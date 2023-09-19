UNIVERSITY PARK – No. 7 Penn State’s kickoff time has been set for Saturday, Sept. 30 against Northwestern. The contest will kick off at noon and will be aired on the Big Ten Network.
This Saturday, the Nittany Lions welcome No. 24/22 Iowa to Beaver Stadium for the annual Penn State White Out. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on CBS.
Penn State is set to hold its 15th full-stadium Penn State White Out on Saturday. The tradition stretches back to a student section White Out in 2004. Penn State's first full-stadium White Out was against Notre Dame in 2007.
The Nittany Lions meet Iowa for the 32nd time in the series. Penn State holds a 17-14 advantage in the series. However, the teams are tied 11-11 as Big Ten foes. Fourteen of the previous 31 matchups have been decided by one-possession, including the last matchup as Penn State fell 23-20 in Iowa City. Penn State jumped out to a 17-3 lead but Iowa held PSU to three points in the second half and got a go-ahead 44-yard touchdown reception by Nico Ragaini with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter.
ABC will air an additional 10 'Monday Night Football' games because of writers and actors strikes
LOS ANGELES (AP) — ABC will be airing more “Monday Night Football” games than originally planned.
An additional 10 games originally set to appear only on ESPN will be simulcast on ABC. The additional games will be on network television because of the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.
The strikes, which have been going on for months, have delayed most of the upcoming fall television season.
When the NFL schedule was announced in May, ABC had four exclusive regular-season games — including Monday night's matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers — and five being part of an ESPN simulcast.
Last Monday's game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills averaged 22.6 million viewers on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. New York’s 22-16 overtime victory was the most-watched Monday night game since ESPN took over the package in 2006.
The move also means that ABC has a game all 18 weeks of the regular season along with simulcasts of two playoff games.
