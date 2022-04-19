Baseball

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 6 4 .600 _

Boston 5 5 .500 1

New York 5 5 .500 1

Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 1½

Baltimore 3 6 .333 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 6 3 .667 _

Cleveland 4 5 .444 2

Detroit 4 5 .444 2

Minnesota 4 6 .400 2½

Kansas City 3 5 .375 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 6 4 .600 _

Los Angeles 6 5 .545 ½

Oakland 5 5 .500 1

Seattle 5 5 .500 1

Texas 2 7 .222 3½

___

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 7 3 .700 _

Atlanta 5 6 .455 2½

Miami 4 5 .444 2½

Philadelphia 4 7 .364 3½

Washington 4 7 .364 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 5 3 .625 _

Chicago 6 4 .600 _

Milwaukee 6 5 .545 ½

Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 1

Cincinnati 2 8 .200 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _

San Francisco 7 2 .778 _

Colorado 7 3 .700 ½

San Diego 6 5 .545 2

Arizona 3 6 .333 4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Monday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

Miami 11, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1

San Diego 2, Atlanta 1

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

NBA Playoff Glance

PLAY-IN

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, April 12

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103

New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103

PLAY-IN

SECOND ROUND

Friday, April 15

Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101

New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Saturday, April 16

Utah 99, Dallas 93, Utah leads series 1-0

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117, Minnesota leads series 1-0

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111, Philadelphia leads series 1-0

Golden State 123, Denver 107, Golden State leads series 1-0

Sunday, April 17

Miami 115, Atlanta 91, Miami leads series 1-0

Boston 115, Brooklyn 114, Boston leads series 1-0

Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99, Phoenix leads series 1-0

Monday, April 18

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97

Dallas 110, Utah 104

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 25

Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Utah at Dallas, TBD

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

Tuesday, April 26

x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD

Wednesday, April 27

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Denver at Golden State, TBD

Thursday, April 28

x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD

x-Miami at Atlanta, TBD

x-Dallas at Utah, TBD

x-Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD

Friday, April 29

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD

x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD

x-Golden State at Denver, TBD

Saturday, April 30

x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Utah at Dallas, TBD

x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD

Sunday, May 1

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

x-Denver at Golden State, TBD

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218

x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235

x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212

x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203

Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278

Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291

Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244

Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187

x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191

x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215

x-Washington 76 43 23 10 96 263 225

N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210

Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282

New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278

Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

z-Colorado 76 55 15 6 116 296 209

x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219

x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235

Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221

Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225

Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245

Chicago 76 25 40 11 61 204 273

Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Calgary 76 47 20 9 103 273 190

Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235

Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226

Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226

Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211

Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253

San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241

Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Florida 6, Detroit 1

Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT

St. Louis 8, Nashville 3

Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Anaheim 6, Columbus 4

Monday's Games

Calgary 5, Chicago 2

Washington 3, Colorado 2

Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned INF Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL). Transferred RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated LHP Brian Moran for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead, RHP Lou Trivino, C Austin Allen, INF Jed Lowrie and OF Chad Pinder on the COVID-19 IL. Added LHP Sam Selman and INFs Nick Allen and Christian Lopes to the roster as substitutes.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the retirement of Rebecca Hale, senior director of public information.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day COVID-19 IL. Placed RF Tyler Naquin on the to-day COVID-19 IL.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Alex Katz.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Tom Derer, Luis Pacheco and Jason Pineda, SS Wilker Velasquez and 1B Jacquez Williams.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Kenen Irizarry. Released RHP Mike Blanchard.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Frankie Giuliano.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed OF Chris Kwitzer.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Vincent Taylor to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of Bob Eller, senior vice president of operations. Released WR Miles Boykin. Re-signed QB Tyler Huntley, C Trystan Colon, LB Kristian Welch and LS Nick Moore.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a five-year contract extension. Re-signed DT Sheldon Day and DE Stephen Weatherly. Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn.

DETROIT LIONS — re-signed WR Tom Kennedy and TE Brock Wright to one-year contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named John Donovan senior analyst. Signed LB Krys Barnes, TE Dominique Dafney, C Jake Hanson, OT Yosh Nijman, OLB Randy Ramsey and WR Malik Taylor to one-year exclusive rights contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Stephen Gilmore to a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed OT Storm Norton ro a one year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed ILB Travin Howard to a one-year contract. Waived DB Kareem Orr.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed RB Dwayne Washington to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed DBs Javelin Guidry, Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith and DE Tim Ward to one-year contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2022 then signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and assigned him to Rochester (AHL) starting immediately.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL) from loan.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris to Rockford (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa (AHL) from loan. Placed F Marcus Foligno on the COVID-19 list.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired C Noah Philp.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed F Jimmy Lambert to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Artyom Serikov from Norfolk (ECHL) from loan.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Brett McKenzie from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Indy (ECHL) from loan.

TEXAS STARS — Recalled G Matt Jurusik and D Max Martin from Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned Ds Ben Finkelstein and Noel Hoefenmayer and RW Zach O'Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan. Recalled F Marcus Power from Newfoundland from loan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.