) Fall Micky Phillippi (Pitt) 6:57 141 – Cole Matthews (Pitt) dec. Dan Moran (Lehigh) 7-4 149 – Manzona Bryant IV (Lehigh) major dec. Luke Kemerer (Pitt) 16-5 157 – Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) dec. Elijah Cleary (Pitt) 2-0 165 – Brian Meyer (Lehigh) dec. Jake Wentzel (Pitt) 4-3 174 – Jake Logan (Lehigh) dec. Hunter Kernan (Pitt) 5-4 184 – Gregg Harvey (Pitt) dec. AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) 5-2 197 – Nino Bonaccorsi (Pitt) dec. JT Davis (Lehigh) 10-4 285 – Jordan Wood (Lehigh) major dec. Jake Slinger (Pitt) 13-3 Navy Classic Saturday at Annapolis, Md. 125 lbs Championship Finals: Luke Werner (Lock Haven) over Jake Ferri (Kent State) 12-10 Third Place: Oscar Sanchez (Ohio) dec Julian Saldana (Michigan State) 6-3 Fifth Place: Andrew Fallon (American) dec*Brandon Seidman (Bucknell) 4-3** 133 lbs Championship Finals: Rayvon Foley (Michigan State) dec Josh Koderhandt (Navy) 8-3 Third Place: Brandon Fenton (Kent State) dec Kurtis Phipps (Bucknell) 4-3 Fifth Place: Gio DiSabato (Ohio) dec Jake Rotunda (The Citadel) 5-3 141 lbs Championship Finals: Tyler Hunt (Navy) MedFFT Darren Miller (Bucknell) Third Place: Kyran Hagan (Ohio) maj Gabe Willochell (Edinboro) 13-2 Fifth Place: Matt Santos (Michigan State) MedFFT Louis Newell (Kent State) 149 lbs Championship Finals: Peyton Omania (Michigan State) dec Kody Komara (Kent State) 9-8 Third Place: Kolby DePron (Bucknell) MedFFT Alec Hagan (Ohio) Fifth Place: Patrick Ryan (American) dec Cade Balestrini (Bloomsburg, Shikellamy graduate) 8-1 157 lbs Championship Finals: Jordan Slivka (Ohio) dec Dazjon Casto (The Citadel) 2-0 Third Place: Chase Saldate (Michigan State) MedFFT Ben Barton (Lock Haven) Fifth Place: Enrique Munguia (Kent State) tech Skyler Crespo (Michigan State) 16-1 165 lbs Championship Finals: Zach Hartman (Bucknell) tech Selwyn Porter (The Citadel) 16-1 Third Place: Caleb Fish (Michigan State) MedFFT Colt Yinger (Ohio) Fifth Place: Tim Fitzpatrick (American)/Val Park (Navy) — No Contest 174 lbs Championship Finals: Sal Perrine (Ohio) dec Jaden Fisher (Bucknell) 12-6 Third Place: Cael Crebs (Navy), Montoursville graduate/Shane Finney (Navy)--No Contest Fifth Place: Colin Shannon (American) fall Michael Ferree (Kent State) 5:20 184 lbs Championship Finals: David Key (Navy) dec Layne Malczewski (Michigan State) 10-4 Third Place: Ethan Ducca (Edinboro) dec Logan Deacetis (Bucknell) 8-3 Fifth Place: Zayne Lehman (Ohio) MedFFT Zach Brown (VMI) 197 lbs Championship Finals: Jake Koser (Navy) maj Cam Caffey (Michigan State) 8-0 Third Place: Cody Mulligan (Edinboro) dec Tyler Mousaw (VMI) 7-2 Fifth Place: Jordan Greer (Ohio) maj Brad Wilton (Michigan State) 12-3 285 lbs Championship Finals: Riley Smith (Navy) dec Michael McAleavey (The Citadel) 3-1 Third Place: Grady Griess (Navy) fall Shane Noonan (Bloomsburg) 2:48 Fifth Place: Max Millin (Edinboro) dec Jordan Earnest (Ohio) 5-2
College football
EAST Army 33, Umass 17 Bryant 58, Merrimack 14 Butler 28, Marist 21 CCSU 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 21 Colgate 45, Fordham 31 Columbia 34, Cornell 26 Dartmouth 52, Brown 31 Duquesne 44, Wagner 0 East Carolina 38, Navy 35 Florida St. 26, Boston College 23 Harvard 34, Yale 31 Holy Cross 45, Bucknell 6 Lehigh 17, Lafayette 10 Maine 33, New Hampshire 20 Michigan 59, Maryland 18 Morgan St. 28, Georgetown 21 Penn St. 28, Rutgers 0 Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38 Princeton 34, Penn 14 Robert Morris 20, Campbell 17, OT Sacred Heart 38, LIU Brooklyn 14 Stony Brook 36, Albany (NY) 14 Villanova 21, Delaware 13 West Virginia 31, Texas 23 SOUTH Alabama 42, Arkansas 35 Alabama A&M 52, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24 Alabama St. 24, Texas Southern 21 Appalachian St. 45, Troy 7 Austin Peay 48, Tennessee Tech 20 BYU 34, Georgia Southern 17 Clemson 48, Wake Forest 27 Coastal Carolina 35, Texas State 21 Davidson 45, Drake 14 E. Kentucky 39, Jacksonville St. 31, 2OT ETSU 38, Mercer 35 Elon 43, Rhode Island 28 Florida A&M 46, Bethune-Cookman 21 Furman 41, Samford 34 Gardner-Webb 35, NC A&T 27 Georgia 56, Charleston Southern 7 Georgia St. 28, Arkansas St. 20 Jackson St. 24, Alcorn St. 10 James Madison 56, Towson 10 Kennesaw St. 49, Monmouth (NJ) 17 Kentucky 56, New Mexico St. 16 LSU 27, Louisiana-Monroe 14 Louisiana-Lafayette 42, Liberty 14 Marshall 49, Charlotte 28 Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26 Mississippi 31, Vanderbilt 17 Mississippi St. 55, Tennessee St. 10 NC Central 34, Delaware St. 28, OT NC State 41, Syracuse 17 North Alabama 35, Hampton 27 North Carolina 34, Wofford 14 North Texas 49, FIU 7 Northwestern St. 24, McNeese St. 20 Old Dominion 24, Middle Tennessee 17 Richmond 20, William & Mary 17 SC State 31, Norfolk St. 21 San Diego 41, Stetson 16 South Carolina 21, Auburn 17 Tennessee 60, South Alabama 14 The Citadel 24, Chattanooga 21 Tulane 45, South Florida 14 UCF 49, Uconn 17 W. Carolina 52, VMI 24 W. Kentucky 52, FAU 17 MIDWEST Baylor 20, Kansas St. 10 Cincinnati 48, SMU 14 Indiana St. 15, Illinois St. 10 Iowa 33, Illinois 23 Kent St. 38, Akron 0 Minnesota 35, Indiana 14 Missouri 24, Florida 23, OT Morehead St. 51, Valparaiso 38 Murray St. 20, E. Illinois 13 N. Dakota St. 52, South Dakota 24 N. Iowa 41, W. Illinois 3 Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 0 Ohio St. 56, Michigan St. 7 Purdue 32, Northwestern 14 S. Dakota St. 24, North Dakota 21 SE Missouri 31, UT Martin 14 St. Thomas (Minn.) 54, Presbyterian 15 Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28 Youngstown St. 35, S. Illinois 18
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177 Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176 Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269 N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254 Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245 Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271 Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230 Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216 Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226 Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250 L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265 Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183 Las Vegas 5 5 0 .500 223 262
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 3 0 .700 293 214 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260 Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218 Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214 Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242 Chicago 3 7 0 .300 163 240 Detroit 0 9 1 .050 160 273
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202 L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227 San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222 Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 16, Chicago 13 Cleveland 13, Detroit 10 Houston 22, Tennessee 13 Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15 Miami 24, N.Y. Jets 17 Minnesota 34, Green Bay 31 Philadelphia 40, New Orleans 29 San Francisco 30, Jacksonville 10 Washington 27, Carolina 21 Cincinnati 32, Las Vegas 13 Arizona 23, Seattle 13 Kansas City 19, Dallas 9 L.A. Chargers 41, Pittsburgh 37 Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25 Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, Arizona Monday, Nov. 29 Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 12 5 .706 — New York 9 8 .529 3 Boston 9 8 .529 3 Philadelphia 9 8 .529 3 Toronto 8 10 .444 4½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Washington 11 5 .688 — Miami 11 6 .647 ½ Charlotte 10 8 .556 2 Atlanta 8 9 .471 3½ Orlando 4 13 .235 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 12 5 .706 — Cleveland 9 8 .529 3 Milwaukee 9 8 .529 3 Indiana 7 11 .389 5½ Detroit 4 12 .250 7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 9 7 .563 — Memphis 8 8 .500 1 San Antonio 4 11 .267 4½ New Orleans 3 15 .167 7 Houston 1 15 .063 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 11 5 .688 — Denver 9 8 .529 2½ Portland 9 8 .529 2½ Minnesota 7 9 .438 4 Oklahoma City 6 10 .375 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 15 2 .882 — Phoenix 13 3 .813 1½ L.A. Clippers 10 7 .588 5 L.A. Lakers 9 9 .500 6½ Sacramento 6 11 .353 9
Saturday’s Games
New York 106, Houston 99 Indiana 111, New Orleans 94 Washington 103, Miami 100 Boston 111, Oklahoma City 105 Atlanta 115, Charlotte 105 Milwaukee 117, Orlando 108 Minnesota 138, Memphis 95 Portland 118, Philadelphia 111 Utah 123, Sacramento 105
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 97, Dallas 91 L.A. Lakers 121, Detroit 116 Chicago 109, New York 103 Phoenix 126, Denver 97 Golden State 119, Toronto 104
Monday’s Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Washington, 7 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 18 13 2 3 29 71 47 Toronto 20 13 6 1 27 51 45 Tampa Bay 17 10 4 3 23 55 52 Detroit 20 8 9 3 19 54 67 Boston 15 9 6 0 18 46 43 Buffalo 17 7 8 2 16 49 54 Montreal 20 5 13 2 12 44 70 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 16 14 2 0 28 56 32 Washington 19 11 3 5 27 64 44 N.Y. Rangers 18 11 4 3 25 51 51 Philadelphia 16 8 5 3 19 43 44 New Jersey 16 8 5 3 19 48 49 Columbus 15 9 6 0 18 50 47 Pittsburgh 17 7 6 4 18 51 51 N.Y. Islanders 15 5 8 2 12 31 47
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 18 11 6 1 23 64 59 Winnipeg 17 9 4 4 22 54 45 St. Louis 17 9 6 2 20 56 47 Nashville 17 9 7 1 19 47 48 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 54 44 Dallas 16 7 7 2 16 43 51 Chicago 18 6 10 2 14 40 58 Arizona 19 4 13 2 10 34 70
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 19 11 3 5 27 63 36 Edmonton 17 13 4 0 26 68 50 Anaheim 18 10 5 3 23 61 48 Vegas 18 11 7 0 22 57 54 Los Angeles 18 8 7 3 19 48 46 San Jose 17 8 8 1 17 44 50 Vancouver 19 6 11 2 14 46 62 Seattle 18 5 12 1 11 52 68 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4 New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 3 Florida 5, Minnesota 4 Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 0 Boston 5, Philadelphia 2 Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Montreal 6, Nashville 3 Arizona 2, Detroit 1, OT Dallas 4, St. Louis 1 Edmonton 5, Chicago 2 Vegas 3, Columbus 2 Washington 4, San Jose 0 N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 4, SO N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4 Calgary 4, Boston 0 Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 0 Chicago 1, Vancouver 0 Seattle 5, Washington 2 Arizona 2, Los Angeles 1, OT Monday’s Games Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m. Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Colorado, 8:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m. Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
PlayoffsFirst RoundEastern ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20
No. 2 Philadelphia 1, No. 7 NY Red Bulls 0, ET
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 New York City FC 2, No. 5 Atlanta 0
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No. 6 Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Western ConferenceSaturday, Nov. 20
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City 3, No. 6 Vancouver 1
Sunday, Nov. 21
No. 4 Portland 3, No. 5 Minnesota United 1
Tuesday, Nov. 23
No. 2 Seattle vs. No. 7 Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m.
Conference SemifinalEastern ConferenceSunday, Nov. 28
Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. No. 7 Philadelphia, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Western ConferenceThursday, Nov. 25
No. 1 Colorado vs. Portland, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
No. 3 Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle-Real Salt Lake winner, 3 or 5:30 p.m.
Conference FinalEastern ConferenceDec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
Western ConferenceDec. 4-5
Semifinal winners, TBD
MLS CupSaturday, Dec. 11
Conference Champions, 3 p.m.
NWSL
Saturday, Nov. 20ChampionshipAt Louisville
