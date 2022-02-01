MILTON — On a night where Milton’s four seniors were honored for their hard work and dedication to the girls basketball program, a junior helped make sure those upperclassmen came away with a victory over Central Mountain on Monday.
Junior guard Morgan Reiner scored a game-high 14 points and keyed a big second quarter to help the Black Panthers beat the Wildcats, 42-28, in a nonleague matchup on Senior Night inside The Jungle.
The seniors honored on the night for Milton were Leah Walter, Kiersten Stork, Kyla Rovenolt and Jacklyn Hopple.
“I thought our effort was outstanding and I thought we played really hard,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “I thought our shot selection was good, especially in the first quarter, but we just couldn’t get anything to fall.”
Central Mountain (5-11) led 10-4 after the first quarter, but the tide shifted for Milton (7-9) in the second period thanks to Reiner.
Reiner knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and had eight points total in the quarter. One of Reiner’s treys followed a big steal she also had to orchestrate a swing of momentum in Milton’s favor that gave the Black Panthers a 14-12 lead.
Another 3-pointer came later in the period for Reiner to give Milton a 16-12 halftime advantage.
“It was a very hype, and very in-to-it game, and once we started taking over in the second quarter — it just rolled on from there and we couldn’t stop,” said Reiner. “Nothing was falling for anybody in the first quarter, so we knew we had to come out strong in the second quarter if we wanted to pull away, and we did.
“We turned it around (in the second quarter). We all had decent points in the quarter, and it just switched the momentum of everything,” Reiner added.
Milton’s defense had a lot to do with the turnaround in the second quarter. The Black Panthers had eight steals in the period that helped force 10 turnovers by Central Mountain.
“Our defensive pressure kind of created our offense in the second quarter, and that defense kind of dictated the game from then on. I was very happy with how they played,” said Davis. “I think anytime you defense can help generate your offense — it just makes those offensive sets a lot easier because you don’t have to set everything up.
“The girls did a real good job with that, and they played real good man-to-man defense,” added Milton’s coach. “Central Mountain had a couple of shots that on normal nights would fall, but overall, I thought defensively we played really soundly and really aggressively.”
The Black Panthers’ lead stretched to double digits (25-14) with 3:48 left in the third following a pair of free throws from Brooklyn Wade.
Then in the fourth quarter, Milton increased its lead to 20 points (35-15) when the Black Panthers began the period with a 10-1 run that was helped along by a pair of buckets from Stork, along with a trey by Reiner and three points from Walter.
“This was obviously Senior Night, so it’s nice for those (four senior) girls to get the win because of how special they are to our program,” said Davis. “So I really wanted to get a nice victory for them. Those four have done a lot of good things for the program over the last four years, and it showed again (Monday).
Walter finished the night with nine points, eight steals and four rebounds; and Stork totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Black Panthers.
“Overall, it was just a great night for us,” said Milton’s coach, whose team now heads to Central Columbia for a league contest at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“Yeah, I think we needed this win. We were in a little bit of a funk there, but we have another tough one (today) going to Central Columbia, so that will be a real test for us,” said Milton’s coach. “This was a good win for us. Central Mountain is a good team and we’re happy to get a victory tonight.”
Milton 42, Central Mountain 28At Milton
Cen. Mt. 10 2 2 14 — 28 Milton 4 16 7 15 – 42
Central Mountain (5-11) 28
Marisa Wheeler 0 0-0 0; Mia Kopysciansky 0 1-2 1; Danica Kelly 2 0-0 4; Josey Shultz 0 0-0 0; Tara Mader 2 0-6 4; Taylor Doyle 0 1-2 1; Keely Rohrbach 0 0-0 0; Kiahna Jones 3 0-0 8; Macy Plowman 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
10 6-17 28.
3-point goals:
Jones 2.
Milton (7-9) 42
Amelia Gainer 0 1-2 1; Lydia Crawford 0 0-0 0; Kiersten Stork 3 4-4 10; Leah Walter 2 4-8 9; Cam Roush 0 0-1 0; Morgan Reiner 5 0-0 14; Addison Murray 0 0-0 0; Talya Bardole 0 0-0 0; Brianna Gordner 0 0-0 0; Jacklyn Hopple 1 2-4 4; Abbey Kitchen 0 0-0 0; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 1 2-2 4.
Totals:
12 13-21 42.
3-point goals:
Reiner 4, Walter.
JV score: Central Mountain, 30-15.
