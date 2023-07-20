TURBOTVILLE — The Heartland Youth Football League’s First Annual Hunter’s Heart and Hustle Football and Cheer Camp will be held this weekend at Warrior Run High School Stadium.

The HYFL has renamed its Building Champions Camp to honor Hunter Beck Reynolds after he tragically lost his life in an automobile accident last year. More than 200 football campers and 100 cheer campers registered. All of our campers are in kindergarten through sixth grade.

