LEWISBURG — Bucknell sophomore third baseman Sean Keys collected his third Patriot League Player of the Week citation of the 2023 season on Tuesday after another big week that saw him drive in eight runs in four games.
Keys went 5-for-13 (.385) at the plate in those four games, with four of the five hits going for extra bases (two homers, two doubles). He hit a 3-run homer in what became a rain-shortened 7-7 tie at Saint Joseph’s last Wednesday, and then he helped the Bison to a critical three-game sweep of Holy Cross over the weekend.
In the second game of the Holy Cross series, Keys hit a two-run double in the seventh inning that reduced Bucknell’s deficit from 4-1 to 4-3, and then one inning later he broke a 5-5 tie with an RBI double inside the chalk in left field.
In Monday’s series finale, Keys reached base all four times with two hits and two walks, and his two-run blast in the sixth extended his team’s lead to 7-3. That proved to be important when Holy Cross rallied for two runs in the ninth, but the Bison were able to hang on and win 7-5, clinching the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League Tournament in the process.
Monday’s home run was Keys' 12th of the season, tying him with Kevin Silverman (1996) for sixth place on Bucknell's single-season chart. His 54 RBIs also rank No. 6 all-time. Keys is slashing .323/.425/.645 on the season, and he ranks in the top-10 in the Patriot League in eight different offensive categories, including second in RBIs, third in slugging percentage, and fourth in OPS.
The Bison are now 21-21-1 overall and 14-11 in the Patriot League. The team will now break for final exams before hosting Navy in a Patriot League Tournament best-two-of-three semifinal series at Depew Field starting May 13.
Bucknell student-athletes surpass NCAA APR standards
LEWISBURG – NCAA this week released its annual Academic Progress Rate report, and once again every Bucknell varsity athletics team easily surpassed the NCAA’s benchmark of a 930 score. In fact, seven Bison programs have maintained perfect 1,000 scores, and 21 have marks of 980 or higher.
The APR is a formula created 19 years ago, and it is used by the NCAA to measure teams’ academic performance in terms of eligibility and retention. Scores under 930 previously resulted in certain NCAA-imposed penalties, including loss of scholarships and ineligibility for postseason play. This is the second year of publicly reported APRs after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. Last spring, the Division I Board of Directors approved the release of APR scores but voted to continue the suspension of program penalties.
Normal Academic Performance Program operations with program penalties and loss of access to postseason competition will resume in spring 2024. This will also include the public recognition of high-performing teams.
Under the APR system, a student-athlete can be awarded two points per semester -- one for remaining academically eligible throughout the semester and another for being retained for the next term. Team percentages are then calculated to determine its APR.
The latest APR data represents a four-year average for the 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 academic years. The NCAA evaluates programs based on a four-year rolling average.
According to the latest round of data, seven of 25 Bison teams (indoor and outdoor track & field are considered one sport in the formula) have perfect 1,000 scores in the four-year average. Those programs are field hockey, men’s soccer, men’s water polo, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, and women’s tennis.
The national average for all sports is 984, which is the same as last year’s report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.