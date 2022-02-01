National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 19 .620 — Brooklyn 29 20 .592 1½ Toronto 25 23 .521 5 Boston 27 25 .519 5 New York 24 27 .471 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 32 19 .627 — Charlotte 28 23 .549 4 Atlanta 24 26 .480 7½ Washington 23 26 .469 8 Orlando 11 40 .216 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 31 18 .633 — Cleveland 31 20 .608 1 Milwaukee 31 21 .596 1½ Indiana 19 33 .365 13½ Detroit 12 37 .245 19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 35 18 .660 — Dallas 29 22 .569 5 San Antonio 19 32 .373 15 New Orleans 18 32 .360 15½ Houston 14 36 .280 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 30 21 .588 — Denver 28 21 .571 1 Minnesota 25 25 .500 4½ Portland 21 30 .412 9 Oklahoma City 15 34 .306 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 40 9 .816 — Golden State 38 13 .745 3 L.A. Clippers 26 27 .491 16 L.A. Lakers 24 27 .471 17 Sacramento 18 34 .346 23½
Monday’s Games
Indiana 122, L.A. Clippers 116 Cleveland 93, New Orleans 90 Philadelphia 122, Memphis 119, OT Boston 122, Miami 92 Toronto 106, Atlanta 100 New York 116, Sacramento 96 Oklahoma City 98, Portland 81 Golden State 122, Houston 108
Tuesday’s Games
New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Denver at Utah, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 46 32 9 5 69 192 134 Tampa Bay 45 29 10 6 64 154 128 Toronto 41 28 10 3 59 146 111 Boston 42 25 14 3 53 128 118 Detroit 46 20 20 6 46 127 157 Buffalo 44 14 23 7 35 115 152 Ottawa 39 14 21 4 32 109 132 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 N.Y. Rangers 46 29 13 4 62 140 120 Pittsburgh 45 27 11 7 61 151 120 Washington 45 24 12 9 57 145 122 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 N.Y. Islanders 37 15 16 6 36 89 101 Philadelphia 44 14 22 8 36 110 151 New Jersey 44 15 24 5 35 125 156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 43 32 8 3 67 181 126 Nashville 45 27 14 4 58 140 123 Minnesota 40 27 10 3 57 156 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 42 23 17 2 48 126 127 Winnipeg 41 18 16 7 43 119 125 Chicago 45 16 22 7 39 112 151 Arizona 43 10 29 4 24 94 163
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 45 26 16 3 55 153 135 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Los Angeles 46 23 16 7 53 131 127 Calgary 40 21 13 6 48 128 99 Edmonton 41 22 16 3 47 137 135 San Jose 45 22 20 3 47 124 139 Vancouver 45 20 19 6 46 113 122 Seattle 44 14 26 4 32 116 156 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Florida 8, Columbus 4 Vancouver 3, Chicago 1 Detroit 2, Anaheim 1, OT Toronto 6, New Jersey 4 Ottawa 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m. Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Cabrini 70, Immaculata 68 Colgate 72, Lafayette 61 College of NJ 63, Tcnj Lions 61 Framingham St. 68, Fitchburg St. 60 Franciscan 86, St. Vincent 66 Hartford 78, Maine 66 Holy Cross 75, Boston U. 70 Kean 76, Ramapo 71 Md.-Eastern Shore 79, Morgan St. 72 New England Coll. 104, Lesley 52 Penn St. 90, Iowa 86, 2OT Rowan 96, William Paterson 72 Rutgers-Newark 67, Rutgers-Camden 33 Stockton 90, Montclair St. 78 Susquehanna 81, Juniata 38 Vermont 73, Albany (NY) 61
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 67, Bethune-Cookman 52 Auburn-Montgomery 68, Mississippi College 60 Austin Peay 68, SIU-Edwardsville 63, 2OT Clark Atlanta 86, Allen 76 Columbus St. 78, Albany St. (Ga.) 75 Fayetteville St. 59, Lincoln (Pa.) 52 Florida A&M 66, Alabama St. 65 Fort Valley St. 61, Benedict 58 Grambling St. 80, Alcorn St. 73 Greensboro 64, Methodist 55 Liberty 65, Kennesaw St. 50 Mary Washington 81, Pfeiffer 66 Mercer 67, Wofford 62 Miles 53, Lane 45 Morehead St. 70, Tennessee Tech 56 NC Central 70, Norfolk St. 67 SC State 58, Howard 55 Southern U. 75, Jackson St. 64 UNC-Wilmington 70, Drexel 63
MIDWEST
Cedarville 89, Findlay 57 Detroit 96, Michigan-Dearborn 51 Duke 57, Notre Dame 43 Lake Superior St. 74, Davenport 67 North Central College 90, North Park 59 S. Dakota St. 70, North Dakota 64 Spring Hill 80, Central St. (Ohio) 76 UMKC 83, W. Illinois 75
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 81, West Virginia 77 Hardin-Simmons 85, McMurry 79 TCU 72, Oklahoma 63
FAR WEST
La Verne 74, Caltech Beavers 59 Portland St. 79, N. Colorado 76 S. Utah 78, N. Arizona 66 San Diego St. 72, New Mexico 47 Santa Clara 81, Pacific 59 W. Washington 93, Alaska-Anchorage 91, OT Weber St. 90, E. Washington 84 Wyoming 84, Colorado St. 78, OT
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Albany (NY) 52, Binghamton 41 Army 78, Immaculata 41 Morgan St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 58, Bethune-Cookman 38 Alabama St. 73, Florida A&M 57 Grambling St. 65, Alcorn St. 41 Howard 67, SC State 59 Jackson St. 66, Southern U. 58 NC A&T 76, Campbell 61 Tennessee 86, Arkansas 83, OT Tennessee St. 77, Morehead St. 60 Tennessee Tech 67, UT Martin 56 UCF 64, Temple 55
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 89, SIU-Edwardsville 65 Michigan 65, Indiana 50 N. Illinois 61, W. Michigan 47 Ohio St. 92, Iowa 88 UMKC 74, W. Illinois 66 FAR WEST N. Colorado 61, N. Arizona 49 New Mexico St. 63, Texas Rio Grande Valley 51 Pacific 74, Santa Clara 69 Pepperdine 70, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 65, OT S. Utah 77, Portland St. 53 Stephen F. Austin 61, Grand Canyon 43
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tim Federowicz manager, Brad Marcelino hitting coach, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Zach Vincej fourth coach for Tacoma (Triple-A West).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OFs Jose Alpuria, Gabriel Araujo, Cesar Bonalde and Andy Encarnacion, RHPs Jeffrey Amparo, Abel Fuerte, Cesar Jimenz and Moises Lira, Cs Alberto Barriga, Jose Colmenarez, Omar Moya and Alejandro Rios and INFs Albert Carpio, Abdias De La Cruz, Diego Gonzalez, Jansel Luis, Yearld Nin, Ruben Santana and Cristofer Torin.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named James Campen offensive line coach. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad injured reserve. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed T Alfredo Gutierrez, RB Josh Hokit, WRs Connor Wedington and Austin Mack, DL Chris Slayton, LB Curtis Robinson and TE Tanner Hudson to reserve/future contracts. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed P Sterling Hofrichter, OT Jonathan Hubbard and WRs Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith and Austin Watkins to reserve/future contracts. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Drew Wolitarsky on a two-year contract extension. Agreed to terms with C Michael Couture on a one-year contract extension.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned F Luke Witkkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Austin Strand and D Christian Wolanin on the taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Agreed to terms with F Jordan Greenway on a three-year contract. Reassigned G Andrew Hammond and F Kyle Rau to Iowa (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Promoted F Mark Kastelic and D Lassi Thomson to the active roster. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed G Micahel DiPietro on the taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Lucas Johansen from Hershey (AHL) to the taxi squad.
Minor League Hockey
East Coast Hockey League
ATLANTA GLADIATORS— Released F Aaron Ryback. Signed F Sanghoon Shin. Placed D Malcolm Hayes on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 29. FLORIDA EVERBLADES— Traded D Jake Kearly to Allen. FORT WAYNE KOMETS— Released G Zachary Bouthillier. Traded D Chays Ruddy to Kansas City. IOWA HEARTLANDERS— Released G Jack Berry. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN— Released G Stephen Mundinger. Reassigned G Charles Williams from loan to Rochester. Placed G Justin Kapelmaster and F Luke Lynch on injured reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS— Released F Justin Portillo. Reinstated Gs Ryan Galt and Nick Pastujov from injured reserve. Placed Ds Tommy Muck and Marcus Crawford on injured reserve. Traded D Willie Corrin to Fort Wayne. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS— Released F/D Brett Menton, F Matthew Hobbs and D Zane Schartz. ReinStated D Tristan Pomerleau from injured reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS— Reassigned F Tristin Langan from loan to Manitoba. RAPID CITY RUSH — Reassigned D Quinn Wichers and F Max Coatta from loan to Tucson. Placed F Garrett Klotz on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 28. READING ROYALS — Reassigned G Tristan Cote-Cazenave from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Reinstated D Mike Chen from injured reserve. Placed D Garret Cockerill on injured reserve. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Assigned G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids by Detroit. Released G Kade Phipps as EBUG.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred D George Bello to Arminia Bielefeld (German Bundesliga). COLORADO RAPIDS — Transferred D to Arsenal FC (English Premier League).
National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed M Bri Visalli to a one-year contract. Announced the retirement of M Gabby Kessler. ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed G Anna Moorhouse to a two-year contract. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed G Nicole Barnhart to a one-year contract.
USL Championship
USL W LEAGUE — Announced the Long Island Rough Riders will join the league in 2022.
High school sports
From SaturdayWrestlingLewisburg 66, Bloomsburg 12
106: Jace Gessner (L) via forfeit. 113: Caden Michaels (L) via forfeit. 120: Quinton Bartlett (L) pinned Hank Nuss, 3:32. 126: Chase Long (B) via forfeit. 132: Derek Gessner (L) pinned Ashton Horan, 4:26. 138: Brady Cromley (L) pinned Robert Halye, 1:25. 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Josh Morales, 0:35. 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Jake Fogelsanger, 1:16. 160: Hagen Persun (L) via forfeit. 172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Jesse James, 3:00. 189: Nicholas Wharton (B) pinned Ahmaad Robinson, 0:51. 215: Zander Walter (L) pinned Blake Zeisloft, 4:18. 285: Graden Thomas (B) via forfeit.
Lewisburg 54 Greater Nanticoke 14
120: Quinton Bartlett (L) pinned Aiden Stewart, 1:44. 126: Chase Long (L) pinned Savannah Wisneski, 1:19. 132: Derek Gessner (L) via forfeit. 138: Brady Cromley (L) via forfeit. 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Aiden Jaskulski, 0:50. 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Brayden Emel, 0:34. 160: Hagen Persun (L) dec. John Kus, 7-0. 172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Joseph Krieger, 1:35. 189: Ahmaad Robinson (L) dec. Brandon Brojakowski, 10-5. 215: Sebastian Kryznewski dec. Zander Walter, 5-1. 285: John Pashinski (GN) via forfeit. 106: Jace Gessner (L) via forfeit. 113: Adam Shotwell (GN) tech fall Caden Michaels, 15-0.
Milton at Thomas Automotive Tournament, BedfordPigtails
113 — Tyler Stokes (M) pinned Haydyn Lamborn (Claysburg-Kimmel), 1:19 120 — Tyler Geiswite (M) pinned Paeden Logue (Northern Bedford), 2:42 138 — Mason Weyant (Chestnut Ridge) won by tech. fall over Quinn Keister (M), 15-0 3:34 138 — Jacob Brenneman (Northern Garrett, MD) pinned Connor McCaffrey (M), 0:14 145 — Mason Boltz (Tri Valley) pinned Alex DeHart (M), 2:43 152 — Aidan Keiser (M) pinned Colby Clark (Northern Garrett, MD), 1:12 160 — Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Thomas McDivitt (Huntingdon), 4:51 285 — Paul Rohland (M) dec. Justis Troutman (Tri Valley), 2-0
Championship Round 1
106 — Colton Frazier (North Star) pinned Noah Heimbach (M), 0:29 113 — Tyler Biesinger (Central) pinned Tyler Stokes, 2:34 120 — Tristen Hawkins (Conemaugh Township) won by tech. fall over Tyler Geiswite, 15-0 4:55 152 — Karter Rude (Athens) pinned Aidan Keiser, 0:25 160 — Alex Hoffman dec. Joel Hultz (Williamson), 6-1 285 — Nathan Rauch pinned Howard Brambley (Everett), 0:29 285 — Paul Rohland dec. Jake Beeman (Northern Garrett, MD), 4-1
Consolation Round 1
138 — Quinn Keister pinned Camryn Steinbuch (Bedford), 0:51 138 — Trey Talko (Penn Cambria) pinned Connor McCaffrey, 0:28 145 — Alex DeHart won by forfeit over Patron Plummer (Chestnut Ridge)
Consolation Round 2
113 — Tyler Stokes dec. Matthew Slotterback (North Schuylkill), 2-0 120 — Tyler Geiswite pinned Ethan Gill (Huntingdon), 1:44 138 — Samuel Albright (Chestnut Ridge) dec. Quinn Keister, 3-1 145 — Ryan Thomas (Conemaugh Township) pinned Alex DeHart, 1:46 152 — Aidan Keiser pinned Owen Villeneuve (Berlin Brothersvalley), 0:28
Consolation Round 3
106 — Noah Heimbach pinned Zach Burch (Bedford), 3:19 113 — Bryce Blake (Cambria Heights) maj. dec. Tyler Stokes, 10-1 120 — Aiden Mulheren (Ligonier Valley) dec. Tyler Geiswite, 12-11 152 — Aidan Keiser pinned Cayden Turner (North Star), 2:29
Championship Quarterfinals
160 — Ganon Smith (Newport) pinned Alex Hoffman, 4:29 285 — Nathan Rauch pinned Cooper Lingenfelter (Bedford), 3:40 285 — Kade Sottolano (Williamson) pinned Paul Rohland, 0:21
Consolation Round 4
106 — Hunter Jones (Cambria Heights) pinned Noah Heimbach, 1:37 152 — Caleb Springer (Greenville) pinned Aidan Keiser, 2:12 160 — Alex Hoffman dec. Austin Blackner (Conemaugh Township), 3-1 SV 285 — Joshua Nittinger (Athens) dec. Paul Rohland, 4-1
Championship Semifinals
285 — Kade Sottolano (Williamson) dec. Nathan Rauch, 2-0
Consolation Round 5
160 — Ethan Hemminger (Somerset) dec. Alex Hoffman, 7-2
Consolation Semifinals
285 — Nathan Rauch dec. Karter Quick (Central Cambria), 4-0
Seventh Place
160 — Alex Hoffman dec. Quentyn Riggleman (Chestnut Ridge), 3-2
Third Place
285 — Nathan Rauch pinned Gunner Singleton (Huntingdon), 2:46
Boys basketballLewisburg 75, Mifflinburg 66 (OT)Saturday at Mifflinburg
Lewisburg 18 14 8 19 16 — 75 Mifflinburg 18 8 9 24 7 — 66
Lewisburg (13-2) 75
Khshaun Akins 1 5-6 7; Jacob Hernandez 10 7-12 27; Joey Martin 5 6-8 17; Cam Michaels 4 3-4 12; Forrest Zelechoski 2 0-0 5; Jack Blough 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 2 1-1 5; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 22-31 75.
3-point goals:
Martin, Michaels, Zelechoski.
Mifflinburg (9-3) 66
Tyler Reigel 5 1-2 15; Cannon Griffith 5 11-12 23; Carter Breed 1 1-6 3; Ethan Bomgardner 7 1-2 15; Jarret Foster 2 1-1 6; Eli Troutman 2 0-0 4; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Ben Horning 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-23 66.
3-point goals:
Reigel 4, Griffith 2, Foster. JV: Lewisburg 47, Mifflinburg 16; Lewisburg: Landis 19, Sam Burrick 9; Mifflinburg: Hufnagle 7.
Other scores: Central Mountain 74, Milton 32Girls basketballWarrior Run 59, Montoursville 27Saturday at Warrior Run
Montoursville 9 2 8 8 — 27 Warrior Run 21 8 12 18 — 59
Montoursville (27)
Maya Neiman 0 0-0 0; Alaina Marchioni 4 0-0 10; Rose Bainbridge 0 0-0 0; Emma Wood 0 0-0 0; Kristen George 0 0-0 0; Shyanne Klemick 1 1-2 3; Nyla Kutney 3 0-0 7; Jill Stone 0 0-0 0; Valerie Badger 0 0-0 0; Maddie Labatch 1 0-1 2; Maddie Cohick 0 0-0 0; Sydnie Stone 1 0-0 3; Ashlynn Loe 0 0-0 0; Anna Baylor 0 2-4 2. Totals 10 3-7 27. 3-point goals: Marchioni 2, Stone, Kutney Warrior Run (59) Leah Grow 1 0-0 2; Alexis Hudson 6 0-2 16; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 3; Peyton Meehan 2 0-0 5; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 9 10-12 31; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 10-14 59.
3-point goals: Hudson 4, McKee 3, Wilkins, Meehan
