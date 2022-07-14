DUBOIS - Needing to win two games on Wednesday just to reach the Pennsylvania Senior League Baseball State Championship game, Warrior Run's All-Star team fell a few runs short in that effort.
Upper Moreland scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take a 4-2 victory and end Warrior Run's season in the elimination bracket final at Dubois Little League's Showers Field.
Warrior Run wrapped up postseason play as the third best team in the state.
Warrior Run got on the board first with a run to open the game, but Upper Moreland, which took a wild 21-17 win on Monday, came back and took a 2-1 lead in the fifth.
The Northumberland County all-stars tied the game in the sixth when Stone Allison hit a leadoff single, moved to second on Landon Polcyn's sacrifice bunt, advanced to third on a groundout and later scored when Gabe Engel reached on an error.
However, Upper Moreland got a one-out single from Alex Best that plated the eventual game-winning runs.
Allison and Landen Wagner led Warrior Run with 2-for-3 days at the plate. Both players scored a run and Allison had the team's only RBI.
In the first game Wednesday, Warrior Run edged Titusville 5-3.
A great start by Warrior Run paved the way for the victory. The team scored four runs in the first inning before adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Landen Wagner first scored on an error before Polcyn hit an RBI single to bring home Griffen Harrington, who reached base with a single.
Allison, who was hit by a pitch, later scored on another error and Gabe Engel hit an RBI single to plate Polcyn for a 4-0 lead.
Harrington paced Warrior Run in the first game with a 2-for-3 day and a run scored. In addition, Polcyn finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, plus Isaiah Betz and Engel both had hits and an RBI.
