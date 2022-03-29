MIFFLINBURG - Jeff Kiss completely understands how critical it is to have influential seniors on his track and field squad — even if he doesn’t have that many of them.
Yet Mifflinburg’s first-year skipper is planning to take full advantage of what upperclassmen he does have, especially since a good number of the Wildcats are still trying to figure things out. They’re getting there, but …
“It’s even more critical for this year, because the juniors that are there are really only sophomores because their freshman year got cut out (in 2020 when COVID wiped out the season. “So, last year, as sophomores, that was really only their freshman year.
“It took a lot of growing pains having that “sophomore” class, (experiencing) their first time on the track. They did a lot of growing up in one year, but they still only have one year of track and field even though they’re juniors.”
While those juniors will get plenty of chances, they’ll be taking notes whenever seniors Makayla Weber and Peyton Yocum are clearing hurdles. They’ll also be plugged in when seniors Anna McClintock and Adelynn Schlegel have something to say.
“Toward the end of last year, you could see them starting to make some big jumps and, even though we haven’t had a meet yet, I’ve already seen some good things out of this junior class,” said Kiss, whose Wildcats opened March 29 with a road dual meet against Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division I hammer Williamsport.
“Those four seniors have the most experience and they’re going to help lead our squad. Even though we have 15 juniors, those seniors are really critical to helping those juniors come along and the younger kids.”
With Weber and Yocum returning in the hurdles — they finished one-three in the 300 hurdles at the District 4 Class 3A championship meet, while Weber wound up sixth in the 100 — the Wildcats should fare well in those races.
Weber also advanced to states, but did not place.
Weber and Yocum also figure into Mifflinburg’s relays, primarily the 4x400 yet also the 4x100. Junior Avery Metzger finished fifth in the 400 at districts, but she also could be a factor in the shorter relays. So could sophomore Ally Shaffer.
Middle distance/distance specialists such as juniors Ella Shuck, Maria Darrup and Marissa Allen, and sophomore Emma Hyder, will run the 800, 1600 and 3200. They’ll also be counted on to run legs on the Wildcats’ distance relay.
“We have a benefit,” Kiss said. “In all of our relays, we brought every single girl back.”
While pole vaulter Rebecca Reimer was the only Mifflinburg to score at districts and graduate, heavy competition is unfolding in the field events. Sophomore Liz Sheesley (jumps) and junior Meg Shively (throws) have experience.
“All of our coaches have said, ‘There’s a lot of times when you’ve got to take a step back, take it all in and as those things start to form together — as they did toward the end of last season and they’re starting to already — It’s going to change your line of thinking,’” said Kiss, whose program won just one dual meet in 2021.
“I think we’re going to be more competitive.”
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Head coach: Jeffrey Kiss (sprints/jumps).
Assistants: Tyler Maneval (distance); Katy Baker (hurdles); Jillian Mazurkevich (sprints); Jon Fetterolf (throws); Bradee Ruhl (throws); Brendan Stepp (distance).
Classification: 3A.
Roster
Seniors: Anna McClintock, Adelynn Schlegel, Grace Weber, Peyton Yocum.
Juniors: Marissa Allen, Taylor Beachy, Katrina Bennage, Jocelyn Bingaman, Maria Darrup, Sarah Herrera, Kendall Houtz, Lydia Knepp, Taylor Koch, Cassidy McClintock, Avery Metzger, Adelaide Miller, Meg Shively, Ella Shuck, Rebecca Straub.
Sophomores: Cailynn Blannard, Emma Hyder, Annika Klinefelter, Laine Martin, Ally Shaffer, Elizabeth Sheesley, Mackenzie Vasbinder.
Freshmen: Faith Barton, Olivia Derr, Kylee Gessner, Calleigh Hoy, Natalie Osborne, Jayda Tilghman, Makenna Walter, Kayla Winter-Lust, Sadie Zimmerman.
