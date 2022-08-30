WILLIAMSPORT — Amara Bieber and Katie Zaktansky scored two goals apiece, but Warrior Run fell in overtime to Williamsport, 5-4, in the nonleague matchup Monday.
Warrior Run (0-1) lost despite leading in both shots (13-12) and corner kicks (5-4). In addition, Addy Ohnmeiss made seven saves for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next plays at Danville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamsport 5, Warrior Run 4 (OT)
Williamsport goals: Elizabeth Shults 2,, Nylah Ford 1, Jaelynn Helmrich 1, Eva DiSalvo-Carnevale 1. Williamsport assists: Ella Wilson 1, Elizabeth Shultz 1, Jaelynn Helmrich 1. Warrior Run goals: Katie Zaktansky 2, Amara Bieber 2. Warrior Run assists: None.
Shots: Warrior Run, 13-12; Corners: Warrior Run 5-4; Saves: Williamsport 9 (Sarah Spring), Warrior Run 7 (Addy Ohnmeiss).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.