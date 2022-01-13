BETHLEHEM – The Bucknell women’s basketball team put together a huge defensive effort on the road at Lehigh on Wednesday, defeating the reigning Patriot League champion and preseason favorite 56-45 at Stabler Arena. Bucknell held the league’s top offense to just 12 points in the first half and forced 15 turnovers while limiting the Mountain Hawks to 16-of-52 (30.8%) shooting and 6-of-28 (21.4%) from beyond the arc.
Bucknell (11-4, 2-2 PL) was 23-of-54 from the field (42.6%) and held a 38-32 edge on the glass. Senior Taylor O’Brien led the Bison with her second double-double of the season, scoring 19 points on 7-of-13 (53.8%) shooting with a career-high 16 rebounds. She was joined in double figures by junior Carly Krsul (15 points) and rookie Cecelia Collins (16 points). Collins also added a team-high four assists.
Lehigh’s Mackenzie Kramer led the Mountain Hawks with 16 points and knocked down four 3-pointers.
“It’s just a matter of beating a quality opponent on their court is really hard to do,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “It’s hard to win any game in the league, but when you go on the road against a veteran, well-coached team like this that is used to winning and you come out with the win yourself, it’s a big win.”
It took Lehigh more than six minutes of game time to score its first points of the contest, as Bucknell’s defense forced an 0-for-7 start and a pair of turnovers on the Mountain Hawks’ first nine possessions. Bucknell struggled offensively also, however, and was only able to build a 6-0 lead over that stretch.
The Mountain Hawks finished the first quarter 3-of-13 (23.1%) with four turnovers, allowing Bucknell to carry a 14-8 lead into the second.
The Mountain Hawks scored just four points on 2-of-11 (18.2%) shooting and posted an 0-for-7 performance beyond the arc in the second quarter. Lehigh scored first in the frame, but Bucknell responded with a 7-0 run capped by an O’Brien 3-pointer to build its first double-digit lead of the game at 21-10.
The Bison also forced six more Lehigh turnovers, but their offense still had trouble capitalizing. Bucknell was 5-of-16 (31.3%) in the second and totaled 11 points, resulting in a 25-12 advantage at halftime. O’Brien already had 11 points and eight rebounds heading into the locker rooms.
The 12 first-half points from Lehigh were the fewest Bucknell had allowed in a half since giving up just 11 to Loyola last March.
The Bison offense finally got hot coming out of halftime, as Bucknell started the third quarter 5-of-6 and built its largest lead of the game at 35-19.
Turnovers and fouls later in the quarter quickly killed Bucknell’s momentum, and Lehigh used a 7-0 run to get the deficit back down to single digits at 37-28. Bucknell didn’t allow the Mountain Hawks to get any closer than nine of tying the rest of the way, and the third quarter was the only one that Lehigh outscored the Bison despite their 7-of-10 shooting.
Bucknell held Lehigh to 5-of-16 (31.3%) shooting and 3-of-10 on 3-pointers over the final 10 minutes to maintain the 11-point lead.
Collins added two blocks, two steals and six rebounds to her impressive evening. She finished the game 7-of-16 after being 1-of-8 at halftime. Senior Marly Walls also posted six rebounds, an assist and a pair of steals. Along with her double-double, O’Brien drew six fouls throughout the game.
Bucknell returns to play on Sunday, Jan. 16 to host American at Sojka Pavilion. Sunday’s game tips off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Bucknell 56, Lehigh 45At LehighBucknell (11-4)
Taylor O’Brien 7-13 3-4 19; Cecelia Collins 7-16 2-2 16; Marly Walls 1-7 0-2 2; Emma Shaffer 1-4 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 0-0 0-0 0; Carly Krsul 6-11 3-4 15; Caroline Dingler 1-2 0-0 2; Remi Sisselman 0-1 0-0 0; Julie Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-54 8-12 56.
Lehigh (10-5)
Mackenzie Kramer 5-14 2-3 16; Megan Walker 4-10 0-1 9; Emma Grothaus 3-12 0-0 6; Clair Steele 1-5 2-2 5; Meghan O’Brien 0-1 0-0 0; Jamie Behar 2-5 0-0 4; Kaylee Van Eps 1-3 1-2 3; Maddie Albrecht 0-0 2-2 2; Anna Harvey 0-2 0-0 0; Ella Stemmer 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16-52 7-10 45. Bucknell 14 11 18 13 – 56 Lehigh 8 4 20 13 – 45
3-point goals: Bucknell 2-8 (O’Brien 2-4, Dingler 0-1, Sisselman 0-1, Collins 0-2); Lehigh 6-28 (Kramer 4-10, Walker 1-3, Steele 1-3, O’Brien 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Van Eps 0-2, Behar 0-3, Grothaus 0-5). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Bucknell 38 (O’Brien 16), Lehigh 32 (Grothaus 13). Assists: Bucknell 10 (Collins 4), Lehigh 10 (Steele). Total fouls: Bucknell 10, Lehigh 14. Technical fouls: None. A: 523.
