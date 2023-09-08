ALMEDIA — Haley Bull scored twice to lead Central Columbia to a 3-0 nonleague win over Lewisburg Thursday at Blue Jays Stadium.
Lewisburg (2-2) was limited to just two shots in the game, and the Green Dragons also trailed Central (4-1) in corner kicks, 12-1.
Mckenna Meadows made six saves for Lewisburg after she faced a total of 18 shots from the Blue Jays, who also got a goal from Kayla Keefer.
Lewisburg next hosts Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed by rain. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Danville at Warrior Run, postponed to 7 p.m. Oct. 19
Selinsgrove at Lewisburg, postponed to TBA
Mifflinburg at Loyalsock, postponed to TBA
Montoursville at Lewisburg, postponed to TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.