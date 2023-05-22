BLOOMSBURG — Stone Allison helped get Warrior Run off to a good start in Saturday’s District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal, and pitcher Griffen Harrington made sure the advantage stayed in the Defenders’ favor.
In the end, No. 5-seeded Warrior Run took a 7-2 victory over No. 4 Bloomsburg — its first postseason win since 2016.
Allison hit a three-run double and then scored on an error to give Warrior Run (12-9) a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Later in the fifth, Landon Polcyn hit an RBI single and Mason Sheelsey followed with a two-run triple to push that lead to 7-1 over the Panthers (11-9).
Harrington went the distance in the win. He struck out three, walked four, and he gave up two runs off four hits.
Warrior Run advances to play top-seeded Hughesville in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bloomsburg High School.
District 3 Class 3A quarterfinalSaturday at Bloomsburg High School
No. 5 Warrior Run 7, No. 4 Bloomsburg 2
Warrior Run 400 030 0 — 7-4-0
Bloomsburg 010 001 0 — 2-4-3
Griffen Harrington and Aden Lewis. Dylan Kreisher, Bradyn Zeisloft and Hughie Curran.
WP: Harrington. LP: Kreisher.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Harrington, 1-for-4; Gabe Engel, run scored; Isaiah Betz, walk, run; Landon Polcyn, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Stone Allison, 1-for-3, double, walk, 3 RBI, 2 runs; Mason Sheesley, 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBI; Lewis, walk; James Keifer, walk.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Kreisher, 1-for-4, triple; Sam Staib, 2-for-3, double, triple, run; Zeisloft, 1-for-3, triple, run; Chris Algard, 2 RBI; Chase Fornwald, 2 walks.
In other action this weekend:
Loyalsock 14, Lewisburg 4 (6 inn.)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Green Dragons split a pair of nonleague road games on Saturday to wrap up their season, which saw them come up short of qualifying for the postseason.
Lewisburg (8-12) got a complete-game win from Carley Wagner against Danville.
Offensively, the Green Dragons were also led by Wagner, who batted 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. In addition, Gracie Murphy, Kimmy Shannon and Kayla Pfleegor all had two hits apiece.
In game two, Loyalsock scored four runs in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the victory.
Murphy batted 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored, and she hit a solo home run in the third inning to go back-to-back with Kimmy Shannon, who preceded her teammate with a two-run shot.
On Friday, Lewisburg fell to Muncy, 3-1, as Indians’ pitcher Nolah Moyer struck out 14 batters and allowed just one run off two hits — singles by Wagner and Sydney Bolinski, who also had the lone RBI.
SUNBURY — The Braves scored four unanswered runs to take a nonleague win over the Wildcats in Friday’s regular-season finale.
Mifflinburg (10-9) got out to a 4-1 lead in the sixth with help from an RBI single from Olivia Fetterman, but Shikellamy scored twice in the bottom of the sixth and twice more in the seventh to give the Wildcats a sour ending to the regular season.
Fetterman, Madison Fohringer and Hope Swarey all had two hits apiece for Mifflinburg, which opens play in the District 4 Class 3A playoffs as the No. 4 seed.
The Wildcats host No. 5 Midd-West in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
