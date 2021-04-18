A quick glance at some of the local graduates faring well at the next level. The Standard-Journal will continue to look at locals at the next level throughout the season. If there’s someone we should be made aware of, let us know at sports@standard-journal.com.
Tanner Walter
Lock Haven freshman, and Milton graduate, Tanner Walter set a meet record in the 3,000 (8:53.71), taking first at the East Stroudsburg All-American Meet.
Malayna Rowe
Shippensburg’s Malayna Rowe, a Mifflinburg graduate and redshirt sophomore, scored a personal-best in the 400 hurdles (1:06.75) Thursday at the Midweek Collegiate Invitational at Shippensburg. The mark ranks her fourth in the PSAC.
Leah Bergey
Lancaster Bible College’s Leah Bergey, a Milton graduate, won the 100 hurdles (15.83), the 400 hurdles (1:10.80) and the high jump (4-9.5) at the Immaculata Invitational Wednesday at Immaculata University.
Bergey won the 400 hurdles (1:09.86) at last weekend’s Eastern Shore Challenge at Salisbury University, Md. She was second in the 100 hurdles (15.68), losing only to a DI runner from Delaware State, and fourth in the high jump.
Keefer Goodspeed
Susquehanna junior and Warrior Run graduate Keefer Goodspeed took second in the pole vault (4.1 meters) at Saturday’s River Hawk Classic.
Trey Baughman
A junior at Lancaster Bible College, Meadowbrook grad Trey Baughman took second in the high jump when he cleared 6-6 at the Eastern Shore Challenge last weekend at Salisbury University, Md.
Madison Waltman
Warrior Run graduate Madison Waltman, a freshman at Lock Haven, scattered seven hits and struck out four as the Bald Eagles took game two, 3-2, of a doubleheader Saturday from Shepherd at Lock Haven.
Hunter Confair
Warrior Run graduate Hunter Confair took 17th (4:29.30) in the 1,500 Saturday at the East Stroudsburg All-American meet. Confair was also part of the Bald Eagles’ 4x400 relay which placed fifth.
Delaynee McLeod
Meadowbrook Christian graduate Delaynee McLeod, a freshman at Susquehanna, finished third in the javelin (29.45 meters) at Saturday’s River Hawk Classic.
Cross country
Lycoming senior Maverick Stenger, a Mifflinburg grad, took sixth in the 5K (19:41.57) to lead the Warriors. Junior Brandon Gates, a Warrior Run grad, was 14th in the 1,500 (5:00.73).
Lycoming sophomore Mariah Rovenolt, a Warrior Run graduate, took 11th (28:38.87) in cross country action Saturday at the Misericordia Twilight Meet.
