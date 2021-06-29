Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 40 34 .541 _ Washington 38 38 .500 3 Atlanta 37 40 .481 4½ Philadelphia 36 40 .474 5 Miami 33 44 .429 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 33 .582 _ Chicago 42 37 .532 4 Cincinnati 39 38 .506 6 St. Louis 38 41 .481 8 Pittsburgh 29 48 .377 16
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 50 28 .641 _ Los Angeles 48 31 .608 2½ San Diego 47 33 .588 4 Colorado 32 47 .405 18½ Arizona 22 58 .275 29
Monday’s Games
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0 Cincinnati 12, Philadelphia 4 Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 7, Arizona 1 Milwaukee 14, Chicago Cubs 4 L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Cincinnati (Santillan 1-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Smith 2-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 3-9), 8:15 p.m. Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 6-6), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 7-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 48 31 .608 _ Tampa Bay 47 32 .595 1 Toronto 40 36 .526 6½ New York 40 38 .513 7½ Baltimore 25 54 .316 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 45 32 .584 _ Cleveland 42 33 .560 2 Minnesota 33 43 .434 11½ Detroit 34 45 .430 12 Kansas City 33 44 .429 12
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 48 31 .608 _ Oakland 47 33 .588 1½ Seattle 41 38 .519 7 Los Angeles 38 40 .487 9½ Texas 30 48 .385 17½
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 13, Detroit 5 L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 6, Kansas City 5 Baltimore 9, Houston 7 Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 2-4), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Hill 6-2) at Washington (Ross 4-7), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 6-3) at Toronto (Ray 5-3), 7:07 p.m. Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Cleveland (Mejía 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 6-8) at Boston (Pivetta 6-3), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Maeda 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 1-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 32 15 .681 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 25 22 .532 7 Toledo (Detroit) 25 22 .532 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 23 24 .489 9 St. Paul (Minnesota) 21 26 .447 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 18 29 .383 14 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 17 28 .378 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 32 13 .711 — Worcester (Boston) 29 19 .604 4½ Buffalo (Toronto) 27 19 .587 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 21 27 .438 12½ Rochester (Washington) 20 28 .417 13½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 12 35 .255 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 31 16 .660 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 30 16 .652 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 26 20 .565 4½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 22 25 .468 9 Norfolk (Baltimore) 20 25 .444 10 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 18 28 .391 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 18 30 .375 13½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Iowa at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 31 16 .660 — Portland (Boston) 26 21 .553 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 21 26 .447 10 Reading (Philadelphia) 18 30 .375 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 15 31 .326 15½ Hartford (Colorado) 15 33 .312 16½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 29 17 .630 — Erie (Detroit) 30 18 .625 — Akron (Cleveland) 27 20 .574 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 27 20 .574 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 26 22 .542 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 18 29 .383 11½
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Altoona at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Reading at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 30 17 .638 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 25 21 .543 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 22 24 .478 7½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 20 27 .426 10 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 16 29 .356 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 31 15 .674 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 28 20 .583 4 Rome (Atlanta) 24 22 .522 7 Greenville (Boston) 24 24 .500 8 Asheville (Houston) 22 25 .468 9½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 22 26 .458 10 Hickory (Texas) 17 31 .354 15
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m. Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 1:05 p.m. Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m. Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113 Friday, June 25: Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91 Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee 113, Atlanta 102 Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 3, L.A. Clippers 2
Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92 Saturday, June 26: Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80 Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers 116, Phoenix 102 Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FINALS
(Best-of-7)
(x-if necessary)
Monday, June 28 Tampa Bay 5, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 30 Montreal at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Friday, July 2 Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. Monday, July 5 Tampa Bay at Montreal, 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 7 x-Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA Friday, July 9 x-Tampa Bay at Montreal, TBA Sunday, July 11 x-Montreal at Tampa Bay, TBA
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 10 5 .667 — Chicago 9 8 .529 2 New York 8 8 .500 2½ Washington 7 8 .467 3 Atlanta 5 9 .357 4½ Indiana 1 15 .063 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 4 .750 — Las Vegas 11 4 .733 ½ Dallas 8 8 .500 4 Phoenix 7 7 .500 4 Minnesota 7 7 .500 4 Los Angeles 6 8 .429 5
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 7 2 2 23 18 13 Orlando City 6 1 3 21 18 7 Philadelphia 5 2 4 19 15 10 New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11 Columbus 4 3 3 15 9 7 Nashville 3 1 6 15 13 11 New York 4 5 1 13 14 13 D.C. United 4 6 1 13 10 13 CF Montréal 3 3 4 13 11 10 Atlanta 2 2 6 12 11 10 Cincinnati 3 5 1 10 9 17 Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 9 16 Toronto FC 1 7 2 5 12 20 Chicago 1 7 2 5 7 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 7 0 4 25 20 7 Sporting Kansas City 7 3 2 23 22 15 LA Galaxy 7 3 0 21 17 15 Colorado 5 3 1 16 15 11 Minnesota United 4 4 2 14 10 12 Houston 3 3 5 14 15 16 Portland 4 5 1 13 13 15 Real Salt Lake 3 2 4 13 14 11 Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 12 12 San Jose 3 7 1 10 12 20 FC Dallas 2 4 4 10 11 15 Austin FC 2 5 4 10 6 11 Vancouver 2 6 2 8 10 16 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Thursday, July 1
Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 3
New England at Columbus, 5 p.m. Toronto FC at D.C. United, 5:30 p.m. Miami at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. New York at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 4
Vancouver at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 7
Toronto FC at New England, 7 p.m. New York City FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m. FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Philadelphia at New York, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, July 9
Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Zach Plesac, RF Granmil Reyes and C Roberto Perez to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on rehab assignments. Recalled LF Oscar Mercado from Columbus. Placed RF Josh Naylor on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Nelson to Columbus. HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Andre Scrubb from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Optioned 1B Taylor Jones to Sugar Land. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated 3B Kelvin Gutierrez for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Emmanuel Rivera from Omaha (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Kean Wong to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of OF Scott Schebler from Salt Lake. Transferred OF Mike Trout from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Devin Smeltzer to Twins Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 2B Vimael Machin to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with C Eric Jones on a minor league contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Louis Head to Durham (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Sent C Sam Huff to Diamondbacks Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Widener to Diamondbacks Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment. Traded RF Matt Lipka to Milwaukee for cash. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno (Triple-A West). Placed CF Ketel Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Sent OF Kole Calhoun to Renos on a rehab assignment. CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Trevor Megill from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Tommy Nance to Iowa. CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of 2B Alejo Lopez from Louisville (Triple-A East). Designated RF Scott Heineman for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Ben Bowden from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the 10-day IL. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled 3B Pablo Reyes from Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RF Derek Fisher outright to Nashville. Optioned RHP Ryan Weber to Nashville. NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Marcus Stroman on the bereavement list. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Max Kranick to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from Indianapolis. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Roel Ramirez and LHP Brandon Waddell from Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford to Memphis. Designated 1B John Nogowski for assignment. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHPs Miguel Diaz and James Norwood to El Paso (Triple-A West). Minor League Baseball Frontier League GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Hogan Brown. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of LHP Tyler Alexander to Philadelphia (NL). BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Waived F Megan Gustafson, Gs Stella Johnson and Kiara Leslie. FOOTBALL Canadian Football League SASKETCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed QB Paxton Lynch> SOCCER Major League Soccer NASHVILLE SC — Extended contract of F Johnder Cadiz through 2021. COLLEGE BROWN — Named Taylor Virtue assistant women’s volleyball coach.
Auto racing
Penns Creek Raceway
Saturday
Go Kart results
CAGED SPORTSMAN: 1. Blake Wood 2. Caden Hoover ADULT CAGED: 1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Miles Burd 3. Frank Drumm BEGINNERS: 1. Tommy Thompson 2. Carter Petrowski 3. Brooklyn Tressler JR. CAGED: 1. Gage Groce 2. Karissa Springer 3. Dylan Klinger ANIMAL 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Scott Mertz 3. Dylan Gibbons ROOKIE 2: 1. Jaxtyn Thomas 2. Garrison Zook 3. Chase Petrowski ROOKIE 1: 1. Heath Walton 2. Tommy Thompson 3. Logan Werner PREDATOR 410: 1. Tyler Koppenhaver 2. Kyle Fry 3. Conner Fetrow JR. PREDATOR: 1. Jaylin Brown 2. Bryce Barr 3. Eli Graham ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Dreden Berkheimer 2. Zachary Wagner 3. Brayden Klinger CLONE 340: 1. Brad Wagner 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Austin Mahan CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Alora Bingaman 2. Cash Leiby 3. Jaxson Musser FLAT 350: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Jake Yoder 3. Zach Nace JR. RESTRICTED: 1. Bradley Wagner 2. Lathan Good 3. Jaxtyn Thomas PREDATOR 375: 1. Kyle Rapp 2. Todd Bender 3. Jarret Snyder WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Cody Zimmerman 3. Mike Poorman CLONE 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Chase Keister 3. Chris Trawitz DIVAS: 1. Delaine Linn 2. Rockell Keister 3. Nicole Musser EXTRA HEAVIES: 1. Brad Keister 2. Eric Boozel 3. Dylan Gibbons RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. Nate Kochenderfer 2. David Graybill III ROOKIE 1 Caged: 1. Heath Walton 2. Hoyt Black 3. Trevor Zook KID KARTS: 1. Blake Heverly PA WINGS INTERMEDIATE: 1. Jayden Brooking 2. Bryan Care 3. Conner Fetrow PA WINGS OPEN: 1. Jayden Brooking 2. Bryan Care 3. Michael Millard
Clinton County Speedway
Friday results
