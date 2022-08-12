LEWISBURG — If the preseason predictions are any indication, this could be a wild women’s soccer campaign in the Patriot League. The league office released the preseason poll and all-league teams on Thursday, and only four points separated the top three teams. Bucknell was the No. 2 choice in that logjam, just one point behind Navy and three in front of Boston University. In addition, two Bison earned preseason major awards, as senior Rylee Donaldson was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and sophomore Teresa Deda as the Preseason Midfielder of the Year.

The league’s head coaches and sports information directors tabbed Navy as the early favorite with seven first-place votes and 145 total points. Bucknell was next with 144 points and five top votes, followed by Boston University with 141 points and six first-place nods. The fourth-seeded Bison won the 2021 Patriot League title by defeating the third-seeded Mids on Deda’s golden goal in the semifinals followed by a 1-0 thriller over the top-seeded Terriers in the championship match.

