LEWISBURG — Just two days after suffering its first loss of the season, Lewisburg's boys soccer team was back on the pitch Monday to face a quality Williamsport side in a Heartland-I contest.
The Green Dragons have put that loss in their rearview mirror as they beat the Millionaires 4-0 on Senior Night at Lewisburg Area High School.
Alfred Romano, who was honored on the night along with eight of his senior classmates, scored twice in the first half and then added an assist on an insurance goal in the second half as Lewisburg (11-1-1, 8-0 HAC-I) rolled to the bounce-back victory.
"We knew that Williamsport has a good defense, and that we would have to work for the win," Romano said of his and his teammates' mindset entering the game. "We did (work for the win), and we took care of business, and now our eyes are on the next game."
The win was especially satisfying for Lewisburg head coach Ben Kettlewell.
Without any time spent with his players between the 1-0 loss to State College on Saturday and Monday's warm-ups, the Green Dragons recovered nicely to get a solid victory over Williamsport (8-5, 2-3).
"Monday games are always kind of tough, because you really don't see the guys on Sunday. But we came out and we put a couple away early, which kind of helped us to relax a little bit," said Kettlewell.
"Williamsport is a good team, and they didn't let us have anything easy. We were attacking (early), but we got a little comfortable and we came out (in the second half) kind of flat, but we kept the pressure on and got two more (goals)."
Romano's first goal, scored off a nice through ball from Noah Pawling, came 13:54 into the game. Romano went 1-on-1 with Williamsport goalkeeper Sam Radulski, and when the Millionaire slid to make the stop, Romano was able to slide the ball under Radulski and it slowly rolled into the goal for a 1-0 lead.
Five and half minutes later Romano scored off a rebound to make it 2-0. Cohen Hoover had the initial shot on goal, but Radulski turned the shot away and the ball bounced back to Romano for the punch-in.
"Taking a 2-0 lead into the half was big, because Williamsport is pretty good and we knew if we got two early goals in, which we did, then at halftime we would be able to chill," said Romano.
But there was no chilling for the Green Dragons in the second half.
Pawling built Lewisburg's lead to 3-0 with 14:41 remaining when he scored off a loose ball in front of the goal.
Freshman Viktor Permyashkin, who represents the future of the Green Dragons' program, later scored off a Romano assist with 9 minutes left to make the score 4-0.
"We were making runs there a couple other times, but (Radulski) kind of held onto the ball," said Kettlewell. "So, the two rebounds he gave up we were able to be there (to capitalize)."
Now, Kettlewell and his players have their sights set on another nonleague foe - Camp Hill - which the Green Dragons will host at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
"(This win) says that the boys know we got to keep going and we got to keep fighting, and kind of put games behind us, because it's always what's going to happen next," said Kettlewell. "Hopefully, the boys can enjoy senior night here, but then kind of put this one behind us because we have Camp Hill on Thursday, which is no easy task."
Lewisburg 4, Williamsport 0
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Noah Pawling, 26:06.
Lew-Romano, assist Cohen Hoover, 20:36.
Lew-Pawling, unassisted, 15:00.
Lew-Viktor Permyashkin, assist Romano, 9:00.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-2; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 5-0; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 2; Williamsport (Sam Radulski), 8.
