NEWTOWN SQUARE — A potential game-tying run in the top of the sixth inning by Mifflinburg was waved off, and Back Mountain National held on for a 2-1 victory in a first-round game of the Little League Baseball PA State Tournament at Newtown-Edgmont Little League.

Brennen Snyder hit a two-out double to plate Hayden Showalter, who helped keep the game alive with a bunt base hit, and his head-first slide across home plate scored what seemed to be the tying run.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.