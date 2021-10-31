Boys soccer
Class A quarterfinals
No. 1 Northumberland Christian 4, No. 8 Muncy 1; Northumberland Christian advaces to meet East Juniata Tuesday at Central Columbia.
No. 5 E. Juniata 4, No. 4 Millville 0; E. Juniata advances to meet Northumberland Christian Tuesday at Central Columbia.
No. 7 Northeast Bradford 4, No. 2 Juniata Christian 3; NE Bradford advances to meet Southern Columbia Tuesday at Danville.
No. 3 Benton 5, No. 13 E. Juniata 0; Benton advances to meet NE Bradford on Tuesday at Central Columbia.
Class 2A quarterfinals
No. 1 Lewisburg 6, No. 9 Loyalsock 0; Lewisburg advances to meet South Williamsport Tuesday at Loyalsock.
No. 5 South Williamsport 2, No. 4 Warrior Run 1 (OT); South advances to meet No. 1 Lewisburg Tuesday at Loyalsock.
No. 2 Midd-West 4, No. 7 Central Columbia 0; Midd-West advances to meet Milton Tuesday at Central Columbia.
No. 3 Milton 5, No. 6 Wellsboro 1; Milton advances to meet Midd-West Tuesday at Central Columbia.
Class 3A semifinals
No. 1 Danville 3, No. 4 Mifflinburg 0; Danville advances to meet Selinsgrove Wedensday at Midd-West.
No. 2 Selinsgrove 7, No. 3 Athens 0; Selinsgrove advances to meet Danville Wednesday at Midd-West.
Girls soccer
Class A quarterfinals
No. 1 South Williamsport 7, No. 9 Northeast Bradford 0; South advances to meet Benton Tuesday at Loyalsock.
No. 3 Benton 5, No. 13 E. Juniata 0; Benton advances to South Williamsport on Tuesday.
No. 2 Mount Carmel 4, No. 10 Line Mountain 1; Mount Carmel advances to meet Southern Columbia Tuesday at Danville.
No. 3 Southern Columbia 5, No. 6 Benton 0; Southern advances to meet Mount Carmel Tuesday at Danville.
Class 2A quarterfinals
No. 1 Central Columbia 3, No. 8 Lewisburg 1; Central advances to meet Bloomsburg Monday at Loyalsock.
No. 4 Bloomsburg 7, No. 5 Troy 0; Bloomsburg advances to meet Central Columbia Monday at Loyalsock.
No. 2 Montoursville 6, No. 7 Shamokin 0; Montoursvile advances to meet Milton Monday at Loyalsock.
No. 3 Milton 3, No. 6 Hughesville 1; Milton advances to meet Montoursday Monday at Loyalsock.
Class 3A semifinals
No. 1 Mifflinburg 8, No. 4 Athens 0; Mifflinburg advances to meet Selinsgrove Wednesday at Midd-West.
No. 3 Selinsgrove 1, No. 2 Shikellamy 1 (5-4 PKs); Selinsgrove advances to meet Mifflinburg Wednesday at Midd-West.
