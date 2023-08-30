Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 83 49 .629 _
Tampa Bay 81 52 .609 2½
Toronto 72 61 .541 11½
Boston 69 64 .519 14½
New York 64 68 .485 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 69 64 .519 _
Cleveland 63 70 .474 6
Detroit 59 73 .447 9½
Chicago 52 81 .391 17
Kansas City 41 93 .306 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 75 57 .568 _
Texas 75 57 .568 _
Houston 76 58 .567 _
Los Angeles 63 70 .474 12½
Oakland 39 94 .293 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 86 45 .656 _
Philadelphia 74 58 .561 12½
Miami 66 66 .500 20½
Washington 62 71 .466 25
New York 60 73 .451 27
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 74 58 .561 _
Chicago 70 62 .530 4
Cincinnati 68 66 .507 7
Pittsburgh 60 73 .451 14½
St. Louis 57 76 .429 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 82 49 .626 _
San Francisco 69 63 .523 13½
Arizona 69 64 .519 14
San Diego 62 71 .466 21
Colorado 49 83 .371 33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 6
Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0
Houston 13, Boston 5
Seattle 7, Oakland 0
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
Washington 5, Toronto 4
Houston 6, Boston 2
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2
Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-7) at Baltimore (Gibson 13-7), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at Minnesota (Gray 7-6), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Neal 1-0) at Seattle (Miller 8-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-4) at Detroit (Wentz 2-10), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Reyes 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-1) at Kansas City (Zerpa 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 6, L.A. Angels 4
Texas 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 5, Kansas City 0
San Diego 4, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 14, Colorado 4
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 4
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7
Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2
Washington 5, Toronto 4
Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3
Atlanta 3, Colorado 1
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Hill 7-13) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-11) at Toronto (Bassitt 12-7), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 9-10), 3:45 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Reyes 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jackson 0-1) at Kansas City (Zerpa 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Vines 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 5-13), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-9), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-New York 28 7 .800 —
x-Connecticut 24 11 .686 4
Washington 17 18 .486 11
Atlanta 17 19 .472 11½
Chicago 15 21 .417 13½
Indiana 11 24 .314 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 30 6 .833 —
Dallas 19 16 .543 10½
Minnesota 17 19 .472 13
Los Angeles 15 20 .429 14½
Seattle 10 25 .286 19½
Phoenix 9 26 .257 20½
x-clinched playoff spot
Monday's Games
New York 94, Las Vegas 85
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 94, Phoenix 76
Washington 83, Minnesota 72
Chicago 76, Los Angeles 75
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.
Tennis
U.S. Open Glance
Men's Singles
First Round
Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 6-3, 1-0, ret.
Arthur Rinderknech, France, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Felipe Meligeni Alves, Brazil, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-4, 7-6 (11), 6-3.
Alexander Zverev (12), Germany, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Attila Balazs, Hungary, 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.
Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Ugo Humbert (29), France, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
Christopher O'Connell, Australia, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
Cameron Norrie (16), Britain, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Michael Mmoh, United States, def. Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.
Alex Michelsen, United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
Nicolas Jarry (23), Chile, def. Luca van Assche, France, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Arthur Fils, France, def. Tallon Griekspoor (24), Netherlands, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Constant Lestienne, France, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.
Yu Hsiou Hsu, Taiwan, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-3, ret.
Andy Murray, Britain, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-2, 7-5, 6-3.
Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Borna Coric (27), Croatia, 7-5, 7-5, 6-1.
Andrey Rublev (8), Russia, def. Arthur Cazaux, France, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-1.
John Isner, United States, def. Facundo Diaz Acosta, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Grigor Dimitrov (19), Bulgaria, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-7 (9), 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (9).
Jack Draper, Britain, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
Alex de Minaur (13), Australia, def. Timofey Skatov, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Daniel Evans (26), Britain, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 6-2, 7-5.
Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran, United States, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-4.
Yibing Wu, China, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-4.
Hubert Hurkacz (17), Poland, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-1.
Gael Monfils, France, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Jannik Sinner (6), Italy, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-3, 6-1, 6-1.
Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-2, 3-2, ret.
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (30), Argentina, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Women's Singles
First Round
Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-0.
Tamara Korpatsch, Germany, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.
Liudmila Samsonova (14), Russia, def. Claire Liu, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Marie Bouzkova (31), Czech Republic, def. Ashlyn Krueger, United States, 7-5, 6-4.
Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Ekaterina Alexandrova (22), Russia, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4.
Marketa Vondrousova (9), Czech Republic, def. Han Na-lae, South Korea, 6-3, 6-0.
Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 6-1.
Wang Yafan, China, def. Caroline Garcia (7), France, 6-4, 6-1.
Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-4.
Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-2.
Yanina Wickmayer, Belgium, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.
Elina Svitolina (26), Ukraine, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.
Clara Burel, France, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 0-6, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (8).
Peyton Stearns, United States, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-4.
Daria Kasatkina (13), Russia, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1).
Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Elsa Jacquemot, France, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.
Karolina Pliskova (25), Czech Republic, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, 6-1, 6-4.
Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Anastasia Potapova (27), Russia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, def. Fiona Crawley, United States, 6-2, 6-4.
Eva Lys, Germany, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-2, 6-1.
Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.
Sachia Vickery, United States, def. Donna Vekic (21), Croatia, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Greet Minnen, Belgium, def. Venus Williams, United States, 6-1, 6-1.
Zheng Qinwen (23), China, def. Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, 6-1, 6-0.
Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.
Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Barbora Krejcikova (12), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-3, 6-2.
