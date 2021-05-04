UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Beau Bartlett has earned a spot on the United State’s Junior World Team after rolling to the 65 kg title at the UWW Junior National Championships this past weekend in Coralville, Iowa. Bartlett was one of 10 winners to make the Junior World freestyle team.
The Nittany Lion true freshman went 6-0 in the preliminary bracket to earn a spot in the best-of-three finals. He picked up five technical superiority victories and one fall on his way to the championship series. Bartlett then won two straight matches over Chance Lamer in the finals to win the 65 kg crown and earn a spot on the U.S. Junior National Team.
Bartlett went 8-3 as a true freshmen during Penn State’s abbreviated 2020-21 campaign this past year. He began the year at 141 but moved up a weight to 149 as the season wound down. Bartlett had two pins and a major and, like all Nittany Lions who competed this year, retains the year of eligibility.
