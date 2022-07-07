TRENTON – Williamsport’s offense could not find momentum as the Trenton Thunder took the series with a 6–2 win Wednesday.
The Williamsport bullpen had another strong performance, but the offense could not overcome an early five-run deficit.
Trenton scored five of its six runs in the first two innings, scoring three in the first and two in the second. Trenton hit five doubles in that span and had a total of nine in the game. The final run came in the sixth inning.
Williamsport (17-12) relievers Braden Nett, Connor Fenlong and Andrew Walling closed the door each throwing a scoreless inning in the third, fourth and fifth inning. Kyler Patterson and Lex Garcia threw scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.
First baseman Tayden Hall had three of the Cutters seven hits on the night. Hall had the team’s only RBI as the second run came on a double play.
The Crosscutters were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Williamsport returns home on Friday to face Trenton at 6:35 p.m. in the first of a three-game set against the Thunder.
