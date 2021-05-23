With two dual gold-medal winning athletes and championship 4x800 and 4x400 relay teams, Lewisburg cruised to the girls 2A title Saturday at the District 4 Track and Field Championships at Williamsport Area High School.
Lewisburg tallied 175 team points, doubling up second-place Bloomsburg (76.5). Warrior Run (60) and Milton (55) finished third and fourth. A host of area athletes are headed to states Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University, where the 2A field competes Friday, 3A on Saturday.
The Green Dragons’ Siena Brazier claimed gold in both hurdles events. Brazier is headed to states as the 100 hurdles champion (16.01) after edging Mount Carmel’s Claudia Morris (16.09) beyond the last hurdle. Brazier’s teammate Madeline Ikeler took fourth (16.20) and Madison Cardello was eighth (17.28).
“Charly is so good, I just wanted to stay with her,” said Brazier. “I’ve never run at districts and was excited.”
Brazier’s time in the 100 was a personal best.
Brazier is one of three locals headed to states in the 300 hurdles. Brazier clocked a 46.0 to win gold, following teammate Madeline Ikeler (46.54) and Milton’s Riley Murray (47.07). Lewisburg’s Madison Cardello was fourth (48.05).
Madison Downs, already a state qualifier in the discus, took gold Saturday in the shot put (39-0), unleashing a two-foot PR.
“Everything from last year to this year has motivated me,” said Downs, referring to the year away from competition due to the pandemic. During the time away, she wanted to improve the mental aspect of throwing.
“I’m a lot more excited about states (after the PR),” she said.
Milton’s Anita Shek was fourth (33-3) and Lewisburg Munayyah Meredith fifth (32-8).
The Green Dragons were golden in the 4x400 as well with Brazier, Hohmuth, Ikeler and Malone finishing in 4:03.67.
The Warrior Run girls swept the 1,600 and 3,200 as seniors Lauren Trapani and Alyssa Hoffman pulled away for solid finishes Saturday at the District 4 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Williamsport Area High School
Hoffman cruised to gold in the 3,200, clocking an 11:26.54. Fellow Defenders Sage Dunkleberger and Mikeala Majcher took fourth (12:10.85) and eight (12:15.45) respectively. Lewisburg’s Hannah Mirshahi finished seventh (12:13.40).
Hoffman ran with Danville’s Grace Petrick for the first four laps, then gradually pulled away over the final 1,600.
“It’s a lot of fun to run with people,” said Hoffman, noting the Defenders participated in no invitationals this season. “I wanted to be careful to start, not run out too fast. She was going my pace.”
In the mile, Trapani cruised to gold in 5:12.88. Lewisburg’s Sarah Mahoney had a strong 800 to take second in 5:18.50. Warrior Run’s Hoffman was fifth (5:23.78), Lewisburg’s Delaney Humphrey was seventh (5:26.11) and Warrior Run’s Alanna Ranck was eight (5:26.43).
“That was my best mile this season,” said Trapani. “We have a really good group of girls who want to compete every day and get better.”
The Defenders strong group of distance runners have their eyes set on a solid 4x800 relay at states.
“We’re a bit lucky to have a group of girls that works so hard,” said Trapani.
Milton’s 4x100 relay team of (Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt and Riley Murray) took gold in 49.86, easily outdistancing Bloomsburg. The states-bound Black Panthers were all smiles after the showing.
“I was really nervous,” said Murray, who was still nursing some soreness from the pole vault.
“It was a good team effort,” said Regi Wendt.
“We got pretty far behind, but we made it work,” said Bergey. “We can drop our time (headed to states).”
Milton’s Janae Bergey is headed to states in the 100, following a second-place finish (12.85). Liberty Gearinger took gold in 12.66. Fellow Panther Regi Wendt took fourth (13.04) and Lewisburg’s Asha Hohmuth (13.41).
Warrior Run’s Mya Shoemaker took silver in the pole vault (11-0) and is headed to states. Milton’s Riley Murray was fourth (10-6),Warrior Run’s Emma Miller finished fifth (9-0) and Lewisburg’s Emma Freeman was seventh (8-6).
Lewisburg’s Elena Malone took second in the 400 (58.22) and is headed to states. Malone also took second in the 200 (26.26), and will compete in that event at Shippensburg as well. Milton’s Wendt was fourth in the 200 (26.71) and Bergey was sixth (26.88).
Milton’s Mackenzie Lopez was fourth in the javelin (107-9) and Morgan Reiner seventh (104-2).
Lewisburg’s Maggie Daly was third in the 800 (2:22.93). Teammate Kyra Binney was fifth (2:25.97), followed by Trapani.
Lewisburg’s Morgan Harris was fifth in the high jump (5-0), following by teammate Amelia Kiepke (4-10), who tied for sixth. Kiepke took third in the triple jump (34-5.75) and Harris fifth (33-8.75).
On the 3A side, Mifflinburg’s Makayla Weber is headed to states as the 300 hurdles champion (48.66).
“It feels great,” said Weber, following the afternoon run in the heat. “I think the heat helped. I get a lot of support from my teammates and family. All the glory to God.”
Weber’s time was a personal best.
Mifflinburg’s Rebecca Reimer took fifth in the pole vault (8-0), Marissa Allen finished sixth in the 3,200 (13:06.16) and Weber took sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.43).
Selinsgrove claimed the girls title, followed by Williamsport and Shikellamy. Mifflinburg was sixth.
District 4 Track and Field Championships Saturday at Williamsport
Girls 2A
Top-two advance to states, plus state qualifiers (SQ)
3,200: 1. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 11:26.54; 2. Grace Petrick,Danville, 11:31.13; 3. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 11:38.57; 4. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 12:10.85 ; 5. Carrie Claypool, Sayre, 12:12.08; 6. Erin Witter, Montoursville, 12:12.70; 8. Hannah Mirshahi, Lewisburg, 12:13.40; 8. Mikaela Majcher, Warrior Run, 12:15.45 100H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.42; 2. Claudia Morris, 15.99; 3. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.03; 4. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.45; 5. Carly Shlauch, Bloomsburg. 1656; 6. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 16.89; 7. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 16.89; 8. Makenna Dietz, Midd-West, 16.89 100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.66; 2. Janae Bergey, Milton, 12.85; 3. Natalya Heard, Bloomsburg, 12.96; 4. Regi Wendt, Milton, 13.04; 5. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg, 13.10 ; 6. Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport, 13.12; 7. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 13.4; 8. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 13.41 1,600: 1. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 5:12.88; 2. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:18.50; 3. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:20.36; 4. Grace Petrick, Danville, 5:23.38; 5. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 5:23.78; 6. Talia Mazzatesta, Mount Carmel, 5:24.75; 7. Delaney Humphrey, Lewisburg, 5:26.11; 8. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run, 5:26.43 4x100 relay: 1. Milton (Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt, Riley Murray) 49.86; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.34; 3. Hughesville, 50.78; 4. Central Columbia, 50.84; 5. Southern Columbia, 51.60; 6. Troy, 52.92; 7. Meadowbrook Christian, 53.32 400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 56.19; 2. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.22; 3. Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport, 59.55 (SQ): 4. Maggi Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:00.55; 5. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 1:01.21; 6. Elizabeth Fortin, Hughesville, 1:01.48; 7. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 1:01.74; 8. Raya Pauling, Montoursvile, 1:01.20 300H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 46.0; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 46.54; 3. Riley Murray, Milton, 47.07 (SQ); 4. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 48.05; 5. Makenna Dietz, Midd-West, 48.32; 6. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 48.54; 7. Jillian Irion, Montoursville, 49.18; 8. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 49.24 800: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:18.80; 2. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:21.14; 3. Maggie Daly, Lewisburg, 2:22.93; 4. Cierra Getz, Hughesville, 2:24.30; 5. Kyra Binney, Lewisburg, 2:25.96; 6. Lauran Trapani, Warrior Run, 2:26.82; 7. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:27.36; 8. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 2:27.75 200: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 25.34; 2. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 26.26; 3. Elizabeth Manning, South Wiliamsport; 4. Regi Wendt, Milton, 26.41; 5. Natalya Hear, Bloomsburg, 26.74; 6. Janae Bergey, Milton, 26.88; 7. Kenna Ammar, Hughesville, 27.01; 8. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 27.10 4x400 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Asha Hohmuth, Madeline Ikeler, Elena Malone), 4:03.67; 2. Hughesville, 4:05.38; 3. Central Columbia, 4:09.83; 4. Southern Columbia, 4:12.83; 5. Montoursville, 4:14.85; 6. Danville, 4:19.73; 7. Towanda, 4:20.92; 8. Midd-West, 4:22.77 High jump: 1. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 5-6; 2. Charlize Slusser, Williamson, 5-2; 3. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 5-2 (SQ); 4. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 5-0; 5. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 5-0; 6T. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 4-10; 6T. Shelby Harttman, Meadowbrook, 4-10; 8. Madison Armitage, Wyalusing, 4-10 Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 132-11; 2. Alex Snyder, Hughesville, 125-6; 3. Alexis Keefer, Loyalsock, 115-8; 4. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 107-9; 5. Lauren Anderson, Montgomery, 106-110; 6. Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 105-11; 7. Morgan Reiner, MIlton, 104-2; 8. Emma Coolidge, Wellsboro, 104-0 Pole vault: 1. Karly Renn, Southern Columbia, 11-3; 2. Mya Shoemaker, Warrior Run, 11-0; 3. Sarah Bower, Bloomsburg, 11-0; 4. Riley Murray, Milton, 10-6; 5. Emma Miller, Warrior Run, 9-0; 6. Ashlyn Maris, Hughesville, 9-0; 7T. Emma Freeman, Lewisburg, 8-6; 7T. Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg, 8-6 Shot put: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 39-0; 2. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 38-6; 3. Leah Ferster, Midd-West, 34-8; 4. Anita Shek, Milton, 33-3; 5. Munayyah Meredith, Lewisburg, 32-8; 6. Callie Fish, Danville, 32-7.25; 7. Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 31-9; 8. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 31-7 Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 36-8.5; 2. Makenzi Leitenberger, 34-5.75; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 34-5.75; 4. Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel, 3401.25; 5. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 33-8.25; 6. Rhyse Pursel, Southern Columbia, 33-1; 7. Alyssa Heckman, Midd-West, 32-3; 8. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 21-6 Team scores: 1. Lewisburg 153; 2. Bloosmburg 76.5; 3. Warrior Run 60; 4. Milton 55; 5T. Mount Carmel, Hughesville 49; 7. Danville 47; 8T. Montoursville, Southern Columbia 36; 10. Central Columbia 31; 11. South Williamsport 21; 12. Midd-West 17; 13. Loyalsock 16; 14. Towanda 15; 15. Williamson 12; 16. Northumberland Christian 5; 17. Meadowbrook Christian 4.5; 18T. Sayre, NE Bradford, Montgomery 4; 21T. Wyalusing, Troy 3; 23. Wellsboro 1
Girls 3A
Champion advances, plus state qualifiers (SQ)
