LEWISBURG — Just two days after suffering its first loss of the season, Lewisburg's boys soccer team was back on the pitch Monday to face a quality Williamsport side in a Heartland-I contest.

The Green Dragons have put that loss in their rearview mirror as they beat the Millionaires 4-0 on Senior Night at Lewisburg Area High School.

