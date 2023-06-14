WILLIAMSPORT – A couple late rallies fell short for the Williamsport Crosscutters, as they fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Williamsport (3-8) plated its lone run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Reed Chumley plated Colson Lawrence from third. The Crosscutters would not get their first hit until the eighth, when Adam Parzych singled to left.

