LEWISBURG — Despite starting the season 2-5, Lewisburg's boys basketball team still earned a spot in the PIAA playoffs.
That alone is something to be proud of, and that's one of the points Lewisburg coach John Vaji made Saturday evening after his Green Dragons fell to Littlestown, 64-23, in a PIAA Class 4A first-round match in the Dragon's Den.
"We went 16-10 and had a chance to win the District 4 title, and unfortunately we lost that," said Vaji. "But, starting 2-5 and losing four seniors from last year's district title team - you couldn't ask for anything more from what these guys did.
"They improved as the season went along, and that's the only thing you can ask from somebody - to play as hard as you can," added Lewisburg's coach.
Littlestown (21-6), the third-place team out of District 3, came out firing right out of the gate.
Christopher Meakin and Zyan Herr both nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter to give the Lightning Bolts a 22-9 lead.
That offensive barrage continued in the second quarter as Littlestown got up 39-16 at the half.
"I think Littlestown was a little extra motivated coming in here after they had to come up here again for the second year in a row after we beat them here last year," said Vaji. "We tried to start out with a zone defense just because of their size, but then they knocked some shots down and we had to go man. It was just a tough matchup, and offensively their length gave us all kinds of fits."
Meakin finished with a game-high 25 points plus Herr added 19 for Littlestown, which lost to Lewisburg 56-54 a year ago.
Neyshawn Mabry scored eight points and Cam Michaels had seven in his final high school game in the green and white.
Mabry, on the other hand, is just a sophomore and he is one of the younger players that Vaji expects to lead the team next year with the graduation of Michaels, Henry Harrison, Dylan Dershem, Devin Bodden, and Wade Young.
"I hope the younger guys see how important it is to work in the offseason - to get in the gym and working on their own. They have to put in the time (to get better)," said Vaji.
PIAA Class 4A first round
Littlestown 64, Lewisburg 23
Saturday at Lewisburg High School
Littlestown 22 17 14 11 – 64
Lewisburg 9 7 6 1 – 23
Littlestown (21-6) 64
Peyton Bossom 1 0-0 3; Brandon Clabaugh 1 0-0 2; Nathan Thomas 0 0-1 0; Caleb Unger 1 0-0 2; Lucas Denault 1 0-2 2; Jake Bosley 4 0-0 8; Cole Riley 1 0-0 3; Chris Meakin 10 1-2 25; Zyan Herr 7 2-2 19. Totals: 25 3-7 64.
3-point goals: Meakin 4, Herr 3, Bossom, Riley.
Lewisburg (16-10) 23
Cam Michaels 2 3-4 7; Henry Harrison 1 0-0 3; Jack Blough 2 0-0 5; Neyshawn Mabry 3 2-4 8; Wade Young 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-5 23.
3-point goals: Harrison, Blough.
Northumberland Chr. 73,
Forest City 61
LEWISBURG - Cole Knauss scored a game-high 20 points, plus Luke Snyder and Henry McElroy added 17 points apiece as the Warriors rolled to a first-round victory over the Foresters at Lewisburg Area High School.
Northumberland Christian (22-6) next plays District 1 champ Chester Charter Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hamburg Area High School.
PIAA Class A first round
Northumberland Christian 73, Forest City 61
Saturday at Lewisburg Area High School
Forest City 13 15 11 22 - 61
Northumberland 21 13 21 18 - 73
Forest City (13-12) 61
David Heath 4 5-6 13; Davon Reams 5 1-4 11; Dylan Bezek 6 1-6 14; Brad Bartholomay 3 0-0 9; Max Urbas 5 1-2 14; Johnathan Conlogue 0 0-0 0; Brayden Piatak 0 0-0 0; Elijah Ferrera 0 0-0 0; Hunter Johnson 0 0-0 0; Richie Matthews 0 0-0 0; Austin Price 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-18 61.
Northumberland Christian (22-6)
Conner Bennett 3 0-0 7; Josh King 2 0-0 4; Luke Snyder 7 3-7 17; Cole Knauss 8 3-6 20; Henry McElroy 5 6-7 17; Alec Phillips 1 0-0 2; Sam Garvin 1 2-2 4; Daniel Hayner 1 0-2 2; Ethan Bennett 0 0-0 0; Tyler Conner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 14-24 73.
3-point goals: Bennett, Knauss, McElroy.
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 41,
Harrisburg Academy 18
WILLIAMSPORT – Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team reached another milestone on Saturday when the Lions picked up their first PIAA Tournament victory with a 41-18 triumph over Harrisburg Academy in a Class A first-round game at Saint John Neumann.
Meadowbrook (26-2) next plays District 3 runner-up Linville Hill in a second-round game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
Kailey Devlin scored 18 points to lead the Lions, who allowed just three buckets in the first half to race out to a 24-9 halftime lead.
Madalyn Fasnacht and Audrey Millett added seven points apiece for Meadowbrook.
PIAA Class A first round
Meadowbrook Chr. 41, Harrisburg Academy 18
Saturday at Saint John Neumann H.S.
Harrisburg 4 5 4 6 - 18
Meadowbrook 11 13 11 6 – 41
Harrisburg Academy (14-13) 18
J. Wang 0 0-0 0; A. Jackson 0 0-0 0; A. Meyerhoff 0 0-0 0; A. Appel 0 0-0 0; M. Errington 0 0-0 0; S. Duncan 0 0-0 0; D. Meals 0 2-4 2; C. Halcavage 6 1-4 14; K. White 0 0-0 0; H. Branoff 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 3-8 18.
3-point goals: Halcavage.
Meadowbrook (26-2) 41
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 5; Kailey Devlin 6 5-7 18; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Kat Bennage 0 0-2 0; Madalyn Fasnacht 3 0-0 7; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 3 0-0 7; Alayna Smith 1 2-2 4; Melanie Eager 0 0-1 0. Totals: 15 7-12 41.
3-point goals: Canelo, Devlin, Fasnacht, Millett.
Scranton Prep 68,
Lewisburg 35
SCRANTON – The Green Dragons hung with the Classics early, but Scranton Prep turned on the jets in the second quarter to roll to a 68-35 victory in a PIAA Class 4A first round game on Saturday.
Elsa Fellon scored a career-high 14 points and was 7-of-9 from the field to lead Lewisburg (18-9), which was coming off its first ever state playoff game last week.
But Scranton Prep (22-2) outscored Lewisburg 19-7 in the second quarter and then 23-10 in the third to pull ahead by double digits.
Keeley Baker added seven points and seven rebounds, plus Teagan Osunde chipped in six rebounds, Sophie KIlbride had four assists and Maddie Still Still had three assists.
Maya Jenkins tallied 20 points to lead Scranton Prep (22-2), while Rita Collins, the younger sister of Bucknell guard Cecelia Collins, added 12 points.
PIAA Class 4A first round
Scranton Prep 68, Lewisburg 35
Saturday at Scranton Prep H.S.
Lewisburg 11 7 10 7 – 35
Scranton 19 19 23 7 – 68
Lewisburg (18-9) 35
Sydney Bolinsky 0 1-2 1; Maddy Moyers 2 0-0 4; Addie Wuerdeman 2 0-0 5; Faridah Aboueid 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 6 2-3 14; Kate Batowski 0 0-0 0; Lauren Schwartz 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 0 0-0 0; Teagan Osunde 1 0-0 2; Addy Shedleski 1 0-0 2; Keeley Baker 3 1-1 7. Totals: 15 4-6 35.
3-point goals: Wuerdeman.
Scranton Prep (22-2) 68
Ashlyn Moore 4 0-0 9; Rita Collins 5 2-2 12; Addison Ahern 0 0-0 0; Maya Jenkins 6 3-4 20; Claire McGrath 1 2-2 5; Cecelia Haggerty 0 0-0 0; Maeve Haggerty 0 0-0 0; Riley Ritterbusch 1 0-0 3; Jayna McIntyre 1 0-0 3; Jenna Hillebrand 0 0-0 0; Gianna Cafarella 2 0-0 4; Bella Dennebaum 6 0-0 12. Totals: 26 7-8 68.
3-point goals: Jenkins 5, Moore, McGrath, Ritterbusch, McIntyre.
