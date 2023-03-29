MILTON — Tuesday’s All-Northumberland County softball matchup between Warrior Run and host Milton was a wild, high-scoring affair.
The Defenders, however, tallied three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 12-10 nonleague victory — Warrior Run’s first win of the young season.
“It was a good first win. We were a little sloppy on the defensive side, but fortunately we were able to score enough to overcome it,” said Warrior Run first-year coach Mark Evans, whose team committed six errors on the night.
“This win was a big one and it shows the girls that even when you don’t have your best, if you compete you can put yourself in a position to be successful.”
There were seven lead changes or ties during the game as the Defenders couldn’t gain much separation from the Black Panthers.
In the first, Warrior Run (1-1) opened with a pair of runs, but in the bottom of the inning Milton (0-1) plated three runs to take the lead, and the slugfest began.
A two-out, two-run single by freshman Maura Woland gave the Defenders a 7-4 lead in the fourth. The Black Panthers responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to retie the game.
Warrior Run went back in front 9-7 in the fifth on a two-out, two-run triple by Lakesha Hauck, who later helped give the Defenders some added insurance in the seventh with a hard-hit single that drove in two more runs.
The visitors needed those extra runs as Milton rallied in the bottom of the seventh and put a three-spot on the board.
“Those seventh-inning runs were huge. Milton never quit,” said Evans. “Any win is a good win, and I’m happy we were able to get the first one early on.
“The girls have been working hard as a team, and this is a nice reward for them,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Hauck finished the game 3-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored, plus Abby Evans batted 4-for-4 and had an RBI in each of her first three at-bats for the Defenders.
Paige Guffey, Madelyn Nicholas and Kendall Fedder all had two hits apiece to lead the Black Panthers.
Warrior Run next hosts Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. today, and Milton will host Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 12, Milton 10
At Milton
Warrior Run 210 420 3 – 12-12-6
Milton 301 300 3 – 10-9-2
Bella Shupp, Mackenzie Heyler (5) and McKenna Forman, Brooke Ryder (5).
Adrianna Allabach, Kendall Fedder (5) and A. Wolfgang.
WP: Heyler. LP: Fedder.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Lakesha Hauck, 3-for-5, triple, 4 RBI, 3 runs scored; Abby Evans, 4-for-4, 3 RBI; Maura Woland, 1-for-4, 2 RBI.
Top Milton hitters: Paige Guffey, 2-for-5; Madelyn Nicholas, 2-for-4, run; Fedder, 2-for-4, RBI.
Boys tennis Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — The Green Dragons gave up just six games in their three singles matches to shutout the Bulldogs and remain undefeated on the year with the Heartland-I victory.
At No. 2 singles, Will Cecchini claimed a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Matt Fravel to highlight the dominating performance by Lewisburg (3-0).
Lewisburg next hosts Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 0
at Jersey Shore
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco IV (L) def. Eli Bower, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Matt Fravel, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Ryder Fink, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Alexey Rosenberg-Sarthak Vishwakarma (L) def. Luke Springman-Dierk Stetts, 6-3, 6-3.
2. Daniel Ren-Grant Rowe (L) def. Chris Wilson-Jared Palski, 6-2, 6-2.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
WILLIAMSPORT — The Black Panthers didn’t find much success against the Millionaires, who rolled to the Heartland-I win.
However, at No. 2 doubles for Milton (0-3), the team of Tyler Geiswite and Keegan Gill played a tough match and barely fell Williamsport’s Jack Compton-Spencer Sponhouse, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Milton next plays at Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Williamsport 5, Milton 0
at Williamsport
Singles
1. Shreshth Singh (W) def. Gaven Russell, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Evan Beiter (W) def. Luke Mowery, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Owen Kaar (W) def. Hagan Hanselman, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Ben Manetta-Sam Radulski (W) def. Trace Witter-Deven Shoemaker, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Jack Compton-Spencer Sponhouse (W) def. Tyler Geiswite-Keegan White, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats struggled against the Warriors as they came away with only five games won in the Heartland-II contest.
Mifflinburg (0-3) next hosts Selinsgrove at 4 p.m. Monday.
Montoursville 5, Mifflinburg 0
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. James Kehrer (Mo) def. Matthew Blake, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Wyatt Fry (Mo) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Tyler Lauchle (Mo) def. Jacob Post, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Gio Catino-Brendon Shaffer (Mo) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 6-1, 6-2.
2. Josh Wentzler-Teli Bobotas (Mo) def. Ryan Sauers-Reese Conklin, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys lacrosseLewisburg 14,Bellefonte 4BELLEFONTE — The Green Dragons exploded for seven goals in the third quarter to rout the Raiders in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference matchup.
Alfred Romano and Quin Michaels both scored a pair of goals in the third for Lewisburg (2-1), and they finished with four goals apiece. Michaels also had an assist for the Green Dragons.
Also finding the back of the net for Lewisburg were Derek Gessner (2), Teddy Hohmuth, Mason Fassero, Damon Alabakoff and Fin Martin, with the latter adding an assist. The assist leader for the team was Matt Reish, who had five of them.
Defensively, Tyler Downs made 16 saves to get the win.
Lewisburg next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
