LEWISBURG — If the preseason predictions are any indication, this could be a wild women’s soccer campaign in the Patriot League. The league office released the preseason poll and all-league teams on Thursday, and only four points separated the top three teams. Bucknell was the No. 2 choice in that logjam, just one point behind Navy and three in front of Boston University. In addition, two Bison earned preseason major awards, as senior Rylee Donaldson was selected as the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and sophomore Teresa Deda as the Preseason Midfielder of the Year.
The league’s head coaches and sports information directors tabbed Navy as the early favorite with seven first-place votes and 145 total points. Bucknell was next with 144 points and five top votes, followed by Boston University with 141 points and six first-place nods. The fourth-seeded Bison won the 2021 Patriot League title by defeating the third-seeded Mids on Deda’s golden goal in the semifinals followed by a 1-0 thriller over the top-seeded Terriers in the championship match.
The two remaining first-place votes went to Loyola, which was picked fourth with 116 points. Rounding out the poll are Army (92), Lehigh (72), Colgate (71), Lafayette (47), American (38), and Holy Cross (21).
Donaldson and Deda were two of the catalysts in Bucknell’s championship run a year ago. Donaldson earned Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 after posting a league-high 10 goals. Seven of those tallies came against league opponents, and four of her goals were game-winners, including an overtime strike at Lehigh that clinched a top-four seed in the Patriot League Tournament.
Donaldson, who also scored against 12th-ranked West Virginia at Emmitt Field last season, was later named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region Second Team and to the Academic All-Patriot League Team.
Deda made an immediate impact as a central midfielder last fall, when she emerged as one of the Patriot League’s top newcomers. Just the sixth Bison freshman ever to earn First Team All-Patriot League honors, Deda also garnered Third Team All-North Region accolades.
Deda scored two goals, none bigger than her left-footed overtime strike from the top of the box to beat Navy in the Patriot League Tournament semifinals, and she also led the league and ranked 12th nationally with 12 assists. That was the second-highest assist total in team history and the most since 1994.
Donaldson and Deda were two of the 11 players selected to the Preseason All-Patriot League Team. Bucknell, Navy, Boston University, and Army all had two honorees, while American, Lehigh, and Loyola garnered one each.
Jenna Oldham of Boston University was picked as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, while Paige Sim of Loyola was named Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.
The Bison are underway in preseason training and will open the 2022 season at home against Saint Francis (Pa.) on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.
2022 Patriot League Preseason Award Winners
Player of the Year: Rylee Donaldson, Bucknell, Sr., F
Midfielder of the Year: Teresa Deda, Bucknell, So., M
Defensive Player of the Year: Jenna Oldham, Boston University, Gr., D
Goalkeeper of the Year: Paige Sim, Loyola Maryland, Sr., GK
2022 Patriot League Preseason All-League Team
Abby McNulty, Boston University, Jr., F
Rylee Donaldson, Bucknell, Sr., F
Alexa Riddle, Navy, So., F
Lauren Drysdale, Army West Point, Sr., M
Teresa Deda, Bucknell, So., M
Katie Herrmann, Navy, Jr., M
Asia Horne, American, Gr., D
Emma Richey, Army West Point, Sr., D
Jenna Oldham, Boston University, Gr., D
Erin Keefe, Lehigh, Gr., D
Paige Sim, Loyola Maryland, Sr., GK
2022 Patriot League Preseason Poll
Navy — 145 (7 first-place votes)
Boston University — 141 (6)
Loyola Maryland — 116 (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.