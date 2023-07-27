NEWTOWN SQUARE — A potential game-tying run in the top of the sixth inning by Mifflinburg was waved off, and Back Mountain National held on for a 2-1 victory in a first-round game of the Little League Baseball PA State Tournament at Newtown-Edgmont Little League.
Brennen Snyder hit a two-out double to plate Hayden Showalter, who helped keep the game alive with a bunt base hit, and his head-first slide across home plate scored what seemed to be the tying run.
However, a head-first slide into any base is illegal in Little League Baseball (unless sliding back to a base), and Back Mountain National handed Mifflinburg its first loss of the postseason.
The loss drops Mifflinburg into the elimination bracket where the team will face the loser of Wednesday’s late game between West Point and Media at 1 p.m. today.
“We played great — both pitching and defensively — and we got a hit at the end. We thought we had tied the game up, but it was called an out,” said Mifflinburg manager Chris Snyder. “The biggest thing they can take away from this game is that the boys are not done. Their journey isn’t over yet, and hopefully we can continue that journey (today).”
Mifflinburg started the game well. Andrew Yerger got an infield single with two outs to score Brennen Snyder, who reached base with a walk after Hayden Showalter led off the inning with a bunt base hit.
Back Mountain National pulled ahead in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run by Trever Cunningham.
But that would be it for both teams through the remaining five innings.
“I felt we were a little tight. You could definitely tell the game might have been a little intimidating for the boys, and we weren’t as loose as we normally are,” said Chris Snyder. “We got off to a good start, but then the bats wouldn’t wake up and we couldn’t get the bats going.”
A big reason for Mifflinburg’s scoreless drought was due to the game Back Mountain pitcher Gavin Bayer threw.
Bayer went the distance to get the win. He struck out 11, walked three, and gave just the one run off seven hits.
“He threw really well, but he didn’t throw anything that we shouldn’t have been able to hit,” said Chris Snyder. “I think the boys were so nervous (Wednesday), and I think that had more to do with it than anything.”
Mifflinburg got something going against Bayer in the fourth when the team loaded the bases with two outs.
Collin Brandt singled, and Lukas Shaffer and Yerger both walked to load them up, but Bayer got Vaughn Yoder to strike out to end the threat.
“Unlike in previous games, we had the bases loaded but we couldn’t get the big hit when we needed one,” said Chris Snyder. “It was a little different than what we have been doing (throughout the tournament). We got some runners on, and we had a few walks and some nice hits, but we didn’t get what we needed in the other at-bats.
“We tell the boys we want them to be aggressive. We don’t want them to watch too many good pitches go past them,” added Mifflinburg’s manager. “We just weren’t connecting. I don’t know if we were pulling up and not keeping our heads down, but we hit our best when we are aggressive.”
On the opposing mound for Mifflinburg, Brennen Snyder and Brandt combined for seven strikeouts and just the two earned runs off four hits. The offense, however, didn’t do the hurlers any favors.
“We pitched great, even though we lost. Brennen and Collin gave up just the four hits and they were fabulous, although (Brennen) gave up the two-run homer,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “It was just one of those days we weren’t hitting.”
Now Mifflinburg is one loss away from seeing its season come to an end, but Chris Snyder doesn’t see that happening this afternoon.
“I think they will bounce back. I think the initial shock of game 1 is over. I’m hoping they will get right down to playing baseball (their way) again. And if we’re going down, we’re going down swinging,” he said.
“West Point and Media both put the bat on the ball. They have good defenses, good starting pitching, and it should be a good game today.”
Little League Baseball PA State Tournament
at Newtown-Edgmont Little League
Back Mountain 2, Mifflinburg 1
Mifflinburg 100 000 – 1-7-1
Back Mountain 200 00x – 2-4-0
Brennen Snyder, Collin Brandt (3) and Lukas Shaffer. Gavin Bayer and Carter Samanas.
WP: Bayer. LP: Snyder.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Hayden Showalter, 2-for-3; Snyder, 1-for-2, double, walk, run scored; Brandt, 2-for-2; Shaffer, Walk; Andrew Yerger, 1-for-1, walk, RBI; Jaxson Kaskie, 1-for-2.
Top Back Mountain hitters: Jack Oliver, 1-for-2, run scored; Trever Cunningham, 1-for-2, HR (1st, 1 on), 2 RBI, run; Samanas, walk; John Comitz, 1-for-2; George Rolland, 1-for-2; Thomas Fostock, walk.
