With just two weeks left in the scholastic football season, it is now do-or-die time for area squads to qualify for the postseason.
And at the moment, all four area teams are in position to grab a District 4 playoff berth.
Yes, you heard that correctly.
Warrior Run, which not too long ago was mired in a winless season, has won three of its last four games to sit in the No. 6 spot in Class 3A.
The Defenders (3-5), who rolled to a 41-6 win over Montgomery last week, will get a much tougher battle on Friday when they play at Mifflinburg (6-2) in a nonleague contest.
But with the Wildcats coming off a tough (29-22) loss to Milton last week, it is definitely the wrong time for Warrior Run to be making the trip to Union County.
“Obviously, Mifflinburg is a very good football team on both sides of the ball and have a lot of playmakers, and they are going to be a big challenge for us, no doubt,” said Warrior Run coach Derrick Zechman. “They are going to be fired up, especially after last week. I know they had the lead and were off to a fast start.
“They are definitely looking to get back on track, and we’re catching them at a bad time,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Sure, Mifflinburg may have stumbled against Milton last week, but the Wildcats are looking to get back on track against the Defenders.
“Yes, last week’s loss was a tough one, but as every week (win or lose), we must move forward. The team is certainly looking to bounce back and move forward,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “(Last week’s loss) is a stumble on where we want to go. We have two weeks of regular season remaining, and we need to keep focused on finishing strong.”
Injuries will hamper Warrior Run on Friday, but it’s something that coach Zechman has been dealing with all season long.
“The kids are excited and getting confidence, but we’re banged up as a team and that’s my biggest concern. The injuries are piling up,” Zechman said. “Obviously, injuries to key people concern me, as does Mifflinburg’s size, speed, and veteran players. They have a good quarterback and a good running game, and they have a handful kids we have to be concerned about when we’re playing defense.
“We’re going to have to do something depending on our personnel. We have a couple of guys we won’t know (their playing status) until game time. We have to do something, but it won’t be easy,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Coach Dressler is also very aware of Warrior Run quarterback Ryan Newton and wide receiver Carter Marr. Running back Sam Hall has also turned into a multi-dimensional threat (he ran for 47 yards and two touchdowns in addition to catching seven passes for 166 yards and another score in last week’s win).
“Warrior Run has shown a competitive spirit and they are prepared to battle,” Dressler said. “Looking at the numbers and film, they definitely like to throw the ball and are doing a good job with that. We are preparing for this as well as focusing on the execution of the offense.”
And in order for Warrior Run to stay in Friday’s game, there’s a few things the Defenders must do.
“We have to win the turnover battle, be smart, and win the penalty game as well,” said Zechman. “And if you make a mistake, Mifflinburg is going to make you pay for it.”
Said Dressler, “We need to demonstrate execution in all three phases of the game. We need to be more disciplined and challenge ourselves in all three phases.”
Cowanesque Valley at Milton
The Black Panthers (7-1) are rolling into Friday’s game against the Indians, but coach Phil Davis is trying to keep his players on an even keel following last week’s big comeback win over Mifflinburg.
“It has been a good week of practice so far. Last week was a very emotional win and the kids played so hard. This week’s focus has been on staying focused at the task at hand and getting better every day,” said Milton’s coach, whose team has won four games in a row.
“I don’t know if we are hitting our stride, but we have played in a couple of really hard-fought games the past couple of weeks, and I am really pleased with how we have dealt with adversity and how hard we have played. I’m really happy for our kids and how hard they play and for them to get the success they have worked so hard to attain.”
One change to note is that Dylan Reiff will be out for Friday’s game. In his place will be Lucas Ditty (on offense) and Monty Fisher (on defense).
But that shouldn’t be much of a problem against an 0-8 Cowanesque Valley team.
However, coach Davis doesn’t want his squad to play down to its competition, but instead play the way the team is capable of playing.
“This week I want us to play to our potential and focus on the things we have control over. This week is no different for us than any other week — we need to focus on the little details, play hard on every snap on both sides of the ball,” said Davis. “We need to execute offensively and run to the ball and tackle well on defense. We need to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball to have success.
“We need to continue to do what we have done all season. We need to play hard, and be aggressive,” added Milton’s coach.
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg
The Green Dragons finally got off the schneid and picked up their first win of the season last week (42-7 over Midd-West).
But it doesn’t get any easier for Lewisburg (1-7), which has a 5-3 Bloomsburg team to contend with on Friday.
“(The win) felt great. The guys worked hard for that one, and we needed it for our seniors on senior night,” said Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks. “I would say we are motivated and excited to play every game, but after a win its always better.”
Running back Madden Locke (800 yards, 9 TDs) is the Panthers’ biggest threat, along with quarterback Liam Zentner (861 yards, 9 TDs).
But Lewisburg has weapons of its own in quarterback Wade Young, running back Ryan Opperman and wide receiver Cam Michaels
“I feel this is a good match up, but Bloomsburg is probably the better team on paper,” said Wicks. “We will have to work together to compete against this team. They are good.”
