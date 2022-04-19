Baseball
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 6 4 .600 _
Boston 5 5 .500 1
New York 5 5 .500 1
Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 1½
Baltimore 3 6 .333 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 3 .667 _
Cleveland 4 5 .444 2
Detroit 4 5 .444 2
Minnesota 4 6 .400 2½
Kansas City 3 5 .375 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 6 4 .600 _
Los Angeles 6 5 .545 ½
Oakland 5 5 .500 1
Seattle 5 5 .500 1
Texas 2 7 .222 3½
___
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 3 .700 _
Atlanta 5 6 .455 2½
Miami 4 5 .444 2½
Philadelphia 4 7 .364 3½
Washington 4 7 .364 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 5 3 .625 _
Chicago 6 4 .600 _
Milwaukee 6 5 .545 ½
Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 1
Cincinnati 2 8 .200 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 7 2 .778 _
San Francisco 7 2 .778 _
Colorado 7 3 .700 ½
San Diego 6 5 .545 2
Arizona 3 6 .333 4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 8, Minnesota 1
San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, Oakland 3
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Seattle 7, Houston 2
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
Monday's Games
Minnesota 8, Boston 3
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3
Miami 11, Philadelphia 3
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1
San Diego 2, Atlanta 1
Monday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Tampa Bay 2
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, ppd.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-1) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gilbert 0-0) at Washington (Adon 0-2), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
NBA Playoff Glance
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Wednesday, April 13
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103
New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103
PLAY-IN
SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 15
Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101
New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 16
Utah 99, Dallas 93, Utah leads series 1-0
Minnesota 130, Memphis 117, Minnesota leads series 1-0
Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111, Philadelphia leads series 1-0
Golden State 123, Denver 107, Golden State leads series 1-0
Sunday, April 17
Miami 115, Atlanta 91, Miami leads series 1-0
Boston 115, Brooklyn 114, Boston leads series 1-0
Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86, Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99, Phoenix leads series 1-0
Monday, April 18
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97
Dallas 110, Utah 104
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Utah at Dallas, TBD
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD
Tuesday, April 26
x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD
Wednesday, April 27
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
Thursday, April 28
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD
x-Miami at Atlanta, TBD
x-Dallas at Utah, TBD
x-Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD
Friday, April 29
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD
x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD
x-Golden State at Denver, TBD
Saturday, April 30
x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Utah at Dallas, TBD
x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD
Sunday, May 1
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218
x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235
x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212
x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203
Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278
Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291
Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244
Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187
x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191
x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215
x-Washington 76 43 23 10 96 263 225
N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210
Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282
New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278
Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 76 55 15 6 116 296 209
x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219
x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235
Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221
Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225
Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245
Chicago 76 25 40 11 61 204 273
Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Calgary 76 47 20 9 103 273 190
Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235
Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226
Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226
Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211
Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253
San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241
Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Sunday's Games
Florida 6, Detroit 1
Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT
St. Louis 8, Nashville 3
Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Anaheim 6, Columbus 4
Monday's Games
Calgary 5, Chicago 2
Washington 3, Colorado 2
Carolina at Arizona, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Connor Wong from Worcester (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Yordan Alvarez from the IL. Optioned INF Joe Perez to Corpus Christi (TL). Transferred RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of LHP Kenny Rosenberg from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated LHP Brian Moran for assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHPs A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead, RHP Lou Trivino, C Austin Allen, INF Jed Lowrie and OF Chad Pinder on the COVID-19 IL. Added LHP Sam Selman and INFs Nick Allen and Christian Lopes to the roster as substitutes.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced the retirement of Rebecca Hale, senior director of public information.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Tommy Romero to Durham (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day COVID-19 IL. Placed RF Tyler Naquin on the to-day COVID-19 IL.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Alex Katz.
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHPs Tom Derer, Luis Pacheco and Jason Pineda, SS Wilker Velasquez and 1B Jacquez Williams.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Kenen Irizarry. Released RHP Mike Blanchard.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Frankie Giuliano.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed OF Chris Kwitzer.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DT Vincent Taylor to a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of Bob Eller, senior vice president of operations. Released WR Miles Boykin. Re-signed QB Tyler Huntley, C Trystan Colon, LB Kristian Welch and LS Nick Moore.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE James O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Denzel Ward to a five-year contract extension. Re-signed DT Sheldon Day and DE Stephen Weatherly. Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn.
DETROIT LIONS — re-signed WR Tom Kennedy and TE Brock Wright to one-year contracts.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named John Donovan senior analyst. Signed LB Krys Barnes, TE Dominique Dafney, C Jake Hanson, OT Yosh Nijman, OLB Randy Ramsey and WR Malik Taylor to one-year exclusive rights contracts.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Stephen Gilmore to a two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed OT Storm Norton ro a one year contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed ILB Travin Howard to a one-year contract. Waived DB Kareem Orr.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed RB Dwayne Washington to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed DBs Javelin Guidry, Elijah Riley, WR Jeff Smith and DE Tim Ward to one-year contracts.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Kemoko Turay to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Josh Bloom to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2022 then signed him to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and assigned him to Rochester (AHL) starting immediately.
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL) from loan.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Cale Morris to Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Chase Pearson from Grand Rapids (AHL) from loan.
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mitchell Chaffee from Iowa (AHL) from loan. Placed F Marcus Foligno on the COVID-19 list.
American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired C Noah Philp.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed F Jimmy Lambert to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled D Artyom Serikov from Norfolk (ECHL) from loan.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Brett McKenzie from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Tom Aubrun from Indy (ECHL) from loan.
TEXAS STARS — Recalled G Matt Jurusik and D Max Martin from Idaho (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned Ds Ben Finkelstein and Noel Hoefenmayer and RW Zach O'Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan. Recalled F Marcus Power from Newfoundland from loan.
