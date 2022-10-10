WORCESTER, Mass. — The Bucknell football team took on three-time defending Patriot League Champion Holy Cross in the second-ever EBW Classic, which was hosted at the home of the Worcester Red Sox, Polar Park. No. 9/10 Holy Cross won 57-0 to remain undefeated on the season at 6-0 (2-0 PL).

The Crusaders opened up a 21-point lead in the first quarter and added 16 more by halftime to carry a 37-0 lead into the locker rooms. Holy Cross would tack on 20 more in the second half.

