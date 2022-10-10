WORCESTER, Mass. — The Bucknell football team took on three-time defending Patriot League Champion Holy Cross in the second-ever EBW Classic, which was hosted at the home of the Worcester Red Sox, Polar Park. No. 9/10 Holy Cross won 57-0 to remain undefeated on the season at 6-0 (2-0 PL).
The Crusaders opened up a 21-point lead in the first quarter and added 16 more by halftime to carry a 37-0 lead into the locker rooms. Holy Cross would tack on 20 more in the second half.
Holy Cross piled up 511 total yards of offense, including 314 yards rushing. Quarterback Matthew Sluka tossed three touchdowns and ran for one more. He also led the Crusaders on the ground with 72 yards.
Bucknell fumbled twice and threw one interception while also turning it over twice on downs. The Bison had one takeaway themselves as Chris Sims picked off Holy Cross quarterback Joe Pesansky in the fourth quarter and returned it 17 yards. It was the first interception of Sims’ career. Senior Brent Jackson posted a game-high nine tackles, and Gavin Pringle supplied a pair of pass breakups.
Bison quarterback Nick Semptimphelter was 7 of 15 passing for 60 yards.
Danny Meuser had one of the better days for the Bison, rushing for a season-high 73 yards on 14 carries for an average of 5.2. Freshman quarterback Alex Brown ran twice for 19 yards.
Sluka opened the scoring on Holy Cross’ first possession, plunging into the end zone from one yard out following a six-play, 56-yard drive. The Crusaders added a special teams touchdown minutes later after blocking a Bison punt and returning it eight yards.
Holy Cross made it 21-0 with under two minutes remaining in the opening quarter as Sluka led the team on another six-play drive that concluded with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dominik Thomas.
The Crusaders opened the second quarter with another touchdown pass, this one of 32 yards, to Jalen Coker. Coker led all players with five catches for 88 yards in the game. Holy Cross added another one-yard touchdown run in the second as well as a 19-yard field goal by Derek Ng as time expired.
Holy Cross drove 75 yards on eight plays on its opening drive of the second half and punched one in from a yard out to go up by 44.
The Bison were moving the ball on their first possession of the third and picked up a pair of first downs thanks to an eight-yard pass to Christian Spugnardi, a seven-yard pass to Adam Barakat, and 23 yards on five consecutive runs. The Bison were stopped trying to convert on 4th-and-1 at the Holy Cross 36, however, and handed the ball back to the Crusaders. Holy Cross threw for a 40-yard touchdown on the following drive.
The Crusaders added one last touchdown on a three-yard rush up the middle with under a minute gone in the fourth quarter. The Bison moved to 0-5 on the season and 0-2 in Patriot League play with the loss.
No. 9 Delaware Valley 21, Lycoming 0
DOYLESTOWN – A solid defensive effort held ninth-ranked Delaware Valley to its lowest point total against a Middle Atlantic Conference opponent since 2018, but the Warriors fell in a defensive battle at James Work Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
The last time the Aggies (6-0, 4-0 MAC) were held to 21 points was a 21-10 win over Wilkes on Sept. 15, 2018, as the team won its 40th straight conference game. The Aggies finished with 368 yards of offense but were held to just 66 offensive plays.
Senior Austin Rowley led the Warriors (2-3, 1-2) with eight tackls and junior Hunter Campbell added seven. Senior Willie Garner had six stops, one for loss and senior David Tomb had 1.5 tackles for loss.
Senior Elijah Shemory finished 12-of-27 for 85 yards and sophomore Heath Jones added 14 carries for 30 yards.
The Aggies got on the scoreboard first in the second quarter, notching a touchdown after an interception set them up at the Lycoming 18, with Louie Barrios finding Dez Austin in the left corner for the 18-yard score.
The Aggies started the third quarter with a 10-play, 79-yard drive, which was aided by a 36-yard completion on 3-and-16 near midfield, setting up an eventual 17-yard score by Dillon Shamanow.
Lycoming answered with an 18-play, 54-yard drive that stalled at the Aggies’ seven yard line before a missed field goal ended the drive.
Kutztown 24, Bloomsburg 0
KUTZTOWN — The Huskies dropped a 24-0 decision to Kutztown in PSAC East action Saturday afternoon. The Huskies fell to 2-4 and 1-2 in conference play, while the Golden Bears improved to 4-2 and 2-1 in conference action.
The Golden Bears got on the board with 9:00 to play in the first quarter and ran their way to a conference win. Kutztown finished the day with 21 first downs; 16 came from the rush. The Golden Bears held a 251-59 advantage in rushing yards for the game.
Kutztown found the end zone for the second time to open up the second quarter on just the Golden Bears’ first play from scrimmage in the quarter.
The Huskies were moving down the field after a blocked field goal attempt by sophomore Quentin Gaskill gave BU the ball at their own 20-yard line. Freshman Logan Simmon got the ball for the first two carries and picked 11 yards between the two for the first down. After a sack of David LePoidevin dropped the Huskies back eight yards, Simmon got back three of them on his next run. LePoidevin hit sophomore Owen Anderson in the middle of the field for a 28-yard reception to get down to the Kutztown 46. Simmon pushed the pile forward one yard on the next carry, but the Kutztown defense forced a fumble on the next play with a strip sack, and the Golden Bears took over with 1:26 to play in the half.
Kutztown was rushing down the field once again and got down to the Bloomsburg 25 with 32 seconds to go. The Golden Bears faced a fourth-and-5 and elected to go for it, which proved costly as redshirt junior Kenny Yurkonis came off the edge and sacked Donny Blaine for a loss of 15 and forced the fumble, which the Golden Bears recovered at the Bloomsburg 40, where the Huskies took over.
LePoidevin found Anderson again for 11 yards to get a first down on the first play, but the Golden Bears ended the half with a pick on a deep ball by LePoidevin.
Kutztown put 10 points up in the third quarter to push its lead to 24-0 with 15 minutes to play.
Monaco led the team with 103 all-purpose yards with 72 kick return yards and 31 rushing. LePoidevin was 9-for-17 with one interception and 80 yards. Anderson finished the day with three catches for 69 yards.
Gaskill led the team with 10 tackles, two pass breakups, and blocked, while Jahqual Talmadge had eight tackles. Yurkonis had 2.0 tackles for loss for 18 yards and forced one fumble.
