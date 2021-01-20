MILTON — After two straight victories to start the year, Milton’s girls basketball team is currently on a bit of a slide.
Leading to those recent troubles in the win-loss column is the Black Panthers’ inability to get the ball into the basket.
Those issues continued for Milton in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup against Hughesville.
The Black Panthers were held to just 12 points from the second quarter on as the Spartans took a 35-27 victory inside The Jungle.
“Offensively, we really struggled,” said Milton coach Phil Davis. “Defensively, we held Hughesville to 30 points other than the free throws they had at the end of the game.
“When you hold teams to 30 points, you should win,” added Milton’s coach.
Milton (2-3, 1-3 HAC-II) didn’t have much problem finding the bottom of the net in the first quarter as Kiersten Stork made a 3-pointer and then a layup to help get the Black Panthers out to a 9-4 lead.
A couple of jumpers by Leah Walter followed for Milton to knot the score at 15-all with Hughesville (2-2, 1-2) after eight minutes of play.
“We started off strong in the first quarter, and then we couldn’t find the basket,” said Davis. “I thought we had some good looks (at the basket) and we limited our turnovers, but we couldn’t get anything to fall.”
That was evident when the Black Panthers didn’t score a single point in the second quarter. Even so, the Spartans only led 20-15 at the half.
Milton however showed signs of life coming out of halftime as the Black Panthers went on a 6-0 run to cut their deficit to a point at 22-21. The run was fueled by back-to-back jumpers from Abbey Kitchen and a bucket from Stork.
“Yeah, that was good to see. You can’t take away any quarters, because all four quarters count,” said Davis. “We didn’t score in the second quarter, and that was the difference of the game. I think we won the first quarter and I think we won the fourth quarter, and they obviously won the fourth based on the fact we had to foul.”
A jumper by Walter to open the fourth quarter got Milton to within a point of Hughesville once again (24-23), and later on a jumper by Kitchen kept the Black Panthers within striking distance.
But when Milton resorted to fouling with under 2 minutes remaining, Hughesville made the Black Panthers pay by making five of their seven chances at the charity stripe to seal the win.
“Even prior to (fouling at the end) we were looking for a 3-pointer to tie the game up. I mean, we just got to execute a little bit better offensively and those shots will fall,” said Davis. “We’re getting good looks, but they’re not falling sometimes and that’s part of the game.”
Up next for Milton is an away game at Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“I think there’s a lot of things to (winning). We’re playing some really good teams right now. We played one of the better teams in the state last Wednesday (Warrior Run), and we’re going to play another good team on Friday,” said Davis, who got 10 points from Kitchen, 11 rebounds from Crystal Hamilton and eight points and five rebounds from Stork.
“Hughesville is good, too. We’re playing four playoff teams. Obviously we need to clean some things up, and we need to be a little bit more focused on what we’re doing and execute better on offense. We’re competing, but we’re just not finishing offensively. We haven’t been (a winning team) in a long time, so I think we’re still learning how to do that.”
Hughesville 35, Milton 27at MiltonScore by quarters
Hughesville 15 5 4 11 — 35 Milton 15 0 6 6 — 27
Hughesville (2-2) 35
A. Snyder 5 4-6 14; B. Boback 2 4-4 9; G. Pysher 1 1-4 3; O. Strother 3 3-5 9; L. Myers 0 0-0 0; M. Duff 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 12-19 35.
3-point goals:
Boback.
Milton (2-3) 27
Kiersten Stork 3 1-7 8; Leah Walter 3 0-0 6; Crystal Hamilton 0 0-2 0; Abbey Kitchen 5 0-0 10; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Raulerys Vega-Garcia 0 1-4 1; Larissa Shearer 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
12 3-13 27.
3-point goals:
Stork.
JV score: Hughesville, 31-30.
