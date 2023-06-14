WILLIAMSPORT – A couple late rallies fell short for the Williamsport Crosscutters, as they fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Williamsport (3-8) plated its lone run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Reed Chumley plated Colson Lawrence from third. The Crosscutters would not get their first hit until the eighth, when Adam Parzych singled to left.
Will Schomberg tossed four scoreless innings for the Cutters, allowing three hits and four walks. Schomberg struck out two in the no decision.
Jason Bodin (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on two walks, a hit batter and a hit. He did toss a perfect frame in the sixth, an inning after allowing the three runs.
Parzych and Colson Lawrence collected the Crosscutters two hits on the night, the fewest hits in a game by the team this season. It was the first game this season in which the Cutters failed to record an extra base hit.
Williamsport continues its three-game set against West Virginia at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
