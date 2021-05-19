WILLIAMSPORT – After becoming the first Lycoming College men’s basketball player to repeat as a first-team all-conference selection in 15 years, senior Darius Dangerfield became the first athlete at the school to repeat as the Most Outstanding Male Athlete in 47 years. Dangerfield shared the award this year with senior men’s soccer player Jared Moses.
Dangerfield is the fourth Warrior to earn Most Outstanding Male Athlete honors twice in a row, joining fellow men’s basketball players Rich Henninger, who did it in 1973-74, Ron Travis, 1966-67, and Louis Miorelli, 1960-61.
Dangerfield developed into the heart of the Lycoming College men’s basketball team during his junior year, when he averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 assists per game to lead the Warriors to one of the most surprising conference titles in program history, helping him earn his first Most Outstanding Male Athlete award.
This year, the basketball season was cut down to just eight scheduled games during February and March to allow the MAC to try its best to sidestep the pandemic. The shortened season likely cut down on chances for milestones from Dangerfield like 1,000 points, but it was a season with a championship game at the end of it.
When the season came to an end, Darius earned his second straight first-team all-conference honors, becoming the first men’s basketball player to accomplish that in 15 years.
He finished his career with 916 points, 301 assists, which is fifth in school history, 225 rebounds and 109 steals in 87 games.
A two-time all-region selection that scored as many goals as the team allowed while he was on the field this spring, senior Jared Moses became the fourth men’s soccer player to earn the Most Outstanding Male Athlete Award, joining 2018 winner Sinclair Tueno, 1994 winner Pat Doody and 1963 winner Gerdi Kelsey.
Moses’ position on the men’s soccer team is one that doesn’t necessarily draw attention to itself. When a defensive midfielder has the ball, he is supposed to calm play and set up the offense by getting the ball downfield and at the feet of other midfielders.
In his first three years, he had four assists and took just 32 shots. His value, though, in making plays to get balls from defenders, dribbling through defenders and making crisp passes, was enormous.
It wasn’t a surprise at the end of his sophomore year that the was named First Team All-MAC Freedom and Second Team All-Region while leading the team to an at-large berth in the NCAA Division III Championship. He repeated those honors the next year.
Throughout his career, he was a part of 35 shutouts in 67 games. He helped Lycoming to the 2017 MAC Commonwealth Championship and he appeared in two NCAA Division III Championships. The Warriors also advanced to a conference final all three years they could.
Moses is headed to Derby University to complete his MBA and he will play in England’s first-tier of semi-pro leagues while there for coach John McCarthy.
Penn State-Auburn slated for 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State’s Sept. 18 contest vs. Auburn in Beaver Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, it was announced on Tuesday.
The Nittany Lions will be making their 191st all-time appearance on ABC and 356th appearance on the ESPN family of networks. PennState owns a 110-78-1 all-time record in games broadcasted by ABC.
This will mark the 22nd consecutive season Penn State has played at least one regular season night game. Penn State has made 418 appearances on national television networks since 1966 with 308 of its last 310 games being on TV, including every game in the last 17 seasons.
Penn State is 1-1 all-time against Auburn with both matchups coming in bowl games.
The Nittany Lions earned a 43-14 victory over the Tigers in the 1996 Outback Bowl while Auburn took the 2003 Capital One Bowl by a score of 13-9.
Auburn will be the first SEC opponent to visit Beaver Stadium since Alabama in 2011.
World of Outlaws stars aim to shutout PA locals at PortRoyal Speedway
PORT ROYAL – As the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars exits Pennsylvania with all of the PA Posse’s riches, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models enters with the same intentions.
The Late Models return to Port Royal Speedway, on May 21-22 ,for the first time since 2019 and the famed half-mile track will look a touch different to fans and teams. The track completed several renovations last year and has more to come, according to Promoter Steve O’Neal.
A new wider tunnel was constructed under the first turn for fans to easily get to and from the infield, there’s blacktop throughout the pit area, a large pit grandstand was added by Turn 4, infield buildings were lowered for better viewing, a new gate was installed on the backstretch and the front stretch was widened by 10-feet.
Three-time defending champion Brandon Sheppard and Chris Madden enter the weekend with the momentum of milestone wins at Mississippi Thunder Speedway. Sheppard earned his 70th career Series win – also his first of the year – and Madden earned his 30th career win. Sheppard is currently the only full-time Outlaw with a Series win at Port Royal – in 2017.
Also representing the Outlaws will drivers like be Sinking Spring native Kyle Stricker, who is the leading rookie contender with two wins, Ricky Weiss, who finished second at Port Royal in 2019, Cade Dillard, who won at Boone Speedway in April, Tyler Bruening, Ryan Gustin and Boom Briggs, of Bear Lake.
Leading the charge for the Pennsylvania drivers will be Mason Zeigler, of Chalk Hill, who won the last World of Outlaws event at Port Royal in 2019 – his lone Series
victory. He has one track event win at the speedway this year, as well. Other Pa. stars to potentially be on the look out for are drivers like current Port Royal
Speedway Super Late Model points leaderRoss Robinson, Dylan Yoder, Jeff Rine, Trevor Feathers and more.
Fellow Pennsylvania resident and part-time Outlaw competitor Rick Eckert, the 2011 Series champion of York, will look to spoil the party and sweep the weekend himself.
He won a track event at Port Royal at the beginning of May, also.
Friday’s Huey Wilcox on Memorial (May 21) will pay $10,000 to the winner and
Saturday’s Billy Vacek Memorial (May 22) will award the winner$15,000.
Along with hosting the World of Outlaws Late Model’s firsttrip to Pennsylvania in
2021, Port Royal Speedway will also host the World ofOutlaws Sprint Car’s final trip
to the Keystone State on Oct. 8-9 for theNittany Showdown – playing a key role in
the Sprint Car championship battle. Itwill be the final chance in 2021 for the
Outlaws to shut out the PA Posse andleave the state with all the riches.
