UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 7 Penn State’s kickoff time has been set for Saturday, Sept. 30 against Northwestern. The contest will kick off at noon and will be aired on the Big Ten Network.

This Saturday, the Nittany Lions welcome No. 24/22 Iowa to Beaver Stadium for the annual Penn State White Out. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on CBS.

