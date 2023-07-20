TURBOTVILLE — The Heartland Youth Football League’s First Annual Hunter’s Heart and Hustle Football and Cheer Camp will be held this weekend at Warrior Run High School Stadium.
The HYFL has renamed its Building Champions Camp to honor Hunter Beck Reynolds after he tragically lost his life in an automobile accident last year. More than 200 football campers and 100 cheer campers registered. All of our campers are in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The Hunter Beck Reynolds Foundation will be the primary organizer with the Heartland Youth League supporting.
Brown named NCAA Woman of the Year nomineeWILLIAMSPORT – A three-time conference champion with one of the most extensive resumes in the history of the Lycoming College women’s swimming program, Katherine Brown — Class of 2023 — was named the college’s nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, it was announced on Wednesday.
Brown, a psychology major, was named the MAC Scholar-Athlete in women’s swimming, the conference’s highest athletic and academic honor. Earning two MAC Swimmer of the Week honors, Brown won 15 individual races in 2023. She defended her title in the 100-yard breaststroke at the MAC Championships with a winning time of 1:03.99, a NCAA ‘B’ cut, just a tenth off her school and MAC record time. After qualifying with the ‘B’ cut time, Brown was named an alternate for the NCAA Championship.
After the season, she’s picked up CSC Academic All-District honors and her second CSCAA Scholar All-American honors.
Named the David B. Eavenson award winner as the 2022 MAC Swimmer of the Year, Brown set and holds the MAC Championships’ 100-yard breaststroke record time of 1:03.88. Notching a NCAA ‘B’ cut with that time, Brown was the first women’s swimmer for the program to qualify for the NCAA Championship in 38 years, as she placed 17th with a 1:04.38 at the event. She was named Lycoming College’s Outstanding Female Athlete in 2021-22.
The Glenside native holds school records in the 50-yard freestyle (24.56), the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.88), and the 200-yard breaststroke (2:23.03).
An eight-time MAC Swimmer of the Week, Brown received Academic All-MAC honors twice in her career and was a four-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
The NCAA Woman of the Year program was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes from all three divisions. To be eligible, a nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA-sponsored sport and must have earned her undergraduate degree by Summer 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.