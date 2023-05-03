LEWISBURG — Bucknell sophomore third baseman Sean Keys collected his third Patriot League Player of the Week citation of the 2023 season on Tuesday after another big week that saw him drive in eight runs in four games.

Keys went 5-for-13 (.385) at the plate in those four games, with four of the five hits going for extra bases (two homers, two doubles). He hit a 3-run homer in what became a rain-shortened 7-7 tie at Saint Joseph’s last Wednesday, and then he helped the Bison to a critical three-game sweep of Holy Cross over the weekend.

