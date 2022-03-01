WILLIAMSPORT — Former Lewisburg head coach Jim Snyder and state champions Nathaniel Brown and Jason Guffey were inducted into the District 4 Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame before the district championship finals Saturday night at the Williamsport Area High School.
Snyder, who retired as the head coach of the Green Dragons after the 2018-2019 season, was involved in the Lewisburg program for 30 years, including 24 as the head coach. His teams won 319 dual meets, a league championship, four sectional championships, and a district team championship.
He coached 38 sectional champions, 13 district champions, nine regional champions, two state champions, 12 state place winners, and 13 wrestlers with 100 career wins. He was a three-time Standard-Journal coach of the year, two-time Daily Item coach of the year and in 2002 was awarded the sportsman of the year by the Bloomsburg wrestling official’s chapter.
Snyder was presented by his longtime assistant coach, Dr. Michael Brown.
Nathaniel Brown was a four-time sectional champion, a three-time district champion, a three-time regional champion, and three-time state place winner. He won the PIAA Class 2A 171-pound state championship in 2011 after third place and runner-up finishes.
He compiled a 149-13 career record with 95 pins and was a three-time Fargo All-American, Snyder was an NHSCA national runner-up as a freshman, a champion as a sophomore, and third place finisher as a junior.
At Lehigh, Snyder was a four-time EIWA place winner for Lehigh University, winning at 174 pounds in 2013. He was a two-time NCAA All-American, reaching the finals at 184 pounds in 2015. At Lehigh, he compiled a career record of 93-25 and was a three-time Academic All-American. He was named the senior athlete of the year for the Mountain Hawks in 2015.
He was presented by his father, Dr. Michael Brown, as well as Jim Snyder.
Guffey was a two-time sectional champion, a two-time district champion, a 2twotime regional champion, a three-time state qualifier, and won two PIAA state championships. He capped his senior season by representing Team Pennsylvania at the Dapper Dan Classic in Pittsburgh.
At Bloomsburg University, Guffey was a three-time EWL place winner and fashioned a career record of 80-59. He also served as captain of the Huskies team.
Guffey was presented by his high school coach Wayne Smythe.
Also inducted Saturday night were Benton’s Zain Retherford (two-time PIAA state champion, Cadet world champion, three-time NCAA champion, and two-time Hodge Trophy winner); Canton’s Garrett Wesneski (two-time PIAA place winner, two-time NCAA Southeast Regional champion, and NCAA Division 3 National Champion at Lycoming); and Shamokin’s Kirk Stehman (two-time district champion, two-time regional champion, three-time state qualifier and twp-time state champion with a 116-10-1 record).
Longtime official Mike Millward, Warrior Run’s Byron Parker, and Benton’s Michael and John Robinson were inducted into the Hall of Fame before the finals of the District Duals at Milton High School three weeks ago.
