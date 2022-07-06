Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 58 23 .716 _ Boston 45 36 .556 13 Tampa Bay 44 37 .543 14 Toronto 44 37 .543 14 Baltimore 38 44 .463 20½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 46 37 .554 _ Cleveland 40 39 .506 4 Chicago 38 40 .487 5½ Detroit 33 47 .413 11½ Kansas City 29 50 .367 15
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 53 27 .663 _ Seattle 41 42 .494 13½ Texas 37 42 .468 15½ Los Angeles 37 45 .451 17 Oakland 27 55 .329 27 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 50 31 .617 _ Atlanta 48 34 .585 2½ Philadelphia 43 38 .531 7 Miami 39 40 .494 10 Washington 29 54 .349 22
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 36 .566 _ St. Louis 44 39 .530 3 Pittsburgh 33 47 .413 12½ Chicago 33 48 .407 13 Cincinnati 28 52 .350 17½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 50 29 .633 _ San Diego 47 36 .566 5 San Francisco 40 38 .513 9½ Arizona 36 44 .450 14½ Colorado 35 45 .438 15½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0 Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings Houston 7, Kansas City 6 Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game Seattle 8, San Diego 2 Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings Oakland 5, Toronto 1
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2 Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1 Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2 Detroit 11, Cleveland 4 Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4 Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings Houston 9, Kansas City 7 Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 2:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 3:37 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings Arizona 8, San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4 Seattle 8, San Diego 2 Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2 Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1 Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0 Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2 Philadelphia 11, Washington 0 Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1 Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3 San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 7:20 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Ureña 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
BasketballNBA Summer League GlanceCalifornia ClassicAt San FranciscoSaturday, July 2
L.A. Lakers 100, Miami 66 Sacramento 86, Golden State 68
Sunday, July 3
Sacramento 81, Miami 64 L.A. Lakers 100, Golden State 77
Tuesday, July 5
Miami Heat 94, Golden State 70 Sacramento 87, L.A. Lakers 75 Salt Lake City Summer League
At Salt Lake CityTuesday, July 5
Memphis 103, Philadelphia 99 Oklahoma City 98, Utah 77
Wednesday, July 6
Memphis vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Utah, 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Memphis vs. Utah, 8 p.m.
NBA 2k23 Summer LeagueAt Las VegasThursday, July 7
Houston vs. Orlando, 10 p.m. Portland vs. Detroit, 11:59 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Dallas vs. Chicago, 4 p.m. San Antonio vs. Cleveland, 5 p.m. Charlotte vs. Indiana, 6 p.m. Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Golden State vs. New York, 8 p.m. Denver vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m. Phoenix vs. L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Orlando vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m. Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m. Detroit vs. Washington, 6 p.m. Atlanta vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 8 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Memphis, 9:30 p.m. New Orleans vs. Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Indiana vs. Sacramento, 3 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn, 3:30 p.m. Chicago vs. New York, 5 p.m. Washington vs. Phoenix, 5:30 p.m. Denver vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. Golden State vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota vs. Memphis, 9 p.m. Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, July 11
New Orleans vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m. Houston vs. San Antonio, 7 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Boston, 8 p.m. Orlando vs. Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. Dallas vs. Utah, 10 p.m. New York vs. Portland, 11 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
Chicago vs. Toronto, 5 p.m. Memphis vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m. Atlanta vs. Miami, 7 p.m. Boston vs. Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Detroit vs. Indiana, 9 p.m. Phoenix vs. Dallas, 10:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. LA Clippers, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. Cleveland vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m. Washington vs. New Orleans, 6 p.m. Toronto vs. Utah, 7 p.m. Sacramento vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Miami vs. Philadelphia, 9 p.m. Denver vs. LA Clippers, 10 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
Memphis vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m. Cleveland vs. Detroit, 5:30 p.m. Chicago vs. Charlotte, 6 p.m. New York vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Portland vs. Houston, 9:30 p.m. Brooklyn vs. Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Friday, July 15
LA Clippers vs. Utah, 5 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Denver, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City vs. Golden State, 7 p.m. Sacramento vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m. Indiana vs. Washington, 9 p.m. Miami vs. Toronto, 10 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans, 11 p.m.
WNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Chicago 15 5 .750 — Connecticut 14 8 .636 2 Washington 13 10 .565 3½ Atlanta 10 11 .476 5½ New York 8 12 .400 7 Indiana 5 18 .217 11½
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 6 .714 — Seattle 14 8 .636 1½ Los Angeles 10 11 .476 5 Dallas 10 12 .455 5½ Phoenix 9 14 .391 7 Minnesota 7 15 .318 8½ ___
Monday’s Games
Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 95, Indiana 73 Dallas 82, Connecticut 71
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m. New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
