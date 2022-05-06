Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 _ Tampa Bay 16 10 .615 2½ Toronto 16 11 .593 3 Baltimore 10 16 .385 8½ Boston 10 16 .385 8½
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 11 .577 _ Cleveland 12 13 .480 2½ Chicago 11 13 .458 3 Kansas City 8 15 .348 5½ Detroit 8 16 .333 6
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Los Angeles 17 10 .630 _ Houston 15 11 .577 1½ Seattle 12 14 .462 4½ Texas 10 14 .417 5½ Oakland 10 15 .400 6 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 19 9 .679 _ Miami 12 13 .480 5½ Atlanta 12 15 .444 6½ Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7 Washington 9 18 .333 9½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 8 .692 _ St. Louis 15 10 .600 2½ Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 7 Chicago 9 15 .375 8 Cincinnati 3 22 .120 14½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 _ San Diego 17 9 .654 ½ Colorado 15 10 .600 2 San Francisco 14 11 .560 3 Arizona 13 13 .500 4½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0 San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game Houston 7, Seattle 2 Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0 Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4 Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1 Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3 L.A. Angels 10, Boston 5, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0 Cleveland 6, Toronto 5 Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3 Houston 3, Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m. Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game Arizona 8, Miami 7 St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0 San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2 Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game Cleveland 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings, 2nd game Texas 2, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings Chicago White Sox 4, Chicago Cubs 3 Colorado 5, Washington 2 Milwaukee 18, Cincinnati 4 L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5 Colorado 9, Washington 7 N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7 San Diego 2, Miami 1 St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m. Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 9:40 p.m. St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE SEMIFINALS(Best-of-7)x-if necessaryEastern ConferenceMilwaukee 1, Boston 1
Sunday, May 1: Milwaukee 101, Boston 89 Tuesday, May 3: Boston 109, Milwaukee 86 Saturday, May 7: Boston at Milwaukee, 3:30 p.m., ABC Monday, May 9: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m., TNT x-Wednesday, May 11: Milwaukee at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT x-Friday, May 13: Boston at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m./8 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Milwaukee at Boston, TBD, TBD
Miami 2, Philadelphia 0
Monday, May 2: Miami 106, Philadelphia 92 Wednesday, May 4: Miami 119, Philadelphia 103 Friday, May 6: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., ESPN Sunday, May 8: Miami at Philadelphia, 8 p.m., TNT x-Tuesday, May 10: Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m./8:30 p.m., TNT x-Thursday, May 12: Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m./8 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Philadelphia at Miami, TBD, TBD
Western ConferencePhoenix 2, Dallas 0
Monday, May 2: Phoenix 121, Dallas 114 Wednesday, May 4: Phoenix 129, Dallas 109 Friday, May 6: Phoenix at Dallas, 9:30 p.m., ESPN Sunday, May 8: Phoenix at Dallas, 3:30 p.m., ESPN x-Tuesday, May 10: Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m./10 p.m., TNT x-Thursday, May 12: Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m./9:30 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Phoenix, TBD, TBD
Golden State 1, Memphis 1
Sunday, May 1: Golden State 117, Memphis 116 Tuesday, May 3: Memphis 106, Golden State 101 Saturday, May 7: Memphis at Golden State, 8:30 p.m., ABC Monday, May 9: Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m., TNT x-Wednesday, May 11: Golden State at Memphis, 9:30 p.m., TNT x-Friday, May 13: Memphis at Golden State, 9 p.m./10 p.m., ESPN x-Sunday, May 15: Golden State at Memphis, TBD, TNT
NHL Playoff GlanceFIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCECarolina 2, Boston 0
Monday, May 2: Carolina 5, Boston 1 Wednesday, May 4: Carolina 5, Boston 2 Friday, May 6: Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Carolina at Boston, 12:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 10: Boston at Carolina, TBA x-Thursday, May 12: Carolina at Boston, TBA x-Saturday, May 14: Boston at Carolina, TBA
N.Y. Rangers 1, Pittsburgh 1
Tuesday, May 3: Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, 3OT Thursday, May 5: N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 2 Saturday, May 7: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Monday, May 9: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA x-Friday, May 13: N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, TBA
Toronto 1, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, May 2: Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 0 Wednesday, May 4: Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 3 Friday, May 6: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA x-Thursday, May 12: Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Saturday, May 14: Tampa Bay at Toronto, TBA
Florida 1, Washington 1
Tuesday, May 3: Washington 4, Florida 2 Thursday, May 5: Florida 5, Washington 1 Saturday, May 7: Florida at Washington, 1 p.m. Monday, May 9: Florida at Washington, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11: Washington at Florida, TBA x-Friday, May 13: Florida at Washington, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Washington at Florida, TBA
WESTERN CONFERENCECalgary 1, Dallas 1
Tuesday, May 3: Calgary 1, Dallas 0 Thursday, May 5: Dallas 2, Calgary 0 Saturday, May 7: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 9: Calgary at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11: Dallas at Calgary, TBA x-Friday, May 13: Calgary at Dallas, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Dallas at Calgary, TBA
Edmonton 1, Los Angeles 1
Monday, May 2: Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 3 Wednesday, May 4: Edmonton 6, Los Angeles 0 Friday, May 6: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 10: Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m. x-Thursday, May 12: Edmonton at Los Angeles, TBA x-Saturday, May 14: Los Angeles at Edmonton, TBA
Colorado 2, Nashville 0
Tuesday, May 3: Colorado 7, Nashville 2 Thursday, May 5: Colorado 2, Nashville 1, OT Saturday, May 7: Colorado at Nashville, 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 9: Colorado at Nashville, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 11: Nashville at Colorado, TBA x-Friday, May 13: Colorado at Nashville, TBA x-Sunday, May 15: Nashville at Colorado, TBA
Minnesota 1, St. Louis 1
Monday, May 2: St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Wednesday, May 4: Minnesota 6, St. Louis 2 Friday, May 6: Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 8: Minnesota at St. Louis, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10: St. Louis at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. x-Thursday, May 12: Minnesota at St. Louis, TBA x-Saturday, May 14: St. Louis at Minnesota, TBA
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 76 43 24 6 3 95 233 221 Charlotte 72 42 24 5 1 90 234 197 Providence 72 36 25 5 6 83 199 192 WB/Scranton 76 35 33 4 4 78 209 225 Hershey 76 34 32 6 4 78 202 209 Bridgeport 72 31 30 7 4 73 213 226 Hartford 72 32 32 6 2 72 205 225 Lehigh Valley 76 29 32 10 5 73 195 239
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 72 43 20 8 1 95 246 206 Syracuse 76 41 26 7 2 91 242 229 Laval 72 39 26 5 2 85 246 231 Belleville 72 40 28 4 0 84 219 218 Rochester 76 37 29 7 3 84 254 270 Toronto 72 37 30 4 1 79 243 244 Cleveland 76 28 35 8 5 69 207 262
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 76 50 16 5 5 110 261 194 Manitoba 72 41 24 5 2 89 228 204 Milwaukee 76 39 28 5 4 87 229 228 Rockford 72 37 30 4 1 79 223 221 Texas 72 32 28 6 6 76 219 230 Iowa 72 32 31 5 4 73 202 209 Grand Rapids 76 33 35 6 2 74 209 240
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 68 45 16 5 2 97 242 185 Ontario 68 41 18 5 4 91 259 219 Colorado 68 39 22 4 3 85 244 207 Abbotsford 68 39 23 5 1 84 230 200 Bakersfield 68 37 21 5 5 84 225 192 Henderson 68 35 28 4 1 75 209 203 San Diego 68 28 33 4 3 63 197 223 Tucson 68 23 39 5 1 52 182 268 San Jose 68 20 42 4 2 46 202 291 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Bridgeport 2, Providence 1 Rochester 4, Belleville 3 Rockford 2, Texas 1 Colorado 5, Henderson 2 Bakersfield 3, Abbotsford 2 Ontario 7, San Diego 4
Thursday’s Games
Ontario 3, San Diego 2
Friday’s Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m. Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m. Henderson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Sunday’s Games WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed LHP Logan Allen off waivers from Cleveland. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Columbus (IL). Assigned 1B Bobby Bradley outright to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Faedo to Toledo (IL). HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Ryan Pressly from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land (PCL). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed LHP Cole Irvin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 2. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Riley O’Brien from Tacoma (PCL). Selected the contract of LHP Danny Young from Tacoma. Optioned RHP Matt Brash to Tacoma. Placed RHP Matt Festa on the 15-day IL. Designated LHP Nick Margevicius for assignment. Assigned RHP Matt Koch to Tacoma outright after he cleared waivers. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned C Rene Pinto to Durham (IL). Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned LHP Hyun Jin Ryu to Buffalo (IL) for rehab. Signed LHP Derek Holland to a minor league contract.
National League
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Carson Fulmer outright to Oklahoma City (PCL). MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RF Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Tommy Nance from Jacksonville. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to Indianapolis (IL). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Aaron Brooks outright to Memphis (IL). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Pedro Avila to El Paso (PCL). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Zack Littell from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Gregory Santos from Sacrameno (PCL). Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Sacramento. Designated RHP Tyler Beede for assignment.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
NBA — Suspended Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks one game without pay for making unnecessary and excessive contact on May 3 against Golden State Warriors G Gary Payton II, resulting in substantial injury. Fined Golden State F Draymond Green $25,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward the spectator stands in a game on May 3 at Golden State.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed TE Eric Saubert. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Devonte Wyatt and LB Quay Walker to four-year contracts. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB E.J. Perry. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WRs Gehrig Dieter and Gary Jennings, TEs Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Josh Pederson, DT Lorenzo Neal and DE Jonathan Woodard. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived RB Trey Ragas. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Kyle Van Noy and CB Bryce Callahan. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived DT Jordon Scott. Agreed to terms with K Gabe Brkic. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released LB Terez Hall. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed FS Tyrann Mathieu. NEW YORK JETS — Claimed G Nate Herbig off waivers from Philadelphia. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT Jordan Davis to a four-year contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DL Tyree Johnson.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned D Ronan Seeley to Chicago (AHL) from Everett (WHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) loan. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Jeremy Davies from Milwaukee (AHL) loan. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reinstated D Nathan Beaulieu from injured reserve. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Steve Santini from Springfield (AHL) loan. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled F Brett Leason from the Hershey (AHL).
Minor League HockeyAmerican Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired RW Carson Latimer from Prince Albert (WHL). WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed G Sam Harvey to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Re-acquired Indiana Vassilev on a season-long loan from Aston Villa. ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a first round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in general allocation money (GAM) for the 2022/2023 seasons and the discovery priority to an unnamed player from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for MLS priority to F Chris Mueller. Acquired W/M Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM), $100,000 in 2022/2023, Atlanta could receive an additional $75,000 in 2023 GAM should certain performance-based conditions be met. Acquired F Gastón González from Club Atlético Unión as a U22 Initiative player on a three-year contract with options in 2025-27, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC). PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed F Nathan Fogaca to a one-year contract with options through 2024, pending the receipt of his P1 Visa. SPORTING KC — Resigned G John Pulskamp to a three-year contract.
USL W League
INDY ELEVEN — Named Brandon Kim assistant coach and Dr. Sarit Sharp team chiropractor.
COLLEGE
